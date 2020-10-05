TOMZ just uplisted to the NASDAQ, which will introduce TOMZ’s story to a much larger pool of investors at a time when their industry is in focus. I expect these investors to see the extraordinary value that TOMZ’s current share price presents, and I am a buyer in advance of the discovery of TOMZ by other market participants.

With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing and, in fact, increasing, TOMZ’s superior disinfecting products and solutions, proven to kill SARS-CoV-2 on contact, are needed more than ever.

TOMZ is profitable, earning $0.24 per share in Q2. On an annualized basis, TOMZ would have a P/E of only 7.

TOMZ’s revenues have increased an astounding 512% in Q2 of 2020 over last year for all-time record company revenues of $10,028,000 in Q2 alone.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. specializes in disinfection and decontamination, owning patented technology invented under a grant from DARPA, a branch of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Investment Thesis

With the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic showing no near-term signs of abating, the "new normal" globally will mean a fundamental change to the way that people go about their daily lives. In addition to personal protection (masks, gloves, hand washing and disinfection of surfaces), all businesses, schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, supermarkets and practically every location will be using some form of disinfection/decontamination process if they plan to keep customers, workers, and students healthy.

Not only that, but before backpedalling on the statement, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention temporarily acknowledged that SARS-CoV-2 is not solely transmitted through droplets by way of coughs or sneezes. The CDC updated its guidance on its webpage on Friday, September 18 to state that people can get COVID-19 simply through the following types of transmission:

…through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes."

Then, the language including "sings" or "breathes" as culprits responsible for spreading the virus was removed, and a note at the top of the webpage as of September 21 states:

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19)."

Regardless how the CDC chooses to parse it, 239 scientists signed on to an article that warns COVID-19 infection is caused by airborne transmission not only from coughing or sneezing but though micro droplets that can be transmitted via talking and breathing, and much farther than 6 feet in indoor environments.

For true disinfection, applications are needed that don't just disinfect surfaces, but also the air. Not all disinfection processes are the same, and TOMZ's process stands head-and-shoulders above the rest as I will explain shortly.

After TOMZ's share consolidation, the earnings per share for Q2 ended June 30, 2020 was $0.24. With an astounding 512% growth in revenues from Q2 of the previous year and signs that demand for services are increasing, it is not unreasonable to extrapolate a forward looking net profit of $0.96 per share on an annual basis. This translates to a price to earnings ratio of only 7.

For comparison, the average P/E ratio of the S&P 500 index is currently 22.2, almost 4 times higher. TOMZ would be conservatively valued at $22 per share, just to come up with a value consistent with the S&P average. This doesn't take into account any future earnings growth, while the S&P average earnings growth beyond the median S&P 500 earnings growth rate of 12.01% (from 2009 onward).

So, why isn't TOMZ currently priced at $22 per share?

I think there are a few reasons for this.

They are a largely unknown and under-followed company; They were until October 1 trading on the Over-the-Counter exchange, typically limiting participation to a much smaller portion of the investing world; Investors have not yet contemplated the continuing impact that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic will have on society going forward as it relates to disinfection/decontamination.

TOMZ did indeed have an extraordinary run-up, hitting a high of $17.04 per share on 8/11/2020 on a split-adjusted basis, but after Q2 earnings were released on 8/13/2020, the stock made an inexorable descent to where it is now. I am not sure why the stock fell after earnings, perhaps because of some unrealistic expectations for revenue growth coming off of a record Q1 into an all-time record revenue Q2. Regardless, I believe that at the current price TOMZ is extremely undervalued. It represents the rarest of finds, both a growth stock and a value stock.

Data by YCharts

TOMZ's Superior Technology

TOMZ technology is a combination of its proprietary sprayer or "fogging" device and a specially formulated and EPA registered low-percentage hydrogen peroxide solution. At the tip of the sprayer, a cold plasma arc is created between electrodes, and as the sprayed hydrogen peroxide solution passes through the cold plasma arc, the double bond of hydrogen peroxide is broken, converting to hydroxyl radicals, a type of reactive oxygen species (ROS). These hydroxyl radicals kill even the most deadly pathogens: Ebola, SARS-CoV-2, MRSA, you name it.

Delivered from the sprayer after the arc in an extremely fine mist that moves like a gas, the microscopic hydroxyl radicals penetrate all areas easily, such as corners, crevices, seams, etc. The hydroxyl radicals attach to bacteria, viruses, and molds, destroying their proteins, carbohydrates and/or lipids immediately via oxidation. This renders them inert or harmless on contact.

