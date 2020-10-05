With organic growth still coming in strong, the company should benefit from higher demand for cleaning products and its new product lines.

(Image source: Investor presentation)

Since the bottom was made in the broader markets back in March, growth stocks have been favored over value. That has resulted in some spectacular rallies in some names and decidedly less spectacular rallies in others. One such name in the latter category is consumer staple Colgate-Palmolive (CL), which trades today at almost exactly the same level it did before the crisis.

Shares hit a new high in early September, but pulled back sharply to $74. The stock has rebounded about $3 since the bottom, which should serve as strong support on subsequent pullbacks given the number of times $73/$74 was hit in the past several months. That’s your downside risk, but upside should be more than that over time given the demand shift Colgate has seen due to the pandemic, as well as its relatively new culture of innovation. Finally, let us not forget Colgate is one of the most impressive dividend stocks in this market, and I think it is a buy for those seeking value and income.

Growth should continue to pick up

One problem I’ve had with Colgate before is that in the past, it seemed quite lethargic in terms of trying to grow. The company was happy selling its toothpaste and soap to millions of people, and didn’t seem to care its growth was virtually nonexistent. Indeed, we can see that in action below.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, today’s Colgate is a new version of the old company that is focused on growth with its Hill’s brand of pet products, as well as innovation within its legacy product lines.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Colgate’s old style of revenue generation was to focused almost entirely on line extensions - creating a slightly different version of an existing product - and very little on actual innovation through new products. However, the company's new focus is to split its effort evenly between line extensions and actual innovation.

(Source: Investor presentation)

One example is the company’s line of Optic White toothpaste products, which the company has seen tremendous success with. The line continues to take share in toothpaste and related products, and was born out of Colgate’s desire to move up market with its standard toothpaste line.

Colgate has also capitalized on pandemic-driven demand for cleaning products, which, of course, it was heavily involved in before the crisis anyway.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Colgate has taken the opportunity to move up the market with things like soap and hand sanitizer across the globe, tailoring its products to local markets, as it has done for so many decades. There are numerous examples of this strategy in action, but the point is that Colgate is no longer happy to sit by and collect the same amount of revenue each year. This company is focused on growth, and the below numbers show that it is working.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Organic growth had been anemic for a number of years prior to last year, where you can see a clear acceleration of organic growth. Colgate has managed to ride its wave of innovation to several quarters of strong gains, and while you cannot reasonably expect 5%+ organic growth long term, the company is doing a lot of things right these days. The result is a higher top line and stronger margins, which are driving profits higher.

Speaking of profits, Colgate is expected to earn about $3 in EPS this year, followed by $3.14 next year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

That is a very achievable goal considering how well the company is growing its organic revenue, and with a demand shift higher in things like cleaning products, soap, hand sanitizer, etc., I think Colgate stands to gain for the long term, not just in 2020. Throw in the innovation the company is working into its portfolio, and I must say I feel much differently about this Colgate than the one from three years ago.

Shares are valued at just under 25 times forward earnings, which is right in line with historical valuations. I don’t necessarily think Colgate is wildly undervalued, but given this valuation is in line with historical ones, and that Colgate is also much more focused on growth than it used to be, it stands to reason the stock could see a bit of multiple inflation over time. Either way, the stock is plenty cheap enough to buy today.

Don’t forget about the dividend

Of course, one of the things you get with Colgate is its fabulous history of dividend increases that spans nearly six decades.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

There are but a handful of companies in the market with this sort of dividend increase streak, and Colgate deserves a lot of credit. Its increases in the past decade have averaged 7% annually as well, so they aren’t token increases, like some companies do just to keep a streak alive. Colgate offers real, meaningful income growth over time.

The relatively sluggish earnings growth the company has seen in recent years has brought the payout ratio up over time.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

However, Colgate is still around 60% of earnings, so it is hardly at the point where the alarm would sound. Large, diversified industrials can carry payout ratios of 80% or more for long periods of time, and Colgate is nowhere near that level. In other words, I think the dividend is safe for another long strength of increases in the coming years.

Putting all of this together, I think we have a stock that is trading for a very reasonable valuation, has seen a culture shift towards a growth mindset, has shown it can grow organically, and has raised its dividend for nearly six consecutive decades. Value will be in style again at some point in the future, but if you’re a long-term holder, you can do much worse than Colgate-Palmolive at $77.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.