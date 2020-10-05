Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company bills itself as operating in a variety of basins, but in actuality, it focuses exclusively on the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas. As is the case with most companies in the energy industry today, Penn Virginia Corporation’s stock price has been severely battered by the low energy price environment, which some aggressive investors may actually find attractive. In this article, we will examine the company in an attempt to determine if the stock is a good investment for us today.

About Penn Virginia Corporation

As just mentioned, Penn Virginia Corporation is primarily active in the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. The company possesses 86,500 net acres in the region:

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

Admittedly, this is not nearly as much acreage as some other companies have. This is reflected in the company’s relatively modest market cap of only $149.8 million. Of course, just because a company is small does not mean that it cannot be a good investment. Indeed, many investors devote a great deal of effort towards seeking out undervalued small caps as they can offer more potential upside. In the case of a small independent company like this, one thing that we want to consider is the quality of the company’s acreage. There is reason to believe that Penn Virginia’s acreage is quite resource-rich, although it may not be as good in the current environment as it once was.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, many analysts and investors preferred companies that produced a sizable proportion of liquids, especially crude oil. This is because oil prices were reasonably high while natural gas prices were suppressed. This has been the case for quite some time. However, in today’s pandemic-stricken world, natural gas prices have held up much better than oil prices have. This is because natural gas is still heavily in use to heat homes and businesses that are still open, while there is much less need for crude oil as a transportation fuel when people are hesitant to travel. Penn Virginia Corporation produces mostly liquids. We can see this by looking at the company’s second quarter 2020 production profile, which was 90% liquids, 77% of which was crude oil:

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

The fact that the company’s land is very oil-rich is also illustrated by looking at the company’s historical production. Penn Virginia Corporation steadily grew its liquids production over the 2017 to 2020 period:

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

One thing we do notice here is that the company’s historical growth streak was broken this quarter. This is something that was fairly common throughout the oil patch. The recent steep decline in oil demand and prices has led many energy producers to reduce their production levels and effectively shut in their production. This means that the companies are opting not to pull their resources out of the ground because the current environment makes it uneconomical to do so. This is something that is not indicative of a problem with the company itself.

The problems that the industry has been having relate to the fact that the company’s production is mostly liquid. As we can see here, the market price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil has fallen from $61.06 per barrel at the start of the year to $37.01 today:

Source: Business Insider

In the past, I have pointed out that shale oil plays tend to have fairly high costs (see here for example). This, combined with fairly high leverage, is one of the reasons why we have seen companies like Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) file for bankruptcy protection. The relatively high quality of Penn Virginia’s acreage makes it easier and less expensive to produce oil there. In addition, as is the case with many operators, Penn Virginia has been working fairly aggressively to reduce its costs of operations. Back in 2017, the company spent about $14.40 to produce one barrel of oil. Today, it has gotten that cost down to $10.87 per barrel, a 40% decline:

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

This is actually something that is nice to see because this is still below the current market price of oil. Thus, Penn Virginia should still be able to produce positive cash flow from the oil that it produces. This is a much better situation than what some other companies are facing right now.

Hedging Practices

One method that independent oil and gas companies often use to reduce their exposure to commodity price fluctuations is hedging. Basically, the company uses forwards, futures, or other derivatives to effectively lock in a price at which they sell the resources that they produce. Penn Virginia Corporation is no exception to this. Here are the hedges that the company currently has in place:

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

These hedges allowed the company to sell its oil for an average price of $50.37 per barrel in the second quarter of 2020. This is despite the fact that the pandemic during this quarter caused the worst market for crude oil prices in a generation. In fact, there was even one point at which the price of West Texas Intermediate crude actually went negative. This truly shows us the advantage of having these hedges in place. As we can see above, the company currently has hedges in place that are effectively locking in sales prices of oil that are well above the current price of West Texas Intermediate crude. It is also well above the company’s production costs as we have already discussed. This is a fairly interesting and good position for the company to be in because it effectively ensures that the company can generate strong margins.

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

As we can see here, Penn Virginia Corporation has been able to generate margins ranging from 53% to 106% regardless of what oil prices did. This also contributes to showing us the true strength of the company’s hedging program. This positions it well to ride out the current volatile energy markets.

One thing that we also notice though is that the prices that the company has locked in via its hedges go down over the coming quarters. Thus, if Penn Virginia cannot further reduce its costs, it will likely see its margins fall, although it should still be able to generate a positive one. This is certainly better than the situation that some of the company’s peers are in.

Financial Considerations

One of the biggest problems facing many independent operators today is high levels of debt. I discussed this in the past (see here), but in short, shale companies have to construct keep drilling in order to maintain, let alone grow, their production. This is a function of the fact that shale oil wells have an extremely high decline rate. It can fall as much as 69% in the first year alone:

Source: Econbrowser.com

These debt loads have already begun to cause problems for some companies. Thus, it is a good idea to take a look at the company’s debt load to determine how risky it might be. First, we will take a look at how the company finances itself. As a general rule, debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is. This is because the company needs to make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. In addition, the company needs to completely pay off its debt at maturity either through using cash on hand or by performing a refinance, which may not be possible if the market is not willing to accommodate it. As of June 30, 2020, Penn Virginia had $531.289 million in net debt compared to $590.539 million worth of shareowners’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Here is how that compares to some of the company’s peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Ratio Penn Virginia Corporation 0.90 Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) 0.93 QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) 0.65 Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) 0.58 Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) 0.56

As we can clearly see here, Penn Virginia certainly does not have the lowest leverage in the industry. This could be a sign that it is carrying too much debt, but we can also see that some high-quality companies are similarly levered. The more important thing is how easily the company can carry its debt. The way that we do this is by looking at the company’s leverage ratio. This ratio essentially tells us how long it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it devotes all of its pre-tax cash flow to this task. As of the second quarter of 2020, this ratio sat at 1.65x. This is significantly lower than what the company had in 2017 or 2018:

Source: Penn Virginia Corporation

Unfortunately, though, we do see here that the ratio increased somewhat compared to the first quarter of 2019. This is probably a side effect of the decline in oil prices. The fact that it is still lower than what the company had in either 2017 or 2018 indicates that the company can probably carry this debt load.

Valuation

The final thing that we want to ensure is that we do not overpay for the company. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns off of that asset. One method that we can use to do this is looking at the company’s forward price-to-earnings ratio. If it is lower than its peers, then the company may be undervalued by the market. Here is how Penn Virginia Corporation compares to its peers:

Company Forward Price-to-Earnings Penn Virginia Corporation 1.89 Continental Resources n/a QEP Resources 5.54 Enerplus Corporation n/a Diamondback Energy 10.98

(all figures sourced from Zacks Investment Research)

As we can clearly see here, Penn Virginia is considerably cheaper than many of its peers. This means that we are paying much less for each dollar of earnings than we would for any of its peers. Thus, the company appears to offer a reasonably good value at the current stock price.

