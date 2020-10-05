The large size of its portfolio, as well as its increasing share of total net lease acquisitions in recent years, means that future growth of AFFO and dividends will necessarily have to slow.

Moreover, the low interest rate environment is very beneficial for the net lease REIT's business model based on external growth.

Investment Thesis

Realty Income (O) remains my largest holding of an individual stock. It is a real estate investment trust that owns over 6,500 net lease properties across the United States and the United Kingdom. The "net lease" part indicates that all or most of the property-level expenses — taxes, insurance, building maintenance — is contractually handled by the tenant rather than the landlord.

From late 2004 to mid-February, 2020 (before the onslaught of COVID-19), O has performed phenomenally well for its shareholders, edging out its closest net lease peers and blowing away the REIT market as a whole:

This excellent past performance goes a long way in explaining why Realty Income Is My Largest Holding, as I explained in a May, 2020 article on Seeking Alpha.

But, going forward, I don't plan to add any more to my position unless the share price falls back to around $54. My reasoning is that, because of the sheer size of O's $20 billion property portfolio and especially because of O's growing share of total net lease transaction volume, growth of the bottom line and thus also of dividends will have to be slower in the future than it has been in the past.

In order to understand why this is, it would be helpful to understand the economic concept of diminishing marginal returns.

The Law of Diminishing Marginal Returns

I know, I know. "Law of diminishing marginal returns"? *Yawn*. You're here to read about your monthly dividends, not grad school economics concepts. Fair enough. In this section, I'll be brief and to the point. But I believe it's an extremely important concept for O shareholders to understand.

Imagine a factory that produces bicycles but has only one employee. That single employee has to take each shipment of bicycle parts and individually construct each piece of the bike one section at a time. The single employee has to put the wheels together, then construct the frame, put on the pedals and seat, and attach the chain. Pretty inefficient, right?

Now imagine the factory owner hires a second employee. The two employees can split up the duties of building the bike in a way that speeds up the process and actually generates more bikes per day than before. One worker only does the wheels and frame, while the other does only the smaller parts: pedals, chain, seat, handlebars, etc.

If a second employee makes the factory more efficient and profitable, then a third worker would do even more. Add in a fourth, fifth, sixth worker, and on and on until bikes are practically flying out the factory doors.

Image of an actual bike factory.

At some point, however, the factory reaches a point where each additional worker adds less and less value. Maybe the factory operates pretty well with 12 workers, and there are some things that a 13th or 14th or 15th worker to add value to the process, but they don't add as much value as the 9th or 10th or 11th workers.

Scaling a business up provides a lot of efficiencies. But eventually, additional scaling up causes less and less additional benefit. This is the law of diminishing marginal returns.

I would argue that Realty Income, because of its sheer size, has reached that point where additional scaling up will produce less and less additional profit growth. Quality company though it is with its A- credit rating, 94% EBITDA margin, and 4.8% G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue, O shareholders should expect AFFO and dividend growth to increasingly slow in the years ahead, even if acquisition volume continues at a steady pace.

The Growth Conundrum

According to CBRE, total investment volume for net lease commercial real estate in 2019 was $77.5 billion, up 10.9% from 2018's $69.1 billion. This includes investment from institutions, private equity, family offices, individual investors, and REITs — all market players. In 2017, total transaction volume (according to another CBRE report) was $57.8 billion, which means that 2018's volume was up 19.6% from that of 2017. Meanwhile, O's investment volume totaled $3.7 billion in 2019, $1.8 billion in 2018, and $1.52 billion in 2017.

That means that O's investment volume in 2017 was 2.6% of the total nationwide net lease commercial real estate transaction volume. In 2018, it was again 2.6% of the total. In 2019, it came to 4.8%.

O's total investment volume grew 18.4% year-over-year from 2017 to 2018 and an astounding 206% from 2018 to 2019. Meanwhile, AFFO per share grew 5.1% in 2016, 6.3% in 2017, 4.2% in 2018, and 4.1% in 2019. This year, AFFO per share is expected to tick up 3.9%, a lower rate than it otherwise would have been if not for COVID-19.

Rewind the clock back to the last few years of economic expansion before the Great Financial Crisis. In 2006, O executed acquisitions totaling $770 million, and the following year they closed on $534 million of investments. That means that the average investment volume for the final few years of the 2010s economic expansion (2018-2019) was 422% larger than the average investment volume in the final few years of the previous expansion. But AFFO rose from 2007 to 2019 by a lower total amount: 176%.

