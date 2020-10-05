The operating ratio ticked up last quarter as scale declined. Cost cuts may not offset decline in scale.

Source: Barron's

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) reports earnings October 21st. Analysts expect revenue of $2.65 billion and EPS of $0.90. The revenue estimate implies a Y/Y decline of over 10%. Investors should focus on the following key items.

More Revenue Declines

The coronavirus has dampened global business activity. Corporate earnings of cyclical businesses like CSX and other railroads have not been good. For the first 38 weeks of 2020 combined, U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) fell 10.9% Y/Y. This implies that rail traffic for CSX could fall in Q3; it may not improve until the economy fully reopens. CSX's Q2 rail traffic and average selling price fell Y/Y by 20% and 7%, respectively.

Each of the company's major product categories experienced revenue declines last quarter. Industrial, Coal, and Intermodal experienced the steepest revenue declines. Industrial fell 31% on a 34% decline in volume and 5% increase in ASP. Coal fell 48% on a 44% decline in volume and 8% decline in ASP. General Electric (NYSE:GE) recently exited the coal power market due to unattractive economics. Coal, which represented 13% of CSX's Q2 revenue, could face headwinds for the foreseeable future.

The company's total rail traffic fell 20% Y/Y. Volume for the Industrial segment fell 34% as automobile plants closed and industrial production fell due to COVID-19. Coal continues to be disrupted by natural gas, and Intermodal faces headwinds from a decline in global economic activity.

ASP fell 7% Y/Y. The company enjoyed price hikes last year. However, it could be difficult to pass through price increases amid a pandemic. Falling rail traffic and falling ASP could create a double-negative impact on revenue in Q3.

Operating Ratio Deteriorates

CSX and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have led the charge among U.S. railroads pursuant to cost take-outs. CSX has consistently delivered operating ratios below 60%. Last quarter, the decline in scale caused the operating ratio to rise to 63%, up from 57% in the year earlier period. Total operating expenses were $1.4 billion, down 19% Y/Y. Operating costs declined less than revenue; thus, the operating ratio ticked up.

Labor costs were $507 million, down 22% Y/Y. Materials were $407 million, down 9% Y/Y. Combined, labor and materials were 64% of total operating costs, up from 62% in the year earlier period. They were CSX's largest expense items and represented the biggest opportunities for cost savings. Labor costs included $10 million of severance costs during the quarter, which should drive savings down the road:

In addition to these efficiency improvements we had $39 million of lower incentive compensation expense in the quarter primarily reflecting lower projected payouts on existing plans. Finally, the quarter included $10 million of severance costs resulting from a management restructuring to align our resources and improve efficiency. From these actions we expect $25 million in ongoing annualized savings.

Fuel costs fell over 60% Y/Y as CSX benefited from falling oil prices. Falling fuel costs could be a side benefit of a declining economy.

EBITDA of $1.2 billion fell 29% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 52%, down 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Margins could remain flat to declining until the economy reopens and rail traffic improves.

CSX Appears Overvalued

The Dow Jones (DIA) is up over 50% versus its March lows. In my opinion, stocks have been divorced from earnings and earnings prospects for the past decade. The Federal Reserve and policymakers have continued to provide stimulus to financial markets, which has inured to the benefit of CSX longs. CSX has an enterprise value of $74 billion and trades at just under 14x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. CSX's valuation likely does not reflect near-term headwinds for the economy or the railroad industry. The economy may not fully reopen until 2021. Even then, long-term economic growth may not be sustainable. Fed stimulus may have spiked asset prices. However, I do not believe monetary stimulus can lead to economic growth in perpetuity.

Conclusion

CSX is up 15% Y/Y. The stock may have gotten ahead of earnings fundamentals. CSX remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.