Source: TOMI Website

Here is an example of the built-in SteraMist disinfection system in a laboratory setting:

If you have a bit more time, here's a 5-minute overview of TOMZ' system:

TOMZ process is ideal for practically all locations that need disinfection and decontamination, because it is

rapid; non-corrosive; safe/non-toxic; leaves no residue at all.

The end result of using TOMZ's product is simply oxygen and humidity.

TOMZ refers to their technology as Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) and the fog produced by the sprayer as ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). They call their combined solution of sprayer and solution SteraMist iHP technology.

TOMZ's product was initially developed with a grant from the Defense Advanced Research Products Agency (DARPA) after 9-11 as a method of protection against weaponized anthrax. In 2013, TOMZ purchased all assets of the technology platform from L3, the massive aerospace and defense technology company, now even more massive after a merger with Harris Technologies to become L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX). L3 had previously acquired the technology from developer Titan Defense.

TOMZ has strong intellectual property protection for its device and method in the form of U.S. and international utility and design patents.

They have an EPA registered product for every category of pathogen and practically every use case imaginable, a testament to TOMZ's diligence in expanding into new market verticals and a reflection of the utility and elegant simplicity of the product itself.

Aren't there a lot of competing disinfectants, such as sodium hypochlorite (aka bleach), ammonium, and chlorine?

Yes, there are, but try convincing major TOMZ customer Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to spray highly corrosive bleach on all of their multi-million dollar lab equipment. Or try suggesting that a hospital apply repeated high-strength bleach treatments day-in and day-out to their sensitive electronics and metal surfaces, or fill their hospital rooms with chlorine gas. Chlorine gas may be a good disinfectant, but it is also a good enough killer that it was used as a chemical warfare agent in WWI.

Allied soldiers preparing for chlorine gas attacks in WWI - Source: kumc.edu

Now, full strength Hydrogen Peroxide is no lightweight either, but TOMZ product and application process allows for a very low-percentage concentration of H2O2 to disinfect an entire area, both surfaces and the air, extremely effectively with very high safety. Honestly, some of these chemicals are decent when used for specific tasks, as you can read in this detailed guide from the CDC. I found when I reviewed the research that TOMZ's ionized Hydrogen Peroxide stands out as ideal.

The ratings and certifications of the EPA focus on organism reduction, without specific reference to the corrosiveness or caustic nature of the product. According to this study produced for TOMZ:

Unfortunately, the healthcare environment is not just composed of hard, non-porous surfaces. A patient's environment is filled with a variety of soft fabrics (linen, cotton, polyester, and blends) and plastic polymers found on wheel chairs, mattresses, curtains, window treatments, and other items such as blood pressure cuffs, stethoscopes, etc. Instrumentation including monitors, computers, basinets, and other items are made of plastic(s) that can be damaged and pitted by the disinfectant interaction with the material." Stated damage associated with the traditional disinfectants…includes discoloration, hardening and cracking of plastics, associated brittleness, cracking of rubberized materials, and oxidation of metals, etc. As the damage occurs, there is opportunity for bacteria and other agents to become embedded in the seams and tears of the fabrics and pitting or cracking of other surfaces, adding to the risk of contamination and infection for the user."

Given its safety, lack of corrosiveness, lack of residue, rapid effectiveness, and ease of use, TOMZ's SteraMist is naturally a leading selection for disinfection/decontamination. Furthermore, SteraMist has a coveted six log kill claim against the nastiest of pathogens.

What Does Six Log Kill Mean

'Log' is short for logarithm. A log reduction of 1 is equivalent to a 10-fold reduction or, to put it another way, a 90% reduction. A log 2 reduction is a 99% reduction. A log 3 reduction is a 99.9% reduction. A log 6 reduction means that 99.9999% of all colony forming units (CFUs) of a given pathogen present have been eradicated.

Source: InfectionControl.tips

A six log kill is the gold standard by which all disinfectants are measured. TOMZ' SteraMist product provides for a rapid 6 log kill of the worst pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, C. difficile, and MRSA.

Competition and Customers

Competition in the disinfection business comes from global behemoths such as Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM), Servpro (private) as well as others such as Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG), Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI). Companies in this space either provide decontamination services, disinfectant products, or both.

TOMZ works with a global network of service providers that purchase the TOMZ sprayers and SteraMist liquid to provide disinfection services, and they also sell directly and through agents to worldwide customers in the private sector and governments. While it is a competitive space, nobody in the field provides the level of disinfection that TOMZ does combined with the safety and non-corrosiveness of the SteraMist product.

