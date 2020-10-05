Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: September 27, 2020

0 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 3 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday, September 25th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

Markets continue to sell off, with the S&P 500 down for the 4th week in a row last week. 0 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 17 last week) and the average price return was -3.39% (down from +0.43% last week). The lead gainer was New York Munis (-0.41%), followed by Single-state Munis (-0.65%) and Taxable Munis (-0.80%), the weakest sector by Price was MLPs (-9.72%), followed by Commodities (-9.65%) and Emerging Market Income (-5.52%).

3 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (down from 15 last week), while the average NAV return was -2.42% (down from +0.43% last week). The top sectors by NAV were Taxable Munis (+0.22%), Single-state Munis (+0.08%) and California Munis (+0.04%). The weakest sector by NAV was MLPs (-8.44%), Commodities (-7.81%) and Global Equity (-3.83%).

The highest premium/discount sector was Taxable Munis (+1.53%), while the sector with the widest discount is MLPs (-25.83%). The average sector discount is -8.83% (down from -7.90% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Asia Equity (+0.46%), Preferreds (-1.78%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.92% (down from +0.04% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+0.20), followed by Investment Grade (+0.03). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was MLPs (-1.37), followed by Convertibles (-1.21). The average z-score is -0.55 (down from -0.31 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (20.83%), Global Allocation (11.00%), Limited Duration (9.52%), Real Estate (9.38%) and Multisector Income (9.20%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.76% (up from +7.45% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change StoneCastle Financial (BANX) 6.72% % -6.25% 0.0 0.00% -7.15% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) 4.75% 4.28% -5.74% 0.4 5.46% 0.16% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) 4.64% 6.98% 9.24% 1.8 5.97% 1.49% High Income Securities (PCF) 4.17% 11.41% -1.33% 1.4 4.40% 0.00% Templeton Dragon (TDF) 3.53% 1.40% -12.14% 0.8 7.26% 2.98% Eagle Point Income Co Inc (EIC) 3.10% 6.98% -6.63% -0.3 6.51% 3.36% MFS® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.87% 9.79% -1.66% -0.2 2.16% -0.82% THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) 2.75% 7.56% -8.24% 1.6 2.50% 0.00% First Trust Energy Income And Growth (FEN) 2.57% 12.41% -20.35% 2.8 3.76% 0.41% PIMCO CA Municipal Income (PCQ) 2.40% 4.33% 29.48% 0.2 1.87% 0.00%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) -15.21% 21.89% -12.93% 0.8 -14.49% -1.74% Eagle Point Credit Company LLC (ECC) -7.99% 11.37% -1.52% 0.5 0.72% 8.51% Herzfeld Caribbean Basin (CUBA) -5.41% 16.78% -27.88% -2.5 -3.97% 1.99% Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) -4.92% 3.74% -15.49% -0.8 -2.20% 3.52% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) -4.78% 18.75% 14.63% -0.7 -3.79% 0.00% Nuveen Select Tax Free Inc. (NXP) -4.48% 3.27% 3.41% 1.1 -4.41% -0.25% RiverNorth Opportunities Fund. (RIV) -4.25% 14.34% -0.33% 0.7 -4.74% -0.66% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -3.98% 13.10% -14.86% -1.9 -3.82% 0.68% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -3.90% 5.97% -4.37% -0.9 -4.37% -0.46% Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc. (NMS) -2.74% 4.20% -9.77% -0.9 -3.15% -0.20%

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term (NHA) -53.8% 0.013 0.006 0.74% -1.22% 0.1 234% 1/9/2020 14/9/2020 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term (EHT) -33.3% 0.03 0.02 2.55% -4.07% -0.9 161% 1/9/2020 10/9/2020 Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 (JHB) -22.2% 0.0315 0.0245 3.28% -4.27% -1.2 25% 1/9/2020 14/9/2020 Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) -10.7% 0.0375 0.0335 5.32% -1.44% 0.2 123% 1/9/2020 14/9/2020 JHancock Income Secs (JHS) -9.3% 0.205 0.1859 4.81% -2.58% 2.0 25% 1/9/2020 10/9/2020 JHancock Investors (JHI) -8.5% 0.3778 0.3455 8.81% -7.10% 0.0 29% 1/9/2020 10/9/2020 Tri-Continental (TY) -7.2% 0.2824 0.2622 4.10% -13.20% -0.8 34% 1/9/2020 15/9/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -4.6% 0.0152 0.0145 3.27% -13.64% -0.5 137% 1/9/2020 14/9/2020 Royce Value Trust (RVT) -3.8% 0.26 0.25 8.06% -14.59% -1.3 6% 1/9/2020 10/9/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -3.4% 0.0145 0.014 3.80% -7.53% 0.7 157% 1/9/2020 9/9/2020 Sprott Focus Trust (FUND) -2.1% 0.1093 0.107 7.27% -15.50% -1.3 11% 2/9/2020 14/9/2020 BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty (MUC) -2.0% 0.051 0.05 4.29% -10.87% -0.3 94% 1/9/2020 14/9/2020 MFS® Government Markets Inc (MGF) -0.3% 0.02938 0.0293 7.55% -2.71% 0.8 29% 1/9/2020 15/9/2020 MFS® Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.1% 0.02856 0.02853 9.08% -5.28% 0.2 28% 1/9/2020 15/9/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS® Charter Income (MCR) 1.5% 0.05825 0.05911 8.76% -6.68% -0.1 51% 1/9/2020 15/9/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) 1.6% 0.061 0.062 6.25% -13.63% -0.6 101% 1/9/2020 22/9/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 2.0% 0.04323 0.04411 10.13% 1.65% -0.7 27% 1/9/2020 15/9/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) 2.1% 0.04124 0.04211 8.85% -7.46% -0.4 57% 1/9/2020 15/9/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 2.4% 0.054 0.0553 8.32% -7.53% -1.3 40% 1/9/2020 17/9/2020 MFS® Intermediate High Income (CIF) 2.6% 0.01884 0.01933 10.13% -2.97% -0.4 59% 1/9/2020 15/9/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) 2.8% 0.036 0.037 5.05% -1.68% 0.5 98% 1/9/2020 10/9/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 2.9% 0.0513 0.0528 7.27% -9.82% 0.2 50% 1/9/2020 17/9/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 3.8% 0.026 0.027 3.31% -18.23% 0.3 89% 8/9/2020 17/9/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 12.4% 0.0355 0.0399 6.50% -16.91% -1.4 90% 1/9/2020 14/9/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) 12.9% 0.031 0.035 7.17% -9.43% 0.6 77% 1/9/2020 10/9/2020

