We also offer a brief discussion of a company we think is much more investible than BP.

We think the company could have used this money better paying down debt or meeting its former dividend obligations.

Introduction

BP (BP) lost $16.8 bn in the second quarter largely due to $11.8 bn non-cash asset write-downs and poorer realizations for oil and gas, along with reduced margins in refining and chemicals. It was a virtual tour de force of a dismal quarterly read-out, and capped it off with a ~60% reduction in its quarterly dividend payout. Let's be fair. BP has a lot of company in this situation. What was a bit galling was the commentary from senior executives that attended the financial readout.

Did these highly-paid senior executives hang their heads and vow to do better and offer up a specific road map for doing so? Not really. Much of the senior executive commentary avoided direct engagement with current results, and dealt with the "pivot," away from petroleum toward renewable forms of energy.

Helge Lund, BP Board Chairman, commented:

The strategy we announced today has benefited from extensive dialogue with our shareholders. It will change BP from an international oil company to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for our customers and made a necessary step in support of BP’s purpose and ambition.

SA

Hmmm, I was a shareholder at the time. I don't remember Helge dialoguing with me... did any of you get a call from Helge? No matter! Moving on.

In this article we will discuss BP's pivot toward renewables and one aspect in particular, wind energy, where they made a sizable investment in a nascent project along the Atlantic coast. We do not believe the company is investible even at its current price, and that investors should take a long look before taking current BP management on faith.

Note: A more detailed version of this article appeared in the Daily Drilling Report last month.

The investment thesis for BP

My contention is that BP is a broken company currently with no clear direction and only vague commentary as to how they will produce profits in the future. After guiding investors expectations lower for the third and fourth quarters from further impairments, ($1.5 bn announced), and lower production from divestments, and lower revenues from reduced product realizations, did the CEO discuss what measures they were going to take to right the Good Ship BP in jolly quick order? Not hardly.

BP CEO Bernard Looney:

Within a decade, BP intends to be a very different kind of energy company. We’re transforming from an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers from IOC to IEC. And this is a truly transformational step as we seek to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. We’ve announced a new purpose, we’ve announced that we would reimagine energy for people and our planet. We said we would reinvent BP, we laid out our ambition to get to net zero and help the world get there as well. And now today, we are sharing the next major staging post with you. And it brings together three things that I talked about earlier, a new strategy, a new financial framework, and a new investor proposition.

Source

Holy smoke that's a lot to get your head around as an investor, who if they've been long over the last six months has lost 60% of their capital! Apparently, I'm not the only one choking on this pablum.

Source

We do not believe the company is investible even at its current price and that investors should take a long look before taking current BP management on faith.

What's the wider investment community saying about this pivot?

Analysts and investors so far aren't buying BP's "new" pivot and shares of the company have continued to slide as investors' heads are scratched trying to figure out just what Bernie's plan is. With good reason.

BP investors say that while they are keen on renewables, they are also concerned about the company’s ability to execute its plans without hurting profit. That’s partly because of a lack of detail as to how new operations will compensate for its shrinking oil business, which is expected to remain its main source of profits for years. Analysts have also questioned how BP will perform in new fields where it lacks experience and competition is rising. Moreover, returns from renewables typically aren’t as lucrative as fossil fuels.

WSJ

Wind Energy

BP made a splash in the news last month with its $1.1 bn buy-in to Equinor's (NYSE:EQNR) (another Euro oil major - Statoil, which, ashamed of its petroleum roots, adopted a new sigil that has no connection to where most of their money still comes from) to obtain a 50% stake in the Beacon and Empire offshore wind projects. Projects that are "expected to begin producing power in the mid-2020's." Please note the use of the word expected in the last sentence. This is a word almost always used in a green energy prospectus.

(For the sake of completeness, it should be noted that the investment BP recently made adds to its already substantial footprint in this business in the U.S. A footprint it has gained largely through cash buy-ins from founding partners.)

BP

Uncle Sam likes the wind and wants us to use more of it

Wind is currently a favored form of green energy. Favored how you may ask? Here's a link to the Uncle Sam's Wind Energy page. Where you will find government largesse in the extreme. Here's a taste of the tax favored delights you will find there.

Federal programs that provide direct cash outlays to producers or consumers of energy.

Tax expenditures that reduce the tax liability of firms or individuals who take specified actions that affect energy production, distribution, transmission, consumption, or conservation.

Energy research and development (R&D) activities aimed at increasing U.S. energy supplies or improving production and end-use technologies.

Support for federal and rural utilities.

