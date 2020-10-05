Getting Back To Normal

This field, this game: it's a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good and that could be again. - James Earl Jones Field of Dreams

The above quote is from the movie "Field of Dreams" which, I know, is a baseball movie but that is exactly how the south feels about college football. The arrival of college football in the fall is a rebirth, full of hope and excitement of what could be. Saturdays in the south watching college football brings us all back together as we root on our alma mater or our favorite team. It is a time to reconnect with family and old friends while making new ones as we celebrate our wins and commiserate over our losses. College football is how we measure time. It brings us back to simpler days where the rules were in stone and the winners and losers clear. It brings families together and can tear them apart. In fall, it brings normalcy into our lives like clockwork every autumn. We get together, cheer our teams and it brings meaning to our weeks. Its return this year means even more as it symbolizes a return to normalcy because a fall Saturday without college football would be anything but normal.

This week our beloved Georgia Bulldogs will be playing their fierce rival the Auburn Tigers or Eagles or whatever they call themselves this week. (Have you ever heard of a team with two names? Two mascots? Alabama has an elephant - I am not sure why.) The best part of the pandemic has been spending time with my kids so this weekend is bound to be a highlight as I get to watch the Dawgs with my daughter! Our daughter is coming home this weekend. Shhh!!! It's a surprise. She has some time off from classes and she is going to surprise our youngest for his birthday. It is hard to conceive of the fact that my youngest is going to be 17 years old! This brings on frightening concepts of aging and joint pain. As my mother says, "Getting old isn't for wimps". Things may not be quite back to normal but college football and family make it a just a little more so.

THE Election

Everyone wants to talk about the election - THE Election! It's funny isn't it. It's always THE most important election in this country's history. The virus has everyone on edge and the election isn't helping one bit. I have had several client conversations regarding the election. What makes this one intriguing? Several weeks ago a Biden consultant put out a note that said Trump will win decisively on election night while Biden eventually wins after all of the mail in votes are counted. I believe that this is now the consensus opinion (not mine) as to how the election unfolds.

While a bit of an electoral nightmare it is also click bait for the media outlets and perhaps the reason why the idea was proffered in the first place. (Why does it feel like everything is done now just to rile people up?). Fortunately, the Founding Fathers thought of this very scenario and outlined very specific plans that will decide the election. We only have to look back to 2000 and Gore v Bush. In the 2000 election the Supreme Court pushed the case to the front of the docket and passed down their decision on the very day necessitated by the Constitution to keep the election process running smoothly.

How will the market react? It already is reacting. First of all, the stock market HATES uncertainty. As far as investing goes the Street is really agnostic about which party holds power in the Oval Office. History shows us that market returns don't really depend on which party wins. In fact, the best performing market has been when Democrats hold the House, Senate and the White House. The reality is that the data set just isn't large enough to draw a conclusion so just know that Wall Street doesn't care who wins it just wants to know which way to bet. The market just wants certainty.

The good thing is that the election is a known unknown. We see the problem but we don't know the resolution. This is in direct contrast to the Pandemic which was an unknown unknown. The Street didn't see the virus coming and when they did see it they knew almost nothing about it. That is why markets sold off so harshly. There was no time to prepare. The market saw great uncertainty; shot first and asked questions later.

As far as the election goes one thing that will provide stability is that we know when it is going to happen. That gives Wall Street a chance to prepare for it. The Street has been buying protection in the option and volatility markets so my thesis is that any surprise is going to be muted. We have seen this before. The race in 2000 was undecided for a month and half all while the stock market sold off 10% in the face of the uncertainty. Markets are preparing for volatility around the event even if the event takes months to reconcile. Wall Street is actively hedging risk in the November to January time frame. That itself is bringing down risk surrounding the event.