Here are just some of TOMZ' customers that rely on SteraMist in their facilities and operations:

Source: tomimist.com

In this partial list of clients, we have the who's-who of sterile drug production and drug development here. Names like Pfizer, Catalent (CTLT), Nephron, Merck (MRK). The use cases here include drug development labs, clean rooms, and sterile production lines. Other customers include Harvard's Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where TOMZ installed the first custom built-in sanitation system.

In the most recent earnings call, CEO Dr. Halden Shane revealed some additional customers:

SteraMist is being used throughout six National Institute of Health (NIH) facilities, and continues to expand usage of SteraMist as a superior solution to mobilize and respond as needed to a site where six-log kill is required."

Dr. Shane also highlighted some customers who are relying on TOMZ offerings in critical circumstances:

We continue to expand the use of SteraMist in support of pharmaceutical drug manufacturing, cell and gene therapy, and to maintain a sterile environment for key United States manufacturers. Many of our current SteraMist customers are working to produce COVID-19 vaccines. Companies like Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and MedImmune continue to disinfect with a safe SteraMist BIT chemical protecting their operators, facility and the environment, while providing the confidence to the American population that we will produce sterile vaccines."

Dr. Shane also mentioned Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) as a recent customer on the earnings call.

TOMZ lists the following as its wide-ranging customer base:

Source: tomimist.com

Product Demand

It is obvious that, as a result of a resurgence in COVID-19 infection rates, the demand for TOMZ's products and services is going to increase once again. Here is a Google Trends chart of the search term "covid 19 cleaning services" in English speaking countries, which indicates more customer enquiries:

Source: Google Trends

Here is a search of the term "Covid" in France. Note the search volume has spiked even higher than when the horrible initial wave hit France:

Source: Google Trends

Google Trends also reflects a recent uptick in U.S. demand for "Covid cleaning services":

Current infection rates in Europe overall are now hitting all-time highs:

Source: Statista

It is clear that another wave of coronavirus has already swept into Europe, and the daily case count is already 150% of the March/April 2020 peak. Fortunately, the death rate is far lower in most areas, attributed by many to improved care and an increased understanding of early treatment of the virus.

In the United States as well, recent reports are showing an alarming rise in infection rates and hospitalization rates in parts of the country.

This pattern has been playing out globally, where an increase in vigilance leads to a reduction of cases, which leads to a reduction of vigilance and a corresponding return of infections. The virus will not just go away on its own, and even vaccines will not be the whole solution. As most are aware, vaccines, if they work and receive approval, are expected to be 50% effective, and most of the furthest along require two doses to reach that 50% effectiveness threshold.

So, I believe that, even after the approval of certain extremely promising therapeutics (please see my previous article about Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF): Relief Therapeutics Discovers A Promising COVID-19 Killer, and even after vaccines are hopefully proven effective and safe enough to distribute, there will still be a steady need for the disinfection products and services provided by TOMZ. The best solution to the risk of contracting COVID-19 is prevention, and disinfection/decontamination is part of that protocol.

TOMZ' products and services are no doubt seen by their customers as vital to keep their operations going. It can be argued that the infection-limiting behaviors that the world is engaged in and "partially-open" business strategies is increasing the need for TOMZ' products and services more than total shutdowns would. For example, a restaurant that wants to keep operations going while keeping workers safe and customers confident has a great interest in demonstrating a consistent disinfection/decontamination routine. Retail stores, schools, offices, and anywhere people congregate must demonstrate that they are engaged in protective procedures.

Anybody who has recently stayed at a hotel will see the importance hotels are putting on messaging about disinfection and cleanliness. Those with children in school are also experiencing the emphasis that many schools are putting on disinfection procedures.

