XLE offers superior dividend incentives that are attractive enough for investors to exercise patience while energy markets have an opportunity to return to more normalized supply and demand dynamics.

Unfortunately, these negative trends may not be surprising given the recent disruptions that have been seen in supply and demand dynamics in markets around the world.

Energy markets continue to face the possibility of enhanced volatility and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has lost 38.1% of its value since June 8th, 2020.

Energy traders remain on edge as commodities markets continue to face enhanced volatility and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) has lost 38.1% of its value since June 8th, 2020. In Europe, rising concerns related to the possibility of additional coronavirus lockdowns have limited the potential for a strong increase in demand for crude oil. To make matters worse, supply levels appear likely to build as we are already seeing rising exports from Iraq and Libya. As a result of these trends in the market, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund is now trading just 10% away from its lows from March 30th and a downside break of this level would put the post-coronavirus lows at 22.89 back into focus.

Recent investor enthusiasm directed toward the electric vehicle sector has helped stocks like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reach astronomic record highs, so it can be argued that these trends have exacerbated recent declines in energy markets. In addition to this, finance headlines have included California Governor Gavin Newsom’s plans to enact a ban on gas-powered automobiles sales starting in 2035 and investors should understand that these are the types of events that can have a true impact on long-term sentiment.

With all of these events acting in concert with one another, maybe it’s not surprising that the net flow activities associated with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund have indicated heavy selling pressure in the ETF. In the last month alone, we have seen net outflows of -191.27 million and the only periods of time showing stronger inflow activities can be found near the end of August and during the second half of September:

Of course, this negative activity presents a stark contrast with the long-term inflows associated with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. Over the last one-year period, net flows associated with XLE have reached a massive 5.5 million and this is well above the fund’s historical averages. Ultimately, this tells us that volatility is likely to remain elevated and investors should adjust position sizes in accordance with the possibility of experiencing above-average trading volumes.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 0.13% expense ratio and $8.37 billion in assets under management (AUM). Essentially, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund provides exposure to a wide variety of large-cap energy companies and long positions associated with XLE are able to capitalize on an attractive dividend yield that can be utilized as part of a well-balanced investment strategy capable of generating income over long-term time horizons.

As we can see, the largest holdings in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund can be found in Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX). Combined, these two stocks make up 45.46% of the fund and this is why the relative positions of these two companies is so important in determining the potential strength in XLE going forward.

During the second quarter period, Exxon Mobil reported losses of $1.1 billion (largely due to the effects of excess supply levels and economic disruptions caused by COVID-19). On an adjusted basis, Exxon lost $0.70 per share and recorded quarterly revenues of $32.6 billion. Wall Street was expecting losses of $0.61 per share and revenues of $38.2 billion for the period.

However, in actuality, these results are far worse than they look if we make comparisons to the longer-term averages. To put these dramatic losses into perspective, investors must remember that the company reported per-share earnings of $0.73 and revenues of $69.1 billion during the second quarter period in 2019. Clearly, these recent trends have not been favorable but most of the concerns should be centered in short-term time horizons because there are still fewer factors impacting the long-term earnings outlook for the company.

Income investors should also be aware of the fact that management seems to be maintaining support for the stock’s elevated dividend (which currently yields a massive 10.54%). In my view, it now looks as though this commitment might be necessary in order to prevent share prices from falling any further. XOM has fallen by roughly 40.4% since the beginning of June 2020 and I think that these moves have pushed the stock through important support levels near 35.80.

During the second quarter period, Chevron Corp. lost $8.3 billion after enduring the disruptive economic effects of COVID-19 sapped market demand for energy products. For the period, Chevron reported per-share losses of $1.59 (adjusted) and revenues of $13.5 billion. This was also much deeper than the consensus estimates from Wall Street, which were calling for per-share losses of $0.92 and revenues of $22.1 billion.

At the same time last year, Chevron reported a 26.3% gain in quarterly profits (with diluted earnings of $2.27 per share, or $4.3 billion) and the stark contrast between these two periods will show just how far earnings trends must reverse before things return to normal.

Fortunately, things seem to be looking a bit better at Chevron (with respect to most of its competition within the energy sector), as the chart above shows that the company’s debt/equity ratio rests at just 0.25. Ultimately, this suggests a strong element of security in the company’s balance sheet and this stability might help long-term income investors feel more secure about the stock’s elevated dividend yield (which is probably the most attractive selling point right now for CVX).

So while energy traders might be on edge as commodities markets face enhanced volatility, positions in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund must be viewed as a long-term turnaround play that rests on the ability of large-cap oil companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron to control debt, return to earnings growth, and maintain commitments to deliver consistent dividend payouts for income investors.

Since so much of the fund’s value is devoted to these two companies, we think that any financial news stories that suggest either of these dividends might be at risk could cause additional selling pressure for investors holding long positions in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. However, this fund also offers very attractive incentives in the form of its dividends and this should continue to be noted by income investors. Ultimately, these payments remain attractive enough for investors to exercise patience while energy markets have an opportunity to return to the normalized dynamics that traditionally exist in global supply and demand levels.

