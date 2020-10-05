So far, the final development plan includes 5 FPSOs with a plateau production gross capacity of above 750K barrels of oil per day targeted by 2025.

Exxon Mobil announced that it had taken a final investment decision to proceed with the Payara phase 3, after obtaining approvals for the field development from Guyana’s government.

Image: Drillship Noble Tom Madden. Source: Oil now

Introduction

The Stabroek block is a crucial project for Exxon Mobil. The block counts already 18 discoveries and is delivering oil since late December 2019. Production in May/June was 75K Boep/d from Phase 1, called Liza-1.

The importance and size of this new oil field are tremendous. According to Zürich-based investment bank Credit Suisse on May 7, 2020:

Guyana's Stabroek Block for 9 development phases that would push production well above 1 million barrels of oil per day and expects the resource estimate on the block to further increase beyond the more than 8 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources.

Exxon Mobil has three phases in different development stages, with phase 1 already producing since late December 2019 and phase 3 that received final investment decision (FID) a few days ago.

The final development plan includes 5 FPSOs with a plateau production gross capacity of above 750K barrels of oil per day targeted by 2025.

The Stabroek block will be producing as much oil as the Permian segment by 2025, based on the 298K Boep/d produced from the Permian basin in 2Q'20.

The resource estimate on the block is now above 8 BBoe.

The CEO, Darren Woods, stated:

Guyana remains an integral part of our long-term growth plans and as such is a high priority,

The Stabroek block: Three phases

1 - Phase 1: Liza-1 Has Been Producing Since December 20, 2019

On December 20, 2019, Exxon Mobil announced that oil production has commenced from the Liza field offshore Guyana and less than five years after the first discovery the Liza-1 well, which is above the industry average for deepwater developments. Production from phase I of the Liza field is expected to reach 120K Boep/d these coming months.

On June 22, 2020, we learned that XOM was forced to curtail production temporarily in Liza-1 field by 50%, on June 19, 2020, "to curb gas flaring after problems with gas reinjection equipment were detected." Production is now back to 75K Boep/d and ramping up.

Note: Production reached 75K boep/d to 80K boep/d in early May.

2 - Phase 2: The Liza 2 in Mid-2022

The development includes a second FPSO, Liza Unity, designed to produce up to 220K Boep/d.

The Liza phase 2 is comparable to Liza phase 1, but with six drill centers with around 30 wells, including 15 oil-producing wells, nine water injection wells, and six gas injection wells.

On September 27, 2019, the second FPSO had been ordered and was called the Liza Unity for the Liza phase 2 in 2022.

"The FPSO is designed to produce 220,000 barrels of oil per day, to have associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. The FPSO will be spread moored in water depth of about 1,600 meters and will be able to store around 2 million barrels of crude oil."

3 - Phase 3: The Payara phase, on-line by 2024

Finally, on October 2, 2020, Exxon Mobil made a final investment decision (FID) for the Payara field, following the receipt of Guyana government approvals for the development plan on September 25, 2020. Phase 3 is called the Payara with a start-up as early as 2023:

The Payara development plan will use the FPSO, named Prosperity; it is expected to produce 220K Boep/d by 2024 .

. The development is similar to the Liza phases 1 and 2. Payara counts ten drill centers with 41 wells -- including 20 production wells. The rest is water injection and gas injection wells.

The Payara development startup is anticipated as early as 2023.

The development of the field is expected to cost $9 billion and have a resource base of 600 million barrels of oil equivalent.

On October 1, 2020, TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) announced that it had won a sizeable subsea contract from Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd., ranging in value from $500 million to $1 billion.

TechnipFMC will manufacture and deliver the subsea production system for the proposed Payara project in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, the contract recipient stated. It pointed out the system will comprise 41 enhanced vertical deep water trees and associated tooling, six flexible risers and 10 manifolds as well as associated controls and tie-in equipment.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Exxon Mobil and the entire oil industry suffered and continue to suffer an unprecedented bearish cycle that may stretch well into 2021. If we look at the Oil supermajors group, we can see that XOM underperformance is not specific to the company, as we can see below.

However, the situation has improved significantly during 3Q'20. EIA indicated that:

EIA forecasts monthly Brent spot prices will average $44/b during the fourth quarter of 2020 and rise to an average of $49/b in 2021 as oil markets become more balanced.

This bearish cycle is only a cycle, not a permanent calamity. As an investor, you must understand what cyclicity means and use such severe headwinds as an opportunity to build up a strong position in XOM.

The only two issues that could eventually play a negative effect here are:

The dividend is too high and should be cut by about 30% to 50%. This move may or may not push the stock lower since I believe the cut has been primarily factored in already. Exxon Mobil is lagging its European peers when it comes to shifting strategy to renewables.

Technical Analysis (short term)

XOM is forming a descending wedge pattern or falling wedge, with line resistance around $35 - $35.25 and line support around $32.50 - $32.75. The RSI indicates that the stock is now oversold.

The basic strategy is to accumulate at or just below support and take some profit off at resistance.

The falling wedge is often considered bullish with a potential breakout close to the apex. It is especially true if the pattern is entering the pattern from top to bottom. For XOM, it is indecisive now. However, it is essential to look at where this formation appears in the trend to make your final decision.