Valuation

Here is a condensed table showing TOMZ's yearly revenues and earnings per share from 2013 onward (in Millions of USD):

Income Statement 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TTM Revenues 1.2 2.2 4.2 6.3 5 5.6 6.3 20.5 Cost Of Revenues 0.5 0.9 1.6 2.6 1.9 2.5 2.4 8.3 Gross Profit 0.7 1.4 2.5 3.7 3.1 3.1 3.9 12.2 Operating Expenses & Income Selling General & Admin Expenses 1.5 2 4.6 5.7 5.1 4.6 4.8 5.2 R&D Expenses 0.1 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.9 0.3 0.4 Depreciation & Amortization 0.3 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.7 Other Operating Expense/(Income) - - - - (0.3) - - - Total Operating Expenses 2.1 5.2 5.5 7.1 6.5 6.2 6 6.6 Operating Income (1.4) (3.8) (3.0) (3.4) (3.4) (3.1) (2.1) 5.6

Source: Seeking Alpha

Here are the quarterly figures from 2019 onward (in Millions of USD):

Income Statement Mar 2019 Jun 2019 Sep 2019 Dec 2019 Mar 2020 Jun 2020 Revenues 1.3 1.6 1.6 1.9 7.1 10 Cost Of Revenues 0.5 0.7 0.5 0.8 2.6 4.5 Gross Profit 0.8 1 1.1 1 4.5 5.6 Operating Expenses & Income Selling General & Admin Expenses 1.3 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.4 1.5 R&D Expenses 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Depreciation & Amortization 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Total Operating Expenses 1.6 1.5 1.3 1.5 1.8 1.9 Operating Income (0.9) (0.5) (0.2) (0.5) 2.7 3.7

It is clear that the pandemic has supercharged TOMZ revenues, which have risen 512% in the most recent quarter over Q2 of 2019.

Notable statistics in the Q2 2020 Earnings Report:

Year-over-year growth in equipment and solution revenue through June 30th of $13,347,000 or 527% .

. a 675% increase in international revenue ($1,636,000 vs. $211,000)

increase in international revenue ($1,636,000 vs. $211,000) Sold 514 machines to date in 2020, representing an 852% increase over the same prior year period.

machines to date in 2020, representing an increase over the same prior year period. Added two hundred (200) customers to date in 2020, representing a 471% increase over the same prior year period.

customers to date in 2020, representing a increase over the same prior year period. Added forty-nine (49) new facilities in the hospital-healthcare division to date in 2020, representing a 600% increase over the same prior year period.

in the hospital-healthcare division to date in 2020, representing a increase over the same prior year period. Added seventy-four (74) new TSN (TOMI Service Network) providers to date in 2020, representing a 1,380% increase over the same prior year period, creating a total of 175 providers throughout 40 U.S. States and Canada.

Q2 2020 earnings were $0.24, adjusted for the 1 for 8 reverse split. Q1 2020 earnings were $0.18 per share adjusted.

I am confident revenues will increase in Q3 over Q2 for two reasons:

As offices, medical facilities, restaurants, schools, and retail stores attempt to reopen or stay open, the demand for TOMZ' products and services will only increase, versus locations that are completely shut down and therefore have less continuing need for disinfection/decontamination. The more severe shutdowns occurred earlier in the year, and in Q3 especially, many service providers have been focused on reopening. All education clients will have been ordering from TOMZ in advance of the return of students, typically between August and September, which falls in Q3. TOMZ has added 200 new customers in 2020 up to the end of June, and they have added 74 service providers, increasing their service provider network by 73%. TOMZ has a razor/razor blade model. New customers and service providers, once they have purchased the SteraMist sprayer, are now going to be recurring customers for the SteraMist solution. The SteraMist solution has an average gross margin of 70%. Increases in solution sales don't increase fixed costs and additional sales will go right to the bottom line.

At $7 per share and $0.38 in earnings for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, TOMZ has a trailing 12-month price/earnings ratio of approximately 16.

If TOMZ can deliver another $0.40 of earnings per share in the combined six months of Q3 and Q4 of 2020, like they did in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, we are looking at full year earnings of $0.80 per share on a $7 stock which grew revenues 512% compared to last year's Q2.

Such results would equate to a P/E ratio of 8.75, or 2.5 times less than the current P/E ratio of the S&P 500.

Due to the aforementioned increase in their customer base, service provider numbers, and the unfortunate increase in COVID-19 infections across the globe, I believe TOMZ will best Q2 earnings of $0.24 per share in both Q3 and Q4. This would result in full year earnings of at least $0.88 per share and equate to a P/E ratio of 7.95, greater than 2.75 times less than the current p/e ratio of the S&P 500.

To come up with a reasonable current TOMZ share price, I'll assume:

1. A P/E ratio comparable to the P/E ratio of the S&P 500, without even factoring in TOMZ's off-the-charts growth rate.

2. Zero earnings growth from Q2 into Q3 and Q4.

Solely based on P/E ratio, and assuming zero earnings growth, TOMZ would be fairly valued at $21 per share.

