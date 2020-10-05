While the previous years haven't been easy, the future looks promising, and the company will continue to pay dividends - even during COVID-19.

Telia is one of the largest telcos in all of Sweden, but it also has operations in other countries.

The time has come to look at the third, near-largest telco holding of my Scandinavian portfolio - Telia.

The time has come to look at one of the larger Scandinavian telecommunications companies, Telia (OTCPK:TLSNF) (OTCPK:TLSNY). The company represents a 2.3% portfolio stake in my core portfolio and is one of the oldest telecommunication holdings I own, bought at what today can be seen as extreme undervaluation.

The company has had a rough couple of years, and to say troubles are past would be going too far. However, Telia has continued paying out attractive dividends, and based on the company's assets and market share, it can be considered a smaller equal to AT&T (T) as things go forward.

Let me show you why.

Telia - What does the company do?

Telia has its roots from over 170 years ago, when the Royal Telegraph Agency was founded and the first communication was established between the nation's largest cities. Telia was the holder of a telephone monopoly starting in 1920, and was split off into an FTC-like branch in 1992, with the telephone and mobile operations spun off into Telia AB in 1993. The company was listed on the Stockholm Stock market in 2000, during the height of what was then the dot-com bubble. Prior to privatization, the company was a state telephone monopoly.

In 2002, following failed merger attempts with Telenor (OTCPK:TELNF), the company instead managed to merge with Finnish operator Sonera. Sonera had a different position in the Finnish market, and wasn't rebranded Telia until 2017.

In terms of shareholder structure, nearly 40% of Telia is still owned by the Swedish government, the rest by institutions and private investors. The Finnish government stopped having a stake in the company as of 2018 when it divested its remaining stake.

Telia has also been an interesting company for others to try and M&A. French Orange (ORAN) tried to buy the company for €33B back in 2008, but was rejected.

Unlike other telecom operators, Telia has focused, like AT&T, on adding content to its portfolio. In 2018, the company acquired the Bonner Broadcasting Group for 9.2B SEK, and now owns the largest commercial television broadcaster in Sweden, Finland, and one of the largest pan-Nordic operator of premium television channels.

On a historical basis, Telia has also made many mistakes with regard to its operations. Like many telcos in Europe, it initially saw expanding to emerging markets as a catalyst for growth. Its current operations still include Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. It has sold operations in:

Azerbaijan

Cambodia

Georgia

Kazakhstan

Nepal

Russia

Spain

Moldova

Uzbekistan

Turkey

The company's emerging market growth ambitions, therefore, have failed and Telia is now focusing on its home markets, which one could argue also includes the Baltic states.

So - Telia today. The company proves it's customers with:

(Source: Telia 2019 Annual Report)

Net sales are around 86B SEK per year, and the company has 20,800 employees. Current Geographical operations are the following.

(Source: Telia 2019 Annual Report)

The top tier represents the company's core markets, and as you can see, the company is #1 in virtually everything in its home market, Sweden, as well as in other key markets and markets that could be characterized as "growth."

At the same time, Telia has what is essentially the internet backbone of entire regions, with 65,000 km worth of optic fiber across several nations.

In terms of sales, the company is extremely Sweden-focused, despite its operations in other nations.

(Source: Telia 2019 Annual Report)

Aside from geographies, sales are focused on mobile services and equipment, and most customers are B2C, not B2B (even if the B2B segment isn't small).

In terms of sizing Telia up, the company has 16.7M mobile subscriptions, 1.5M fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9M fixed voice broadband, and 3.1M TV subscriptions. Even if some churn does exist, it's important to realize the company's sheer market share in Sweden. While other operators exist, none of them have the coverage advantage in terms of infrastructure that Telia does. In many regions of Sweden, Telia is actually the only option due to a lack of infrastructure from other carriers. Its previous state monopoly means that virtually the entire population over 35 at one point only had a fixed Telia phone at home.

With corruption, bribery and other scandals rife in the company over the course of several years, Telia is just now picking itself back up and recovering in terms of operational results. For FY19, the company managed positive results, and the pre-COVID-19 proposals for dividends and forecasts were extremely positive.

(Source: FY19 Presentation)

Like AT&T, the company also continued on its leg to providing not only mobile services and infrastructure, but content services as well. In these, the company leans on primarily two countries, and the company maintained its leading positions during the last full year.

(Source: FY19 Presentation)

Unlike other companies in the Nordics, Telia also uses its net debt far more flexibly than other companies do. As I see things, this is in part due to the large state stake - the state wants its annual dividends. The current net debt ratio is slightly over 2.7X, which compared to other Telcos, is still quite low. The reasons for the debt increase, apart from M&As, are actually things like dividends and buybacks as well.

(Source: FY19 Presentation)

So, Telia Company is the largest telecommunications operator in all of Sweden. It provides a mix of services to customers across the country, as well as select other markets, both core and growth. While having been in the midst of corruption and bribery scandals mostly tied to its emerging market sectors over the past few years, these troubles are slowly dying down, and Telia is trying to transform into a different company. As I see things, closer to the content/service/mobile mix offered by international peers like AT&T. Some telcos shy away from becoming content managers/providers - Telia in this case does not. A relatively low indebtedness and a strong, near-40% government stake comes in and completes the picture we're seeing here.

That's Telia.

Telia - How has the company been doing?

The latest results we have is 2Q20, or 1H20.

The big news here is that Telia has recruited a new CEO - and they couldn't have made a better choice. Allison Kirkby was the CEO who, in part, turned around Tele2 (OTCPK:TLTZF), making it into a success story which for my portfolio currently stands at 95% positive development. She is now in charge of Telia.

2Q20 and 1H20 were impacted by COVID-19, yet not as much as we might expect. Given that the company divested its last stake in Turkcell, the company's indebtedness is now also improved.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

So while EBITDA growth is down, FCF is on similar, pre-COVID-19 levels, and despite COVID-19, the company's core business of telco is extremely resilient.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Telia also managed decent cost control, with OpEx down 4%, synergies across the board and overall mobile revenues extremely stable, with a 2Q20 0.2% service revenue ARPU growth, if we exclude roaming. Even including roaming, things were relatively stable everywhere except Denmark.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

At the same time, cord-cutting is ongoing, with more and more copper going offline. Unlike other geographies, Sweden is still focusing a great deal on fiber infrastructure. I personally wouldn't want to be without my fiber, and things here are growing, with market share also growing.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Drawbacks are obvious, and similar to peers during the same period. Advertising revenue is in the basement, sports are cancelled, there are conflict effects, and the "premium TV" segment is in the toilet, again due to sports.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Core television fundamentals (Free-to-Air) are fairly solid, given that these are less reliant on things like sports and ads - or ad contracts being far longer than in other segments. However, we still saw 30-32% service revenue drops in MTV, C-more and TV4, with primarily ads and sports needing to be taken out or switched.

On a country-by-country basis, almost every country saw some COVID-19 impacts in terms of revenue, but each geography also exercised strong cost control. Norway's EBITDA even improved during 2Q20 - 8.4%, and broadband subscriptions seem to be growing across the board. Some of the company's growth areas even saw what can only be described as impressive growth.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

In the end, however, this was no more than a blip in terms of operational cash flow development.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Yes, it was down slightly - and most of it was due to unfavorable WACC. However, despite this the company continued to pay dividends. Telia is also one of the companies who enjoys FX when the dollar becomes cheaper, meaning net debt was reduced by almost 2B SEK due to FX. It now stands at a 2.64X.

Overall, 2Q20 beat expectations, and the company is in fact on track to deliver an impressive full year under its new management. The company's core operations have proven extremely resilient. Outlook is for a 9.5-10.5B of Operational FCF for the full year.

Telia is also one of those rare Swedish companies that pays for an S&P and Moody's credit rating for better access to debt. As it stands, S&P gives Telia a long-term BBB+ with a stable outlook, with Moody's coming in at a Baa1 with a stable outlook. In short, no worries here, and the companies are nearly some of the best-rated telcos out there. It's worth mentioning that Telia, since 2016, has dropped down from an A-, however, mostly due to litigation settlements.

Let's look at company valuation.

Telia - What is the valuation?

Telia has essentially traded sideways for going on 20 years. Any growth or income you've received has come from the company's impressive, 4-6% historical (and current) dividend yield. Myself, I bought the company so that even at today's share price, I'm in the green (and more so including paid out dividends).

(Source: Börsdata, Telia Company, Share price/Sek)

Litigations, CapEx and other trends have made sure that the company's EPS has been flat or poor for several years at this time. At the same time, the company's core earnings potential has been strong, so a 0.86 SEK EPS for FY16 was weighed up by a 2 SEK FY16 dividend - and such has been the case for years. Looking strictly at net profit and EPS gives a somewhat unfair picture of the company, whose earnings have been heavily impacted by one-offs for several years.

Analysts expect a normalized EPS of 1.09 SEK for FY20 (Source: S&P Global). They also expect the company's dividend to remain relatively stable at around 1.8-1.9 despite this, to grow back above 2 SEK next year when EPS is expected to grow 88.5% to 2.06 SEK when things return to normal. However, the way to view Telia, I believe, is through a multiple of EBIT or EBITDA as a proxy for cash flow, or perhaps as a multiple of revenue. Given the company's vast amount of infrastructure assets on the books as well, book value may also be an interesting view.

The core of the valuation is the following: Telia is a market-leading company that provides infrastructure to most of Sweden, including both telecommunications, television, and broadband. Regardless of temporary challenges, the underlying cash flows and revenues are recurring and can be considered "safe" - as with most telcos of this size. This is further affirmed by EBITDA development over the past few years, despite EPS development. In fact, cash flows, and proxies for cash flows (such as EBITDA) are growing significantly.

