By reviewing the tails of the return distribution, I believe we can glean insights that can inform future portfolio positioning.

While the S&P Smallcap 600 Index (+3.2%) lagged the S&P 500 (+8.9%) in the third quarter, the top 50 stocks in the smallcap index strongly outperformed the large cap leaders.

This article depicts the best performing group of S&P Smallcap 600 stocks during the rebound for markets in the third quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter of 2020, the large cap S&P 500 (SPY) benchmark soared 8.9%. The S&P Smallcap 600 Index (IJR) rose just 3.2%. Smallcap stocks, which outperformed large cap stocks in the year following the general bottoming for stocks in 2009 and 2002, are lagging in this recovery as the megacap tech stocks lead. While smallcaps underperformed, on average, the 50 best performing small cap stocks (up 67% on average) did outperform the 50 best performing large cap stocks (up 34% on average) over the course of the third quarter.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 best performing S&P Smallcap 600 constituents in the third quarter.

Here are a few observations from this list:

Only four stocks in the S&P 500 - L Brands (LB), FedEx (FDX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and UPS (UPS) - gained more than 50% in the third quarter, but 24 small cap stocks completed that feat.

From an industry perspective, Consumer Discretionary was the big winner, comprising 36% of the combined capitalization of this leaders list. The Consumer Discretionary sector of the small-cap index climbed over 14% n 3Q. Twenty of the 50 leaders were in this sector. Restaurants (5) and various forms of retailers benefited from the uptick in consumer spending, re-opening of retail outlets, and moderating unemployment. Homebuilders (3) and home improvement/home furnishing/houseware businesses (3) continue to benefit from the strong residential housing sector.

The second best performing small-cap sector in 3Q was Healthcare (+9.2%) as distributors, equipment makers, healthcare service companies, and healthcare facilities all were among the leaders on the quarter.

The laggards lists in the third quarter were dominated by energy producers. On the small-cap leaders list for 3Q, Energy firms were modestly over-represented (as compared to the very small 2.8% weight in the index). The companies on the leaders list are engaged in different parts of the Energy value chain than taking oil/gas from a wellhead and moving it to be refined or to the end consumer. The three Energy companies on the list included 2 biofuel businesses - Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Green Plains (GPRE). The other Energy firm was helicopter operator Bristow Group (VTOL), which merged with a competitor serving offshore drilling locations.

In a quarter where Tech pushed the large cap indices higher, tech was under-represented on the small cap leaders list. The sector makes up 13.6% of the small-cap index (roughly half of the weight in the S&P 500), but made up just 2.7% of the leaders list.

Less surprisingly, Real Estate a much larger small cap sector (8.3% weight) than large cap sector (2.6%) was under-represented on the leaders list as commercial property firms and REITs continue to lag. The only small cap REIT on the leaders list in 3Q was Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) as industrial REITs benefiting from the e-commerce boom outpace traditional retail properties.

I hope this list of small cap market leaders is an interesting view for Seeking Alpha readers. Small-caps have been lagging broadly in the recovery off the March lows, an atypical pattern versus previous recoveries. Part of that underperformance is sector allocation driven (underweight Tech, overweight Financials and REITs) and some has been driven by the fact that investment grade rated large caps have benefited more from accommodative monetary policy to date. As the cyclical rebound broadens, I do expect small caps to ultimately play catch-up, and this list of stocks led the way in the third quarter.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.