Loans and loan guarantees that provide financial support for energy technologies by guaranteeing the repayment of loans obtained in the private debt market or by lending money directly to energy market participants.

Sort of makes you want to get into the wind business, huh? It did with Equinor. In December 2018, the good Vikings scored a 128,000 acre BOEM lease in federal waters for the relatively paltry sum of $135 mm. Rule number one in any government tax favored subsidy is get in early and then sell down your stake for a profit. Enter BP with their fat checkbook. A checkbook fat with money made selling oil and gas I hope the irony isn't lost on anyone here.

Now if you're a shareholder in BP a question that might naturally come to mind is "How many of these whirly-birds have they put up yet?" A fair question, all would agree, but one that the answer to which might disappoint. Here's the present status of the Beacon Offshore Wind Farm. There are no whirly-birds!

Beacon Wind is located approximately 20 miles south of Massachusetts and 70 miles east of New York. The project initiated wildlife surveys in 2019 and this summer will undertake survey work to characterize conditions of the lease area including geologic conditions, benthic habitat, and presence of obstructions and sensitive resources that will be considered during the development of the project. To ensure that the development of Beacon Wind coexists successfully with traditional Northeast maritime industries, Equinor Wind’s Boston-based team is actively engaged with commercial fishermen and their representatives. Insights and feedback from the fishing industry are critical to the collaborative development of Beacon Wind. Equinor is committed to similar engagement with all regional communities and industries with an interest in the project, the company stated in a press release.

Source

We think spending this kind of capital in pursuit of an operation that is only just beginning to grow legs is the height of arrogance in current management. There are many pitfalls and perils along the way to ever generating a dime from this investment, including potential interaction with other government regulating bodies - federal, state, and local - none of whom care a whit about the economics of the project.

An example of this would be the feds, in this case the BOEM, delaying permitting for the Vineyard Wind project saying:

Federal officials on Friday said they need more time to research the wider impacts of the U.S. offshore wind industry, which is poised for rapid growth, particularly along the East Coast.

Source

Uh-huh! My advice would be for them not to hold their breath while BOEM is "researching" the impacts of the wind industry.

Your takeaway

Sooooo many questions, and all the while the meter is running. The point of this article was to illustrate reasons why this "pivot" toward offshore wind energy is not going to be as simple as it sounds.

I think BP is a heavily indebted (EV/EBITDA 30.41) and broken company that has lost its way in the green fantasy playbook. Virtue signaling to the investment community as to its greenness only goes as far as the quarterly report. Some of this impetus may have come from the protests at its world headquarters last winter. Some of it has come from the investment community which has increasingly signaled a desire to lower investment and capital resources in this area.

Source

Clearly management at BP has listened. But investors also are fickle. They like returns and capital appreciation. Something BP has had in short supply of late, as the graphic above denotes. Note the performance departure from the S&P 500 index about 2010, joined by the S&P oil and gas index until 2014. BP has participated in none of the rallies and all of the declines.

Recently in an effort to stem the decline of the share price senior execs of BP went on a virtual roadshow trying to further define this pivot, as noted in a recent SP Global Platts article.

BP executives spent three days in mid-September explaining how the oil major will make itself over by expanding into renewable energy without sacrificing value on returns. This includes a plan to boost returns from green power to above 10% by tapping into structured financing, using its trading arm to optimize output and selling off stakes in projects. However, the unveiling of the strategy left investors nonplussed, with many skeptics unsure that oil companies like BP will be able to realize returns on renewable energy that can compete with historical results from its traditional business.

SP Global Platts

Finally, it was interesting to note what an executive from Rosneft said at an investor conference recently.

"I think that to go away from your core business, which is what they are doing, somebody will need to step in... somebody will need to take that responsibility," Rosneft's Didier Casimiro told the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit. "It is an existential threat for supply. It is an existential threat for price volatility... we will have a (supply) crunch, price volatility, and yes higher prices."

Seeking Alpha

My bottom line here is obvious but must be stated. I think investors should think carefully about adding to or initiating a new position in BP. I don't believe we have seen the low yet.

What do we like at the DDR?

Recently I have putting taking a hard look at U.S. shale producers with the right stuff. Many have the resources, the liquidity, and manageable debt profile that will enable them to thrive in the current oil price scenario, and prosper when prices begin to improve as supplies of shale oil begin to diminish in the next couple of quarters. One of these companies is Devon Energy, (DVN), on which I published an article recently, here.

If I have a buck to spend on buying shares of Devon or BP, there's no question I go with Devon every time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock or ETF. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash.