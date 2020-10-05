Inflation Up, Savings Rate Down - No, This Is Good

They do indeed mean the return of something close to normality in that economic sense.

At which point things which we'd normally not be all that keen on, higher inflation, a lower savings rate, can become things that we're glad to see.

What we're all hoping for - and what we're all trying to perceive - is that the economy is returning to some form of normal.

Exceptional times

We may not be all that grateful about it but we all have been living through exceptional times. Something to tell the grandkids about etc. And as with previous generations that lived through exceptional times we'll all be damned glad when they're over.

Which is one reason why we attempt to scry using the varied economic statistics on offer. The other reason, more pertinent here on an investing site, is that such numbers are a reasonable guide to what the future might hold. More importantly, the likely prices of things in the future, the secret to investing and making money to be able to guess that.

Given all of the above we're looking for inflation to return - not in excess, but we'd like to be away from the risk of deflation - and for the savings rate to decline to more normal levels and so on. Which is just what we do see in this latest batch of numbers.

Personal income

The BEA gives us the following figures:

Personal income decreased $543.5 billion (2.7 percent) in August

OK, not what we particularly want to see but as at the top, exceptional times. August was the first month in which government support for incomes really wasn't there any more - or rather, the exceptional Covid support with the extra $600 on unemployment and so on. So, clearly, we expected personal income to fall. Government transfers actually fell by 14.8% which is more than that total fall in incomes.

On the other hand we all knew that this was going to have to come to an end at some point and it doesn't seem to have been too painful that it did.

Personal consumption

We also have the numbers on what everyone spent:

personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $141.1 billion (1.0 percent).

Which sounds a little odd, that income fell and spending increased but we can explain that - the savings rate fell. As indeed it did:

The personal savings rate dropped from 17.7% to 14.1%.

PCE inflation

We also, as always, get the personal consumption expenditure inflation rate along with these figures:

The PCE price index increased 0.3 percent. Excluding food and energy, the PCE price index increased 0.3 percent.

Of, if we put that core rate on a 12 month basis:

Even more encouraging, core PCE growth relative to a year earlier rose from 1.4% in July to 1.6% in August.

(PCE inflation from Moody's Analytics)

Discussion

All of the above is yet more evidence that the economy is returning to something like normal.

The big worry was that standard Keynesian one. We have an interruption in the economy - for the logic here it doesn't matter why - and that makes us all worried, unwilling to spend. So, the economy then spirals down into ever deeper recession and possibly depression. The bigger the shock the more likely this is to happen.

This is what Keynes called the paradox of thrift. In the bad times it's entirely logical for each of us to save. But if we all do it that means there's nothing happening in the economy any more. Our own fear creates the recession.

This is why we worry if the savings rate jumps, it's the very thing that will cause a recession. Similarly, deflation creates the same problem. If everything will be cheaper tomorrow then we'll delay purchases to gain them cheaper. This equally kills the economy as we all wait.

So, jumps in the savings rate, deflation, these are things we don't want to be happening.

And yet

We clearly had a recession as chunks of the economy were closed down. Then we had all that stimulus going on. And we had a vast leap in the savings rate and came darn close to having deflation. As it turned out the stimulus worked in that it kept personal income up - in fact it rose during the lockdown.

So, what we're looking to find out now is, well, are things returning to normal? Or something close to it? The answer being yes.

PCE inflation - the core version above - is the one the Federal Reserve uses for its 2% target. As it's rising up to that target we can say that yes, OK, things are getting back to where the Fed would like them at least.

The savings rate, at that 14%, is still around double where it was back in January but it's fallen from the 35 and 40% that it was. So, again, we seem to be approaching normality again.

But this isn't just about returning to normality. Both of them - the falling savings rate, the rise in inflation - are evidence that we haven't fallen into that Keyensian recession trap. Where we all, by our individual acts, push the whole economy into that recession.

No, this doesn't mean that things are perfect, no it doesn't mean that the V shaped recovery has happened and is complete. It does however mean that we are not spiralling down into some 1930s style depression.

My view

The more information that comes in the closer we're getting to that economic normality. The earlier apocalyptic warnings of how the entire economy was going to go south permanently have clearly been disproven. The claims of a full and fast V shaped recovery haven't been proven wrong - yet but there's still time. We need a few more months of what we're currently getting before we can say that's proven to be true.

The thing being the economic numbers we see are indicating that things are still moving in the right direction.

The investor view

The markets are currently about right priced for that V shaped recovery proving itself over the next few months. We've already had a lot of it of course but the process isn't complete and we're going to just have to wait to see who it turns out. But here's the thing, none of the numbers we're getting are telling us that it's not going to happen, that recovery. It's still entirely reasonable to assume that it will therefore.

The markets as a whole are about right priced for the economic statistics we're getting. Which is about as far as the macroeconomics can take us. There's no obviously good bet either way on the general level of prices. We're back to having to look at specific situations and companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.