(Source: Tikr.com)

While this doesn't yet flow down to net earnings due to a number of factors, this is my reasoning for focusing on EBITDA and revenue multiples rather than earnings multiples at this time.

(Source: Tikr.com)

Typically, Telia trades at a 10X EV/EBITDA multiple. That valuation is currently 9.55X, indicating at least a small upside. Similar trends can be seen if we look at revenue multiples - typically 3X, currently 2.88X. Given the expected EBITDA growth of 2021 (2.5%), expectations are for the company's cash flows to continue to grow, and be able to fund continuing and growing dividends around 1.8-2.2 SEK even for the coming years. Telia still isn't out of the woods in terms of restructuring and operations, but the company's continuing divestment of trouble areas, such as Turkcell, make Telia a much more predictable company, which is what we want when we look at a Telco.

Price targets tend to agree with the 9-11X EBITDA multiple, or a 16-18X normalized EPS multiple (for 2021 and above). S&P analysts, 22 of them following the stock, give Telia a 10X mean EV/EBITDA multiple of 36.62 SEK/share, deriving from a high of 46.40 SEK/Share and a low of 28 SEK/share. This puts the company's current share price of 35.85 SEK/share at an undervaluation of about 2.3% for FY20's results. It's important to point out that during times when EPS normalizes above 2-2.5 SEK/share, the corresponding targets came to a mean of 42.5 SEK/share, less than 14 months ago. I argue this could better represent Telia during "normal" operations. A state without ads and TV/sports in this state can hardly be called "normal." Based on this multiple to more normal operations, the company would be undervalued closer to 18%.

Depending on where you stand, this means that there's a wide range of realistic targets based on historical trends for Telia - but most of them are positive. Combine this with a yield of 5% even with the reduced dividend (the yield on the previously proposed dividend is close to 7% at current share price), and the company's resilient asset base, and you have an impressive potential upside here.

Telia may take some time to recover - but the company has shown that it intends to continue to pay out dividends in the interim. Based on current expectations and trends, I see both a conservative case with a 2-3% undervaluation, and a positive, reversion case of nearly 17-18% undervaluation here.

Telia - Bulls and Bears

(Source: Unsplash)

Telia bulls have a fairly simple case, as I see it. Pointing to the company's resilient assets and cash flows, its market position, and adding to its appeal by including content, results in a fairly appealing overall company with resilient cash flows. Add to this that the company's remaining growth markets are proving to actually be profitable and, at least until now, safe from scandals, and Telia following the many divestments it's done over the years, is looking very appealing.

While it's entirely possible that we may trend down somewhat before things change for the better given COVID-19 trends in the world today, it's unlikely that the company will continue to trade below its usual multiples for long - especially when cash flows and income return more towards normal levels.

Bulls had a more difficult case to make when the company was still liable for tens of billions in penalties following many international scandals, including corruption. These, however, are now over, and Telia is moving forward. The worst long-term case you have here, bulls would argue, is a 5% on the largest telco in Sweden, nearly 40% state-owned and with a considerable downside protection.

(Source: Unsplash)

Telia bears would give us a different answer. While Telia does operate the largest telco infrastructure in the country and has operations in other countries as well, bears would tell us to tread with care. At best, they would argue, the company is fairly valued. Given that the company now contains content as well as mobile services and broadband, the dynamics have shifted somewhat, and the company is looking at higher content spends and marketing spends than previously. This will further impact earnings, making it harder for the company to grow from even the small growth rate it's currently expecting.

While the yield seems safe, bears would say that it's likely that the company will continue to do just what it's been doing for the past 20 years - essentially trading sideways without much fundamental growth. Telia is a mature company which may indeed continue its operations, but seems unlikely to grow in a way that leads to alpha for its common shareholders.

This is the argument bears could make, and it's frankly, a pretty good one.

Thesis

However, in the end, I view a case where an investor gets a 5%+ yield from the largest telecommunication company in the nation with considerable downside protection as a good one. It's true that we may not see considerable growth for some time. Telia is a very mature company, and its previous growth ambitions have failed. Their new growth ambitions target content, and this is unexplored territory for the company.

However, while the company explores this, shareholders get an above-average return in the form of appealing, bi-annual dividend payouts, and at today's share price, invest at somewhat below the company's historically average valuation.

The one thing that needs to be considered here is that if you can't invest in the common share, I would personally prefer investing in AT&T over Telia at this time. The upside isn't good enough compared to T to weigh that up, given that AT&T is larger, has a clearer upside and a higher yield, that's equally well-covered.

If you can invest in the common however, already have AT&T and want no more, then Telia is actually not a bad choice for European telco exposure.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Given Telia's undervaluation seen to either a conservative scenario, of 2%, or a positive scenario of 18% upside, I view Telia as a "BUY."

