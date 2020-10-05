Healthcare will be the next battleground for firms like Amazon and Apple to generate future earnings - GoodRx’s continued success and first-movers advantage could provide an interesting takeover option.

Only big structural changes to drug prescription costs could keep the corporation’s long-term prospects under the weather - thus far no administration has sustainably managed to do so.

GoodRx's (NASDAQ:GDRX) initial public offering on September 14 was slightly more subdued than story stock IPOs such as Snowflake, Inc. (NYSE:SNOW). With the crowd computing industry fairly clouded by feverish multiples and the presence of healthy competitors, the GoodRx secondary issuance may be a compelling alternative.

The venture whose mission is "to help Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford" sold over $1B in class A shares in a dual class structure which was positively met by investors. The corporation's upbeat entry onto the Nasdaq was even more exceptional given technology focused equities were bedridden on IPO day. And unlike a lot of other IPOs, there are many positives to look forward to.

The Santa Monica based health care technology enabler touts 4 platform offerings, indicative of its aims at diversifying revenue streams:

GoodRx (Prescriptions)

GoodRx Gold (Subscriptions)

GoodRx (Manufacturer Solutions)

HeyDoctor (GoodRx + Tele-health Marketplace)

Source: GoodRx S1 Filing

Its founders, Trevor Bezdek and Douglas Hirsh (a former Facebook executive) have ventured into one of the most dividing but important issues in US contemporary society - healthcare.

According to an article entitled "Percentage of GDP spent on Health Care in Select Countries 2018" by Malej Mikulic, the United States has the highest per capita drug spending in the developed world. This has led to a market which has had a compound annual growth rate of approximately 7.5% over the past 30 years. According to GoodRx's S1 filing, total addressable market for the wider healthcare industry totals circa $800B split amongst prescription ($524B) pharmaceutical manufacturer solutions ($30B) and tele-health ($250)

This critical issue which GoodRx put at the heart of its mission statement was further detailed in a paper by Kesselheim, Avorn and Sarpatwari which underlined the following:

US Per head prescription drug expenditure outstrips that in all other countries, largely driven by brand-name drug prices which have risen at levels beyond the consumer price index. Prescription medications now consist of an estimated 17% of total personal health care services. The key factor enabling manufacturers to set elevated drug prices is market exclusivity, protected by monopoly rights awarded upon Food and Drug Administration approval and by patents. Generic drug accessibility after exclusivity periods is the main means of reducing prices, but access may be delayed by numerous business and legal strategies. The principal counterbalance against disproportionate pricing during market exclusivity is the bargaining power of the client, which is presently hampered by several factors, comprising the requirement that most government drug payment plans cover nearly all products. Source: Excerpts from "The High Cost of Prescription Drugs in the United States: Origins & Prospects for Reform" by Aaron S. Kesselheim, Jerry Avorn and Ameet Sarpatwari.

Points made in the paper provide compelling arguments for the changes required to solve these issues. These points are deeply relevant inasmuch as they may be leading factors changing GoodRx's total addressable market, impairing the long-term value of the organization holistically.

The extent of the problem is broad and wide-ranging; with clear-cut instances of pricing abuse most manifestly found in the "Pharma Bro" saga which saw Martin Shkreli jailed for securities fraud when he boosted the price of proprietary drugs by 5,500%. A poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that about 25% of Americans taking prescription drugs found it difficult to afford their medicines.

Legislative and administrative actions aimed at lowering the cost of drugs include:

Requiring drug companies to include list prices in ads Making it easier for generics to come to market Allowing governments to negotiate with companies to get a lower price for people on Medicare Allowing Americans to buy drugs imported from Canada Placing an annual limit on out-of-pocket expenses on Medicare Lowering what Medicare pays based on amounts in other countries Ending the tax breaks given to drug companies for their advertising spending

Source: Jama Infographic - Visualizing Health Policy

Healthcare spending has been an exceptionally diverging topic in the political arena for some time. As legislative and administrative bodies push to lower the cost of prescription drugs, so too will GoodRx's growth potential be qualmish. This combined with the advent of new arrivals on the healthcare scene such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and potentially Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) should be something for investors in GoodRx to look out for.

GoodRx moots some optimistic financials with its arrival on public securities markets. Unlike a considerable number of IPOs which are hemorrhaging cash - such as Snowflake Inc., Uber (NYSE:UBER), and Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) - GoodRx is already a moneymaking business with net income advancing from $8M (2016) to $66M (2019). A 169% CAGR in net profits is rather peculiar for high growth IPOs yet makes defending rich valuations easier than what we have seen in the past.

Yet the opportunity for the organization is considerable - an $800B total addressable market would denote market share of 0.5% leaving vast amounts of headroom for expansion in an organization which remains relatively small. The flip side of this are the regulatory and administrative forces squeezing value out of this market while other larger technology firms (Amazon, Apple) contemplate entry.

Source: GoodRx S1 Filing

A rapid balance sheet health-check highlights a comparatively elevated amount of goodwill which may be supported in the multiple iterations and structural changes the firm has undertaken since 2012. This however cannot be ignored in any appreciation of the business given that goodwill impairments often revert to the mean over time and have a material impact on the value of the company's equity.

Source: GoodRx S1 Filing

The cash flow statement, which measures the heart beat of the business, looks reasonably sturdy. We have an organization which is cash flow positive, continuing to invest in its capital assets and building debt into its capital structure at a manageable rate. A good mix of debt and equity will be the cornerstone of the company's ability to sustainably manage its growth ambitions.

The outlook for GoodRx remains bright - it has first mover's advantage in a vast market with upside promise. The company has recognized however the value in diversification, through its decision to restructure its organization across 4 verticals. While the prescription business remains the current driver behind revenues, a move into telehealth with HeyDoctor requires close future scrutiny particularly should future administrations succeed in materially lowering costs Americans pay for their subscription drugs. Look for changes in revenue dynamics and greater diversification in income streams as key signs of the company's ability to successfully manage new entrants

GoodRx has had a positive entry into US public equity markets. The company has launched with profitability in place and has gone to great pains to ensure relatively healthy financial statements. Yet, real risks surround government's ability to run prices down. The company itself has married technology with a fundamental social challenge affecting a gigantic market. This leaves its prospects intact. It has also moved to diversify its commercial offering across a range of segments each of which promises future growth. First mover's advantage provides some respite to a company facing possible challenges from tech stalwarts such as Amazon and Apple.

The company touts a current valuation of $14B on $388M (2019) sales with growth rates of about 140%. That's 36x sales on a company already generating profits. Compare this to Snow Inc, which went public a few weeks ago with a valuation of $63B on $96M (2019) sales and growth rates of about 121%. That's 650X sales on a company diagnosed with recurring losses. Bulls could argue the potential growth of Snow Inc, but challenging to state the opposite about GoodRx, which has a total addressable market of $800B - that is about 10 times the total addressable market of Snow Inc. With a more subdued entry into US public markets, GoodRx is undisputedly a company worth keeping an eye on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.