Carter's (CRI) reported second-quarter sales ahead of management's and analysts' expectations. The company, which was affected by store closures from both their retail and wholesale partners, saw strength in the own e-commerce channel and private label brands with major retailers such as Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT), and Amazon (AMZN), helping them to offset any decreases at brick-and-mortar locations.

With the changing competitive landscape towards more online purchases, management now plans to increase the number of store closures to 200 from their previous target of 110 stores by 2024, representing approximately 25% of their total store base. We believe their strategy would be margin accretive in the medium term, as management plans to close stores that don't add to their omnichannel strategy, meaning they cannot offer add-on services such as curbside pickup or "buy online pick-up at stores", services that are accretive to earnings.

That said, physical locations still play an important and strategic role in Carter's growth plans, but with the focus on co-branded stores (Carter's and OshKosh). Management notes that weakness from other retailers is opening up interesting opportunities in favorable real estate locations.

We believe Carter's can still grow sales by expanding its private label brands and taking market share from weaker competitors. Management plans for 2021 are to optimize margins, paving the way to the possibility of future EPS growth.

Carter's is currently trading at a forward P/E multiple of 14x based on 2021 EPS estimates of $6.30. For context, the company's 5-year average P/E multiple stands at 17x. Based on the leading market share of the company and the possibility to take market share, we believe Carter's represents a good buying opportunity. We feel bullish about the company.

Better than expected Q2 results

Carter's reported second-quarter sales of $515M, down 30% on a year-over-year basis, but ahead of the consensus by $8.7M. The company reported non-GAAP EPDS of $0.54, beating analysts' expectations by $0.79.

As states allowed businesses to reopen, Carter's results have been improving sequentially on a month-to-month basis. The company saw the biggest drop in sales and earnings in April, followed by a return to profitability in May with sales around 80% of last year. June and July sales improved to about 90% of prior year sales. At the end of the quarter, Carter's had substantially all their stores back online.

Demand at reopened stores was strong in the second quarter, comping up 8% compared to their prior-year period while seeing increased momentum later in the quarter, with June retail comps up over 18%. That said, there were pockets of weaknesses, especially in stores historically driven by tourists. In these stores, comps were down 20% after reopening. The underperformance of these stores is something to keep an eye for as they represent approximately 10% of the total store base while contributing roughly to 20% of retail sales. With winter coming, another flare-up in COVID-19 infections could add to the already depressed tourist market.

While sales were substantially down for the quarter, gross margins held up much better, increasing by 170 basis points compared to the previous year. The strength in gross margins was the result of improved realized pricing coupled with a less promotional environment and good inventory management. Management expects an improvement in gross margins for their second half.

We believe the company has plenty of liquidity to weather the storm with $1.5B in total at quarter-end. In May, the company raised $500M in new senior notes at a coupon rate of 5.5% maturing on 2023 and used some of the proceeds to pay down their revolver balance. Management is also reducing inventory commitments for the balance of the year to certain wholesale customers, especially off-price retailers due to the shift of demand moving towards online channels. Management believes they get better price realization and profitability moving excess inventory through their own stores compared to off-price channels. The planned reduction of inventory would add cash to the balance sheet from a working capital perspective.

Omnichannel strategy to drive growth and efficiencies

With demand shifting online, the company saw triple-digit growth in its digital channel with profitability on e-commerce sales also showing robust growth as fewer promotions were needed given the strong demand.

The surge of e-commerce has made management at Carter's to rethink their brick-and-mortar strategy. The company has updated its plans for optimizing their store footprint, which initially called for the closure of 110 stores by 2024. Today, management is increasing that number to 200 stores, or 25% of their total U.S. stores. Carter's average lease term stands at less than 2.5 years, including early termination options:

We plan to take advantage of those early kick out provisions and exit more stores as leases expire. - Q2 call

That said, their strategy still considers physical stores as a key component to growth. Management wants to take advantage of their physical locations to act as mini distribution hubs while expecting 20% of their sales from closed stores to transfer over to their other stores in adjacent markets. Those sales would be highly accretive to margins as they leverage the fixed cost structure.

We believe their omnichannel strategy makes strategic sense. The company is getting rid of stores that are either too far from their customers or that don't make economic sense. Renewing a lease also implies constant CAPEX to maintain the store. With foot traffic expected to decrease as more consumers feel comfortable shopping online, the capital commitment might not outweigh the benefits.

In addition, the company is focusing on stores that could enable same-day pickup of online purchases, whether via curbside pickup or BOPIS. During the quarter, 30% of their e-commerce transactions were fulfilled by their stores, with management expecting that number to increase by 70% during Q3. In-store fulfillment is accretive to margins as it increases store productivity (employees helping with orders) and less costly than shipping from their distribution centers to the customer's home.

The Bottom Line

Besides having opportunities to increase margins by consolidating their stores and enhancing digital capabilities, we believe Carter's has the opportunity to increase market share, especially with their private label brands. Management expects its exclusive brands to account for 50% of their sales to wholesale partners, from 40% in 2019.

Additionally, there is an opportunity for Carter's to increase its market share as weaker competitors exit the market and more customers shift their spending online. It is important to note that Carter's products are non-discretionary and have an average selling price of $10, providing value even in tough economic environments. Also, there is an opportunity for frequent purchases as toddlers begin to grow. Management estimates they now have leading market share in kids segments age 5 to 7 years:

I'd say the other thing I'd add that we've had a strong #1 share in baby and in toddler. And based on our Age Up strategy, which we started to pursue about 1.5 years ago for the first time, that last 12 months through May, we've gained -- and we now have the #1 market share in the Kids segment, the 5- to 7-year-old child. So we're excited about that. That Age Up strategy seems to be working well for us. And we continue to increase the lifetime value of our customers on both a 4- and a 7-year basis. - Q2 call

Besides low traffic at malls and strip centers, a delayed back-to-school season might put short-term pressures on their top-line. Long-term uncertainties could include the risk from wholesale partners such as Target or Walmart to start producing their own branded labels, which would put a dent on sales and growth.

At a forward P/E multiple of 14x, we believe Carter's looks interesting. The company has traded on average at 17x earnings. We believe the company is in a good position to act if an opportunity arises with an already leading market position. We feel bullish about the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.