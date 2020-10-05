Relative to other players in the rapid testing space, ABT has a much larger scale of operations and a better value picture.

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) is currently one of the leaders in COVID-19 testing, with six different tests available for use; these tests are only providing more value to Abbott as the remainder of its business remains strong. As the third quarter has just finished, Abbott looks to have more upside potential ahead of another possible strong earnings report, as well as with COVID-19 testing options and new next-gen product CEs.

A little over six weeks ago, Abbott released an update on COVID-19 testing, with over 26 million tests shipped across the U.S. and territories and an unspecified amount shipped internationally. That update came nine days after a prior one, with just over 25 million tests shipped, equating to ~100k per day average. Q2 results point to about 40 million tests shipped worldwide, so U.S. sales are near two-thirds of that share based on the last update.

Abbott has made significant progress since then, especially with the ID NOW point-of-care and BinaxNOW tests. The Canadian government recently stated its plan to purchase just under 8 million ID NOW tests for the upcoming months, although Health Canada has not yet authorized the test. The Trump administration also recently laid out plans to ship 150 million of the BinaxNOW test, with over 6.5 million estimated to ship this week, as Abbott ramps production up to 50 million tests per month. The company had already expected to ship tens of millions during September.

Source: Abbott

With the BinaxNOW, Abbott offers two molecular (m2000 and Alinity m) and two antibody (Architect and Alinity i) lab-based tests, and the two rapid molecular tests (ID NOW and BinaxNOW).

Both the lab-based and rapid tests are helping meet large demand for testing. The Alinity m system can "run up to 1,080 tests in 24 hours," while the two rapid tests can show results in as little as five to fifteen minutes. The BinaxNOW test also costs just $5.

However, one downside of BinaxNOW that does downplay its cost and speed is that it's targeted for use only in patients who exhibit symptoms. Even so, the test is demonstrating "sensitivity of 97.1% (positive percent agreement) and specificity of 98.5% (negative percent agreement) in patients suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first seven days of symptom onset." It might not be identical in effectiveness as PCR tests, but the time needed to generate results in PCR is far, far longer than BinaxNOW.

So while it does not necessarily work in asymptomatic cases and aid in slowdown efforts of asymptomatic transmission, it's still incredibly affordable, scalable, portable (credit-card size and no instruments needed), and rapid, which does allow millions to be tested frequently even in the case of false positives or false negatives. While that might undermine the overall trust of the product, in some cases, it does point to better efficiencies in testing.

Abbott isn't exclusive to the rapid testing realm, as there are numerous other tests involved. These include tests produced by Cellex, NeuMoDx and QIAGEN (QGEN), Luminex (LMNX), Mesa Biotech, BioFire, and Quidel (QDEL) to name a few. However, while some do focus on real-time PCR, like Quidel's Lyra, Abbott looks to have the upper hand in scalability and affordability.

Yet Abbott still isn't reliant on COVID-19 testing for sales, as it has an established line of pharmaceuticals, devices and nutrition products. Combining these with tailwinds from COVID-19 testing points to a possible strong end to the year.

Nutrition showed organic growth in both adult and pediatric nutrition in the previous quarter, driven by Ensure and Pedialyte in the U.S. and some regions internationally as a China recovery still struggled. As China recovers, further strength in U.S. and internationally should continue to drive organic growth. Nutrition was the only segment to show organic growth during Q2 across U.S. and international geographies, although diagnostics showed total organic growth from strong demand for COVID-19 tests (as international growth was down).

The medical devices segment is likely to be a key tailwind for Abbott as procedure volumes start to normalize. For Q2, diabetes care was the only sub-segment to show growth, while heart failure devices showed marginal growth internationally for 1H. Yet for the quarter, the remaining seven segments all had double-digit declines in growth. These declines were attributed to "reduced cardiovascular and neuromodulation procedure volumes."