Comparing the above to data from a 2016 CBRE report, O's share of the total net lease investment volume in 2006 was 2.1%, while its share in 2007 was a mere 1.3%. How about 2005? In that year, O's investment volume of $486.5 million represented 1.7% of total net lease transactions.

Gross real estate at cost increased 475% from 2010's $4.1 billion to 2019's $19.5 billion. From 2011 (a better year than 2010 for this metric) to 2019, total investment volume increased 366%. And yet, in the same time period, AFFO per share rose only 178%, while dividends paid increased 157%.

(All information above taken from Realty Income annual reports, unless otherwise noted.)

Importantly, compare O's investment volume growth from 2006-2007 to 2018-2019 of 422% to the total net lease market transaction volume growth during that timeframe of 191%. In other words, O's acquisition volume is growing much faster than the total net lease transaction volume. Over time, O's share of annual transactions will have to continue increasing in order to provide continual growth.

Because of the sheer size of its portfolio, continued investment growth produces increasingly less AFFO per share growth. Acquisition growth would need to rise exponentially in order to generate the same historical AFFO per share growth rate. But exponential growth is not possible due to the natural constraints of the market; there are only so many properties up for sale in a given year. What's more, O has investment criteria and underwriting standards that they will not want to erode for the sake of growth.

How much more can O's acquisition growth rate increase? Well, there remains $12 trillion of corporate-owned real estate that could potentially be tapped, if the corporate owners have an interest in selling that real estate. Just how much of that corporate-owned real estate O would be interested in acquiring is unclear, though.

Moreover, O can certainly continue its expansion into the United Kingdom and continental Europe. That will expand its potential investment universe. But it is unclear just how much additional room for growth this gives O.

What about growth from more accretive acquisitions due to lower interest rates? Certainly, with O's share price rebounding and interest rates remaining low, issuing equity at attractive spreads to acquisition cap rates will be an attractive proposition.

Right now, the spread between O's AFFO yield and the 10-year Treasury rate is very large, but that is mostly because interest rates are so depressed.

Source: October Investor Presentation

Over the past several decades, interest rates (as measured below by the 10-year Treasury) have been in a steady decline, but not in a straight line.

In past recessions, the 10-year Treasury rate would dip during the recession but then bounce back to around the previous (pre-recession) low, or a little above it. If the future conforms to the past, then, we should expect to see the 10-year rate rebound back up to around 1.5% or so once the COVID-19 recession passes.

The spread between O's current 5.45% AFFO yield and a 10-year Treasury rate of 1.5% is 395 basis points, or 3.95 percentage points. That is still 22.7% above the normal spread, implying further upside for O.

What I think this wide gap between O's AFFO yield and the 10-year Treasury rate (a proxy for O's cost of debt) means is that O should enjoy strong acquisition volume in the next few years — and that these acquisitions will be very accretive.

In the short-term, then, annual AFFO per share growth should come in around 4-4.5% — or more, considering the deferred rent to be paid in 2021. This is only slightly below its average over the past decade. But once (if?) the 10-year Treasury reverts to the mean, as it has done in previous recessions, the law of diminishing returns will take effect for O and AFFO per share growth should slow to around 3.5%.

Conclusion

Based on the current dividend yield of 4.39%, a 3.5% annual dividend growth rate going forward would result in a yield-on-cost of 6.2% in ten years. I consider that pretty low. For conservative dividend growth investments, I like to target at least a 7% 10-year YoC. In order to reach that 7% threshold, O would need to raise its dividend at an average annual rate of 4.8%.

Unfortunately, I just don't see that happening. Over the last three years, O has given shareholders raises between 3-4% per year. Given its size as well as its payout ratio in the low-to-mid 80s%, I would expect the average dividend growth rate to be on the lower end of that range going forward. If so, it would render a 10-year YoC of about 6%.

To me, that makes O a solid HOLD. It is a great company with a stellar record of rewarding shareholders, but there are better DGI opportunities out there, including in the net lease REIT space. For current shareholders, however, I do not necessarily recommend selling or recycling into something else. Personally, I will continue to hold my O shares because my cost basis is significantly lower (and yield-on-cost correspondingly higher) than the price (and yield) today.

In my opinion, shares would become a buy again if they fell back to $54 per share, or a dividend yield of 5.2%. At that starting yield, even a meager 3% average annual dividend growth rate would render a 7% 10-year YoC.

