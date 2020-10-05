Snake-bitten while already down

There's nothing worse for a business than to experience the unforeseen effect of the proverbial snakebite. COVID-19 lightning fast and extremely venomous attack hit all brick and mortars and destination businesses with the strike of a King Cobra, blindsiding even the most prepared. Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is suffering from this painful blow as much as any company in this new and uncertain environment.

Remarkably enough, like many companies that go through an unforeseen blow to revenue, Build-A-Bear Workshop has the answer to their plight right under their button noses. Sometimes, the people closest to the problem have the most difficulty seeing the solutions. In Build-A-Bear's case, they have put the answers in their presentations like the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle. All that needs to happen is for CEO Sharon Price John to put the pieces together to clearly depict the image. Build-A-Bear Workshop has been turning the puzzle pieces over for quite some time. Now, it's time to put them together for clarity and direction.

Everyone either has been to or at least walked by a Build-A-Bear Workshop at some point, as it has been unavoidable for the last decade with their presence in malls all across America. Unfortunately, for Build-A-Bear Workshop, as they have been increasing their presence, malls have been decreasing in popularity at an alarming rate. In fact, Build-A-Bear understands this as shown in the slide on page 7 of their presentation dated just one year ago. So, although COVID-19 is just another blow to the company's model, the problem existed long before.

Also shown in the slide is the fact that they are admittedly way over-leveraged with mall reliance, with 72% of all mall generated revenue coming from 20% of their sites. A true sign that many malls are becoming less visited. That is a painful statistic that doesn't have an easy answer. Imagine how badly the brand would take a hit if they abruptly closed 80% of the under-performing mall sites. The optics would not be good.

On Sept 29, 2020, a Wall Street Journal article U.S. retail bankruptcies, store closures hit record in first half highlights the grave condition of the traditional brick and mortar retailer.

High rates of bricks-and-mortar store closures are expected to continue, BDO said. From January through mid-August, retailers had announced they would close a total of more than 10,000 stores in the U.S.

With these staggering statistics, it is imperative that Build-A-Bear continue to search for alternative solutions as the clock is ticking towards the end of retail shopping as we know it.

Seeing pink

Build-A-Bear Workshop does a good job looking outside their box to generate different revenue streams as outlined in slides 13 below. But, is that actually enough, and is all that effort even worth it? With the exception of the digital movement, many of these incremental additions still rely on brick and mortar.

However, even with all of these initiatives which include online growth and expansion into a variety of non-mall brick and mortar venues, their struggles continue. With each year passing year, the theme of turnaround has been prevalent in their presentations as a whole for a long time. Nothing clearly shows how the turnaround culture has impacted Build-A-Bear more than the eroding share price as shown below over the past five years. This dismal trajectory has Build-A-Bear on an inevitable path to the pink sheets unless a strategic paradigm shift that doesn't rely on the mall happens quickly.

In fact, the SA article Build-A-Bear Workshop: Their Business Model Can Be Permanently Disrupted by ValueZen clearly points out the disruptive nature of the changing environment. ValueZen also makes the argument that the company will most likely become irrelevant without the experiential and tactile elements of Build-A-Bear Workshop's namesake of actually building the bear. ValueZen wisely puts objective value to Build-A-Bear's push towards a digital business model with the following statement:

During their second quarter, BBW reported an increase in digital sales of 300% compared to its prior-year period. While the headline number sounds impressive, it is coming from a relatively low base. E-commerce accounted for approximately 10% of total sales in 2019.

There aren't too many investors that will see this as a turnaround story to throw money into. It won't be too long when the balance sheet is depleted of cash and the desperate need forces additional capital-raising efforts. We all know those outcomes all too well.

Customers love Build-A-Bear

Fortunately, for Build-A-Bear Workshop, finding a solution doesn't require a wholesale change in the business model or a renewed focus on the consumer. Chasing a demographic outside their sweet spot would be catastrophic and, most likely, the final nail. They have enjoyed the benefit of an enormous and most loyal demographic group since their 2004 inception as shown in slide 7 from their most recent presentation dated 1/14/20. This group has been the most consistent aspect of the Build-A-Bear model and should not be manipulated in any way. Customers are not the problem. Getting the product into their hands in a fun way is the problem.

So, a quick review of facts shows us the following to be true: Malls are dying a painful death, and Build-A-Bear Workshop relies heavily on malls. Build-A-Bear consumers will always be loyal. Parents and families will always celebrate parties with children even if they can't go to a destination to do so.

Paradigm shift so children can keep building the bear

The answer to the problem is very simple. Bring the experiential experience to the consumer through a franchise model as shown in the following hypothetical scenario. Franchise the Build-A-Bear Workshop model for 'at the site' party experience. Parties would include celebrations at the home, school, park or any event location accessible by a Build-A-Bear Workshop graphically wrapped transit van. Build-A-Bear Workshop could be a big part of birthday parties, graduations, pool parties and team celebrations or fundraisers even if the mall completely disappears.

What if... A hypothetical view.

I suspect that inquiries and interest would be exceptionally high. So, Build-A-Bear could set up a non-refundable franchise fee for, say $1,000, to generate initial shot in the arm revenue to pay for vetting and admin costs.

Startup fees to cover capital, including the cost of the van, display furniture, and franchise fees and initiation, would be passed along to the selected franchisees. This would generate more revenue even before the first on-site party takes place.

Ongoing franchise fees and corporate admin charges will apply. These revenue-generating annual charges will cover brand usage fees and all national and regional advertising costs.

Selling the franchise could be a significant revenue stream, especially out of the gate when the initial scale-in occurs. Let's say that the van, graphics, furniture and startup inventory costs come in at $55K. Build-A-Bear can have an initial franchise buy in at $125K and profit $70K per franchisee startup. That could be $70M per 1,000 franchise vans on the road.

So, say a party would generate a conservative $500 avg. with potentially additional up-charges for a 2-hour party visit. A franchisee could run two to three parties per weekend day and one per night weekday totaling 8-10 parties per week per van. So, each franchise van could yield an easy $4K per week or $200K in sales per year, of which 70% could go to the franchisee and 30% to Build-A-Bear Workshop. Obviously, a franchisee in a populated area may want to own multiple Build-A-Bear Workshop vans. In fact, most franchisees would most likely buy multiple packages.

So, let's say each franchise van package earns $150K sales for franchisee and $60K sales for Build-A-Bear (which is probably very conservative), and they canvas the country with 2,500 units. Build-A-Bear Workshop would have an additional $150M annual high margin sales with all the capital outlay, overhead, and operational costs on the franchisees.

Keep in mind this is all hypothetical and painted with a very broad brush. Obviously, Build-A-Bear would need to put together an analysis, business plan and ultimately pull it off. It is worth noting that remarkably enough Build-A-Bear does have some franchising experience, so maybe implementation wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility.

Summary

So, who knows what the future holds with traditional brick and mortar? We do know the world is rapidly changing, and the companies that adapt will be the winners. And most unfortunate is the fact that we will be losing many historically successful retail businesses over the next few years. What makes it even more disheartening is the fact that many of these future bankruptcies could have been avoided with the proper directional change. This assessment of Build-A-Bear could be entirely off-base and unattainable. However, there is one certainty, someone will be celebrating birthdays and having parties with Build-A-Bear's target demographic. It just might not be Build-A-Bear.