Now, TOMZ has just uplisted to the Nasdaq, has spent many years in the wilderness on the OTC, and the pandemic has awakened only a few investors to the value of TOMZ. TOMZ is flying very far under the radar right now, but its arrival on Nasdaq should provide the benefit of introducing the company to more of an institutional investor base, along with some investment bank analyst coverage.

Management and Ownership

As of the most recent proxy statement in September of 2019, management owns about 27% of the outstanding stock of TOMZ. 5% + beneficial owners also own 23% of the company, meaning about 50% of the common stock is in the hands of insiders. I like to see large management stakes in a company's common stock, because it generally means that we the stockholders are on the same side as management.

Sure, there are requirements in corporate law that management be on the same side as shareholders. To manage with the shareholders in mind. You know, "fiduciary duty". Call me old-fashioned, but I like to see the skin-in-the-game of common stock ownership. If management owns the same class of shares that I do, I'm riding shotgun.

After the reverse-split, TOMZ now has only about 16.75 million shares outstanding, with half of those in the hands of insiders and 5%+ owners. Continued revenue increases and profitable growth will surely spur demand for shares beyond the meager supply available.

TOMZ is a very closely-held company, with control in the hands of Dr. Halden Shane, the company's Chairman and CEO, and the COO position held by Elissa Shane, Dr. Shane's daughter.

This combination has worked, in my opinion, to create a global, profitable company with vastly superior products, solid margins, and good overhead expense management.

The question I have is: Could this company and product in the hands of a larger company with additional resources command a higher market capitalization? The fact that TOMZ's forward P/E ratio in my estimates has dropped to under 8 while achieving scorching growth rates of 500%+ on a year-over-year basis tells me yes. At the very least, more market awareness is needed, and more outreach to potential investors. Certainly, the NASDAQ uplisting is a step in the right direction.

TOMZ is certainly aware that they are a potential takeover target. In their 8-A12B filed on September 29, they list the various anti-takeover provisions embedded in their articles of incorporation, amended bylaws, and state law. Of course, anti-takeover provisions do not mean that a company is not open to a buyout, just that the company wants some control against a hostile offer that undervalues the company. Anti-takeover provisions should bring the suitor to the altar with a fair offer, not completely give them cold feet.

Balance Sheet

TOMZ' most recent 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, shows that TOMZ has $6.3 million in cash on the balance sheet and only $0.4 million in long-term debt.

It is notable that, in the past 10 years, this is the most cash TOMZ has ever had in the bank, and excellent to see that this cash was generated by profits. Cash flow rather than share offerings. In 2020, TOMZ has become a cash generating machine.

TOMZ might be wanting to raise money for expansion soon, given the demand for their products and services, to increase market share and to further their outreach into areas such as food supply protection. With their profitable operations, cash cushion and essential lack of debt, such a raise wouldn't need to be through a share offering. No doubt they could get good terms from a reputable bank. If they do raise money, I would hope that they do so at a share price much much higher than TOMZ shares currently sit.

TOMZ' Future Revenue Potential

Disinfecting PPEs

A potential near-term revenue boost will come from an approval by the FDA of TOMZ's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for SteraMist to be used in disinfecting Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) such as masks and protective clothing. As mentioned in the previous link, rigorous studies have shown that TOMZ' SteraMist provides rapid and safe sterilization of PPEs without degradation of the PPE material. While I suspect that, at the beginning of the pandemic, when PPE supplies were scarce, such an EUA would have provided a greater effect on the share price than now, the approval of SteraMist specifically for PPE disinfection will nevertheless open a large market segment.

Food Safety

The next potential area for TOMZ' SteraMist products is in the food safety sector. How do we safely and successfully contain the food-borne illnesses that seem to constantly roil our food supply?

At the beginning of last year, TOMZ struck a co-marketing and supply agreement with Arkema, Inc. (OTCPK:ARKAY) the $9 billion global conglomerate, under which Arkema will manufacture and supply food grade hydrogen peroxide for use in the SteraMist sprayers and solution. This specifically tailored very-low concentration hydrogen peroxide solution is being ushered through the various agencies by Arkema, in order to allow it to be used on fruits and vegetables with TOMZ SteraMist equipment to eliminate pathogens in the food chain.

Upon announcing this agreement, the CEO of TOMZ stated,

The expertise of Arkema to produce a food grade hydrogen peroxide solution will enable TOMI to address the food markets' ever growing need for a quick efficient broad disinfection which does not injure seeds, sprouts or the mature plants. Arkema's hydrogen peroxide clients that are looking for a new, quicker, less caustic food sanitation method will benefit from the technology TOMI possesses, ultimately completing a faster, less caustic and more efficient sanitation and disinfection method for food, food packaging and food processing equipment."

