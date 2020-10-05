CNI has likely benefited from the melt-up in financial markets. At nearly 17x EBITDA, the stock appears overvalued. Sell CNI.

Canadian National (CNI) reports quarterly earnings on October 20th. Analysts expect revenue of $2.63 billion and EPS of $1.09. The revenue estimate implies a double-digit percentage decline. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Falling Revenue

Last year, railroads began to experience stagnant to declining top line growth. COVID-19 has caused business activity to fall sharply, amplifying pain for railroads and Canadian National. For the first 39 weeks of 2020, cumulative rail traffic for Canadian railroads was down 7.7%. Last quarter, Canadian National's revenue of $3.21 billion fell 19% Y/Y. Carloads fell 16% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") declined 4%.

Only one key product category (Grain and Fertilizers) experienced an increase in revenue. Petroleum and Chemicals revenue fell 25%, primarily related to declines in freight volume; the segment was beset by lower energy prices. Intermodal revenue fell 12% Y/Y due to lower volume across domestic and international markets. COVID-19 has hurt the global economy, and rail traffic has been a casualty of that. A good thing was that revenue appeared to be evenly distributed. Canadian National's largest segment - Intermodal - represented about 29% of total revenue.

Total carloads fell 16% Y/Y. The biggest decliners were Automotive, Petroleum and Chemicals and Metals and Minerals.

A decline in sales of finished vehicles and a temporary shutdown of production facilities caused Automotive volume to fall hard. As plants reopen, I expect Automobile volume to pick up in the second half of the year. Metals and Minerals volume fell on lower shipments of frac sand steel products. Intermodal volume could ebb and flow with the global economy.

ASP fell 4% Y/Y, a sharp departure from prior periods when the company hiked prices to offset stagnant rail traffic.

It could be difficult to hike prices amid a recession. Falling rail traffic and falling volume could create a double negative impact in Q3.

Operating Ratio Ticked Up

The decline in revenue hurt margins. The company's operating ratio was 60%, up from 58% in the year earlier period. Canadian National and Canadian Pacific (CP) are known for efficiency and delivering operating ratios sub-60%. Total operating costs were $1.9 billion, down 15% Y/Y. Revenue fell more than operating expenses, which caused the operating ratio to tick up. Labor costs were $563 million, down 17% Y/Y. Canadian National reduced headcount and incentive compensation. Labor costs were the company's largest expense item at 29% of total operating expenses, and I expect more headcount reductions going forward.

Purchased services and fuel costs fell 9% and 49%, respectively. Lower energy costs, lower volume and efficiency gains drove the decline in fuel costs:

"Fuel expense was 49% lower than last year, driven by a 39% decrease in price, 20% lower workload and an all-time record fuel efficiency."

Fuel costs could remain low amid lower economic activity - a knock-on effect of the pandemic and a dismal global economy. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.7 billion fell 18% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 52%, flat versus the prior-year period. This was impressive amid a double-digit decline in revenue. Cost take-outs and falling fuel costs could mute margins going forward.

CNI Appears Overvalued

The pandemic has amplified headwinds for railroads, which could persist for the rest of the year. Secondly, investors may not have factored in Canadian National's waning pricing power. Sans price hikes, the company could struggle to grow revenue. CNI has an enterprise value of $114 billion, which equates to 16.6x EBTDA (last four quarters). Government stimulus efforts have helped spur financial markets, which has buoyed CNI. However, at just under 17x EBITDA, the stock appears overvalued.

Conclusion

CNI is up over 25% Y/Y. Given the headwinds facing railroads, I rate the stock a sell.