In the history of the VIX futures contracts, we've never had an event risk command this sort of premium into forward-dated vol at a specific tenor. - Bloomberg strategist Cameron Crise

In fact, there is an argument to be made that there is a risk of a crash up rather than a crash down if the election proceeds normally. The risk that had been taken off and hedged would now be worthless following a smooth election. That could be quickly reversed by risk being put back given the smooth transition. When everyone expects something to happen- Something else will.

Why is the market up?

The other question that we have been getting from clients that is not in regards to the election is "Why does the market seem to ignore what is happening with the pandemic and the economy"? This is what we had to say in our last letter back in early July.

The market seems ignorant of the broader economic statistics as it continues its rise from the lows put in during the late March period. I believe the reason that markets are able to ignore the obvious issues surrounding the pandemic is due to systematic strategies and computer generated transactions. - July 2020 Letter

It became evident just before Labor Day that the market had been manipulated by call options buying. The news broke that Masayoshi Son of Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SFTBY), one of the richest men in Asia, had changed his companies' investing strategy. Their new strategy was to become more like a leveraged long only fund and take positions in large US tech firms while, simultaneously, purchasing near term call options. That creates a massive feedback loop. The buying of upside near term calls drives the underlying stock price higher as option dealers are now short the stock and forced to buy it back.

This becomes a race to cover shorts at higher prices. Dynamic computer based strategies see the buying pressure and begin to buy forcing prices even higher - hence the massive feedback loop. This summer the market was really just March in reverse. Why buy calls? Your risk is limited. If the market collapses you don't own more stock you just lose the premium that you paid. Your risk is known. Why doesn't everyone do this? The options that you bought were basically guaranteed to lose money and you need massive amounts of money to make this work.

Last quarter we asked the question of whether these levels could be justified. Due to manipulation in the options market valuations in tech stocks had reached the top 10% of their historical valuations. This is what we had to say last quarter before news had leaked of Masayoshi Son's actions. We felt that valuations could be justified if the virus was quickly contained while the economy was undergoing massive stimulus.

…investors are under appreciating the potential for diminishing virus and rapid economic recovery while being accompanied by the largest, global coordinated stimulus in history….What if we have an economic recovery with no rise in fatalities and that collides with the largest global fiscal and monetary stimulus in history? - July 2020 Letter

For months we have seen the stock market priced as a call option on an economic resurgence fueled by government largess. We saw things this way. If the government was going to basically guarantee payroll for the entire United States through its extra $600 a week in unemployment and the virus subsided before the end of the unemployment program then there would be say 13 months of payroll in a 12 month year. The call option has expired or has it? We definitely see Congress passing more benefits.

Well, we have not had a miracle recovery in the virus or the economy. We also know that stock prices were being manipulated in the light summer trading markets. Flight traffic is still down 70% from the pre virus period in early 2020. The stimulus from Congress in the form of unemployment checks has fallen from $600 a week to $300 a week. Those checks will stop entirely in October if Congress cannot agree on new legislation.

There is very little to encourage Congress to come to an agreement as we are sliding right into the election and everyone is on high alert for political gains. Neither side wants to look bad to either their base or to undecided, unemployed Americans. As this stimulus is being reduced so are estimates of fourth quarter GDP growth rates. Unemployment checks are hot money and provide instant stimulus as those checks are spent and moved into the economy rapidly. That stimulus is fading rapidly and that will affect the market in the short term.

Monetary Heroin - the Long Term

Nothing is so permanent as a temporary government program. - Milton Friedman Nobel Prize winning Economist

You have read from us in the past that we consider the fiscal and monetary stimulus from Congress and the Federal Reserve to be monetary heroin. The market is an addict addicted to the powerful effects of an increased balance sheet and deficit fiscal spending from Congress. Since the Great Recession of 2008 the Federal Reserve has been on its own supplying the drugs but now Congress has now jumped into the game with both feet. The pandemic gave Congress the courage to pass bills totaling trillions of dollars and passing those dollars out to businesses and citizens.

