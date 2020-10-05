The listing might be new, but this 12-year old company has yet to demonstrate the ability to scale margins as revenue grows.

In a shaky market the stock is currently trading below its opening level - nothing to be concerned about in and of itself. Fundamentals, however, are not strong.

Assessing Asana

Asana (ASAN) is one of a slew of project management tools that have grown up as cloud computing has become more prevalent. In essence a shared to-do list which can be accessed across the internet from multiple users and device types, tools like this are useful and growing in popularity but we've yet to see a player in this market reach the 'temporary monopoly' position which in cloud software is the tipping point into outsize growth and profitability. In our note on NewRelic (NYSE:NEWR) last week we noted that the oligopolistic nature of the application performance management market is what leads to all the major players showing both growth and cash generation ability. In project management tools, the sheer number of competitors in our view will hold down profitability in the sector for some time. The reason there is so much competition is that by its nature, project management and to-do tools aren't all that hard to write. Whilst a company that signs up to use ASAN isn't likely to suddenly switch to a competitor vendor - the user retraining alone would be too much of a headache given that ASAN is a competent product - we see no burning reason why any one of ASAN, SMAR, or the other tens of competitors in this space is pre-destined to win the next customer opportunity. Whereas in less competitive markets, once vendors become established, they develop a flywheel momentum all of their own whereby success begets success and the number 1 or 2 position in that market is self-sustaining. Zoom (ZM) being the obvious example.

Asana is a twelve year old company, having been established in 2008. In twelve years the company has grown to just $52m/qtr in revenue - given the huge growth in cloud software spending at large, that's not an impressive outcome. Current growth rates don't look like transforming the story either - quarter-to-quarter sequential growth in Q2 of FY1/21 (the July 2020 quarter) was just 9%. Despite this, the company is still spending at a level typically geared to fuel growth into a highly receptive market. On a TTM basis to end July 2020, on TTM revenue of $161m, the company achieved a TTM EBITDA loss of $78m and in addition spent $11m on capex. Together with a modest inflow of cash from working capital, this meant the company achieved TTM unlevered pre-tax free cashflow of negative $83m on that $161m of revenue. And again the trend is not good. In each of the last four quarters, spend has gone up not down, and indeed has increased faster than revenue growth such that the EBITDA margin is becoming more negative not less.

Here's a brief summary of the numbers.

Source: YCharts.com, Company SEC Filings, Cestrian Analysis

In the direct listing the company issued no new shares - unlike a traditional IPO. We think, however, that a capital raise is likely on the way. This business has become accustomed to cashflow being provided externally - from shareholders and lenders - not from operations. That kind of DNA is hard to reprogram. For instance, despite the modest size of the business, the company is carrying $333m in convertible notes. There's a goodly amount of cash on the balance sheet - about $450m - but at $83m/yr of cash losses which we think will rise, the company has say three years worth of cash on hand. That's fine for a company which is about to turn cash generative - but we don't think that's the case here.

So between the slow growth, poor margins, and likelihood of an equity raise (be that to fund operations or to clean up the balance sheet), we find it hard to get excited about the fundamentals on this one.

Valuation is as follows:

Sources: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Should the company's FY1/21 revenue guide come good, the relative valuation isn't too bad. ASAN says it will achieve 47-49% growth in FY1/21 - peers trading in the mid-20s multiple of TTM revenue are more likely to achieve mid-20s growth rates, as you can see from our cloud valuation framework below.

Sources: Google Finance, YCharts.com, Company SEC Filings, Cestrian Analysis

So you could convince yourself that you are buying into growth cheaply here. And you could turn out to be right. Speaking for ourselves however we think the ability of the company to truly scale - meaning become cash generative as it grows - is a long way from our top picks in cloud software such as CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), ZScaler or Docusign (DOCU) - and as a result we're at Neutral. There's an awful lot of cloud stocks out there to choose from and we don't see ASAN as a must-have.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 5 October 2020.