While TOMZ currently serves produce processing facilities, the Arkema-led effort would result in the ability of TOMZ products to be used to directly disinfect produce.

Automated Disinfection

TOMZ has been actively working with multiple robotics companies to develop the SteraBot, a self-propelled disinfection robot which can automate and standardize the job of disinfection of facilities including those in the medical, maritime and hospitality industries.

[I would love to insert a photo here of the prototype SteraBot, but it seems that TOMZ is fortunately not like Nikola (NKLA) in this regard and has not revealed the prototype design, let alone a SteraBot "in motion".]

According to the company's July 27 press release about the SteraBot, the prototype SteraBot has been completed and testing is underway. The concept makes a lot of sense, and it seems was initiated upon customer demand. As with other industries that utilize robotics, a SteraMist robot will provide consistent automated disinfection that can be programmed to follow a scheduled and precise routine. I can see it being beneficial in any setting, especially large healthcare facilities, factories, and warehouses that need constant disinfection. The SteraBot will have a particularly helpful role in clean-room facilities, laboratories and other places where a limited human presence is desired.

Other Areas of Growth

Prior to the pandemic, TOMZ announced multiple areas of research, testing and potential growth for its products and solutions. These areas include large engineered systems for facilities disinfection, use of SteraMist in agriculture including eliminating various pathogens from cannabis crops, and various new customized and multi-customer spray products.

Cautions

Here are a few cautions about investing in TOMZ:

TOMZ is a small company with much larger competitors. Though TOMZ's technology is far superior to the competition, better technology doesn't always equate to success; If the pandemic subsides suddenly, demand for TOMZ products will go down as well. Unfortunately, based on the recent rise in infection rates globally and the coming flu season, I don't see the pandemic subsiding in the near term. I also see increased vigilance in various markets for disinfecting, that will likely last for a while after COVID-19 is under control; TOMZ could be subject to a hostile takeover attempt, at a price that undervalues the company and its best-in-class technology. The anti-takeover provisions in the company's by-laws and/or the effect of such by-laws, its current share structure and corporate structure, should force any potential acquirer to come to the table to negotiate a fair offer.

Conclusion

I like to find companies that are undervalued, undiscovered, misunderstood, and/or have a superior technology.

With TOMZ, all of the above apply, making TOMZ an excellent investment right now, before it is discovered by the market at large.

From the beginning of the pandemic, the market discounted the severity and potential length of time that COVID-19 will continue to be a scourge. Now, with rising infection rates in Europe and many states in the U.S., and the approach of cold weather and flu season, the need for TOMZ's SteraMist products will again be recognized well into 2021.

Humans are amazingly adaptive (also known as forgetful), and once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, we will surely go back to our old ways. Shaking hands, hugging, going to indoor concerts, "forgetting" to wash our hands frequently. Heck, we'll probably even go back to sharing food. (Caveat: I never liked to share food.)

While things in the general population will eventually go back to "normal", medical facilities won't be as quick to let their guard down. Also, TOMZ will still have hundreds of new customers that have purchased the TOMZ "razor blade" sprayer, and new service providers that have as well. When it comes time to disinfect/decontaminate a facility, those customers will be ordering the SteraMist "razor" from TOMZ at a 70% margin. The benefits and superiority of TOMZ' products will have reached a much wider audience, and increasing market share can be gained. TOMZ is also going after the huge market for food safety with its agreement with Arkema, and developing new methods of selling its SteraMist solution with the development of the SteraBot automated disinfecting robot, which will be the ultimate clean-room and medical facility sanitizing product.

There are undervalued stocks and ridiculously undervalued stocks. TOMZ is so ridiculously inexpensive, that even if we see its share price double from here, it will still be undervalued. I don't think this kind of value discrepancy will be around for long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOMZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not registered as an investment advisor in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. Information in this article is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind – whether express or implied. I make no representation, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, or completeness of any such information or with regard to the results to be obtained from its use. All expressions of opinion are subject to change without notice, and I do not undertake to update or supplement this report or any of the information contained herein.



This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall any security be offered or sold to any person, in any jurisdiction in which such offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.



I have not received any form of compensation from the companies that I have written about in this article, nor have I received any form of compensation from company affiliates or other company shareholders.