In the depths of the crisis in 2008 Secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson went to Congress and demanded $800 million to bail out the banks. They later asked Hank why he wanted $800 million. His response was that it was a big number and there was no way that Congress would give him a trillion dollars. Twelve years later Congress now has absolutely no problem spending multiple Trillions. We have crossed the Rubicon in regards to money being directly distributed to citizens and we may never go back.

For years we have been writing that once the government largesse starts there will be no one with the political will or gravitas to stop it. When do these benefits end? It is an election year and incumbents would like to be reelected. You can now begin to see our point on fiscal stimulus and monetary policy. The monetary heroin cannot ever end and it is now a political issue. The Federal Reserve is no longer independent of Congress and Congress has fallen in love with spending money. There will be no political will to end the spending and easy money policy.

At some point we will begin to see that the cure to our problems has become worse than the disease and they still won't be able to stop spending. Our central bank and Congress have determined that policy will stay accommodative for years. We don't know when that day comes so for the meantime are back to buy the dip and on the lookout for signs of inflation.

What's Next?

Jesse Felder at the Felder Report put out a research note last month that the Big Three - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) make up 16% of the S&P 500 and 1/3 of the NASDAQ 100. At those valuations the market capitalization of those three companies exceeds that of the entire German economy and almost exceeds that of the Japanese economy. For us, what immediately came to mind was the Japanese real estate bubble of the late 1980s. At that time real estate in Tokyo was so expensive that it was said that the half of a square mile of real estate under the Emperor's Imperial Palace was worth more than all of the real estate in California.

Our eyes are focusing on the performance of the tech sector versus cyclical and small cap stocks. Why? For months we have speculated that in the post pandemic period we will see more inflation. That will be due to the rearranging of supply chains out of China, higher production costs and higher labor costs. We have postulated since the pandemic struck that we are in a place in history that parallels 1968. If we indeed are in 1968 we would expect to see more inflation on the horizon. Workers are going to want to get paid more for taking the risk of going to work.

There is a tremendous inequality in this country if we look at who has garnered the lion share of the gains since 1980 and that is going to be the focus of policy. The pendulum has a way of swinging back to the other extreme. If inflation is coming, much like the 1970s, then value and not growth would be the place to be. Growth has outdone value stocks for 20 years!

We surmise that it might be time to look at European stocks, value stocks, emerging markets and US small cap stocks. The key to investing over the next 24-36 months may be deciding if it is time to make the switch from growth to value. The caveat is that if tech begins to slip, being that it is such a large percentage of the averages, it could take the averages with them.

We had been focused on the market breaking out of its range of 3000-3250 on the S&P 500. We were right on that point along with our target of 3500 which was reached in late August peaking at 3600. That previous trading range is now support. We are seeing signs that we may be stuck in another range and that range is from 3140-3550 on the S&P 500. We see it as a time to get more tactical in our investing as we could see a trading range for the better part of the next 12 months. If we do not chase the market we think that our patience will be rewarded. A breakout of that trading range would render a target of 4000 on the S&P. But we are getting a little ahead of ourselves.

Gold has been a big winner so far in 2020 and we gladly sold a bit of our holdings in early August. That was a stroke of luck as gold is lower by 7% since our sale. We felt that things had run too far too fast in the gold pits and we were due for a pullback. We do not believe that the long term environment for gold has changed. We expect it to consolidate at these levels and look to see if it has more room to run and at which time we could add again to our holdings.

October has an ugly history when it comes to stock market returns as it has lost 2.5% on average since 1992 but, excitedly, we are on the cusp of the historically favorable November - May time period. This time period is where most of the market gains have occurred over the last 50 years.

The success lies in patience. We wait until the decision becomes evident with price as the ultimate arbiter. We see favorable dynamics if we can get a selloff as the election and year end approaches. We are excited about the opportunities any election missteps may bring. This election will pass. This virus will pass. Every month that goes by is one step closer to getting back to normal.

Stay well. Stay calm. Stay home.

First, widespread fear is your friend as an investor, because it serves up bargain purchases. Second, personal fear is your enemy.