However, Abbott did see that "[p]rocedure volume trends improved significantly over the course of the second quarter as both demand for procedures and availability of healthcare resources began to return to more normalized levels." As healthcare resources are still diverted towards COVID-19 in heavily impacted regions, it's likely that even now in Q3 that volume trends are still below normal, even as procedures start to tick back up.

Nearly half of 1H sales in medical devices came from diabetes care and vascular devices. Abbott is still innovating in these two fields - it recently received a CE Mark certification for its FreeStyle Libre 3, a next-gen glucose monitoring device. It's the smallest and thinnest sensor, with 14-day accuracy available at the same price as previous FreeStyle models. This could be a strong driver of organic growth, as FreeStyle Libre had 39.9% organic growth from Q2.

Earlier this year, Abbott received FDA approval for Gallant implantable defibrillator devices, which should bring growth to heart rhythm sales (third largest sub-segment), and a CE Mark for TriClip, the "world's first minimally invasive clip-based tricuspid heart valve repair device." Tricuspid regurgitation is typically a high risk procedure, but TriClip eliminates the need for open-heart surgery and minimizes risk by using the femoral vein. The fourth-gen MitraClip also received its CE Mark, as Abbott builds upon its 16 years of experience in the mitral valve space.

Medical devices is Abbott's largest segment, contributing about one-third of revenues for Q2 and 1H. Much of the declines to growth happened during Q2 - 19.9% organic decline (~$600 million), while 1H only showed an 8.8% organic decline (~$600 million). As procedure volumes start to recover, so should revenue streams and organic growth.

Looking a year ahead, Abbott could see revenues around $33.5 billion, maybe up to $34.5 billion. Recovery in procedure volumes, recouping lost growth and capitalizing on new innovative products could see medical devices revenues near $12 billion to $12.5 billion, while nutrition's solid growth should see revenues float close to $8 billion. Established pharmaceuticals should see revenues near $4.5 billion, although foreign currency impacts might mitigate a bit of that growth, as that segment is internationally focused. Diagnostics, especially with COVID-19 testing, could see revenues at $8.5 billion up to $9.5 billion.

Some of the growth to those revenue streams could happen in the late stage of this fiscal year, such as within medical devices and diagnostics. Abbott's forecast of at least $3.25 might be a conservative figure, given strength and demand in COVID testing, and earnings could be as high as $3.4 in a best-case scenario.

However, that strength in COVID testing also poses a risk, as Abbott has "invested hundreds of millions of dollars since April in two new U.S. facilities to manufacture BinaxNOW at massive scale." If production needs to be scaled higher from current levels, around 50 million per month, that will come at a high cost, which ultimately could cut into results.

Abbott still offers an attractive valuation relative to peers, as well as value with its growing dividend.

Data by YCharts

Looking at forward P/S, Quidel is poised for growth (based on its current P/S of 14), but it's banking on extremely huge quarterly growth stemming from COVID testing - it might get residual value for the next 8 to (potentially) 16 months, but after that, there seems to be little fuel in the tank to support such a high ratio. Abbott and QIAGEN sit in the middle, as both have seen steady revenue growth over the past three years and similar steadiness in trading. Luminex might look undervalued here, but it's likely not to attain a significant market share within COVID testing to justify a higher multiple (above 5x) and therefore might have trouble retesting its old 52-week high.

Abbott's diverse, lab and rapid six test lineup sets it up to be a significant provider of millions of tests as it has scored more orders recently. Scaling production up to 50 million during October for the BinaxNOW tests will allow it to continue selling millions each week of this test, while still distributing the other five. This is likely to be a large driver of revenue for the diagnostics segment, but medical devices is also key - a recovery back from double-digit declines in organic growth might be underway as favorable trends within procedure volumes look to be arising. New innovations and recent approvals/CE Marks pave the way for more growth upon the recovery. Nutrition should hold steady and find continual growth, as it builds on being the only positive organically growing segment from Q2 in both U.S. and international markets. Abbott is still a provider of value and looks set for more upside, as its strengths in medical devices will return, aided by strength in diagnostics from multiple COVID test options and steady growth in nutrition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.