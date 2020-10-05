The Employment Comeback Slows Down

In macroeconomic and stock market terms we don't need to worry yet but this is something to monitor.

Some of this is due to the recalculation change that is necessary given social distancing, some perhaps to just a slowing down of the comeback.

The comeback in employment after lockdown has slowed down. Clearly, we'd like it to have come later, this reduction in speed.

The underlying economic concept

No one's ever deliberately shut down an economy before so we didn't really know what would happen after we'd done so. It's possible to tell varied stories about what would.

For example, perhaps the disruption would be such that the population simply wouldn't spend. An excess of Keynes' paradox of thrift perhaps, all saving against the coming bad times actually causing those bad times. We'd thus end up with a depression and no recovery at all.

We could also posit a near immediate opening up and bounce back to where we'd been in February. Neither of those two did happen, clearly. But the first of the two, permanent depression, definitely didn't and the bounceback hasn't happened as yet. What matters is when it will for we're now clear that the economy will recover.

The thing is, when will that full recovery come? When will we be back to full employment? Sure, we're interested just as the general citizenry but as investors here were committed. For the stock markets are about correctly priced for a return to close to that February situation in the short term. If we gain clear evidence that this isn't going to happen, that it might be years rather than months before that return to previous normality then we can expect a significant downward movement in the levels of those stock indices.

Just to be clear here

I don't think we're likely to see 3.6% and 3.7% unemployment rates anytime soon. That was exceptional by all recent economic standards. I'm using the sort of numbers the Federal Reserve would have done a few years back, 4 to 4.5% unemployment as my definition of full employment.

Our question thus becomes when do we think we're going to see those sorts of numbers again? Similarly, when do we think GDP will surpass Q1 of this year? It won't be Q3, we expect about a 30% bounce back to the end of September. Given the about 30% fall in Q2 that still leaves us 8 or 9% adrift of the peak because that's just the way numbers work. 30% off the top is not recovered by 30% growth from the lower total.

So, do we think we're going to be back by November? Unemployment is most unlikely to be there although GDP might approach being close to it. By 2025? Sure, but if it takes that long then we're going to have a significant rerating of stock prices.

Which is why we're scrying these varied statistics to try to work out what is happening.

Employment situation

(US payrolls from Moody's Analytics)

We have the proper employment numbers now. Much to my surprise they're close to the ADP numbers. I thought they were going to be rather better than that:

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 661,000 in September, and the unemployment rate declined to 7.9 percent,

The number gaining employment is good for normal times but we'd both hope for and expect better at present. The fall in the unemployment rate is good but for a bad reason. That's a fall in those in the labour force:

The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 61.4 percent in September and is 2.0 percentage points lower than in February. The employment- population ratio, at 56.6 percent, changed little over the month but is 4.5 percentage points lower than in February.

That's actually bad, that's the one thing we really didn't want to see. It allies with this:

In September, the number of unemployed persons who were jobless less than 5 weeks increased by 271,000 to 2.6 million. The number of persons jobless 5 to 14 weeks decreased by 402,000 to 2.7 million, and the number of persons jobless 15 to 26 weeks fell by 1.6 million to 4.9 million. The number of long-term unemployed (those jobless for 27 weeks or more) increased by 781,000 to 2.4 million.

This is the first sign of something called hysteresis and it's a most undesirable thing to be seeing. It signals permanent damage to the economy from the recession, the very thing we were hoping would not happen. At the moment this is the first signs of it only and we can remain hopeful that little of it happens long term. But, still, not a good sign.

The point is that we know that it's very difficult to get people into the labour force if they're right outside it. Say, people so discouraged by not being able to find a job that they just stop looking. They just tend the back yard or something instead. We also know that the longer people stay unemployed the more likely this is to happen to them.

Traditionally the US has had very little of this sort of long term unemployment because unemployment insurance only lasts for a certain period of time - usually 26 weeks. Over here in Europe it's much more common because, with a couple of exceptions, unemployment benefits last forever.

The larger economic point being that if people simply move out of the labour force completely then the economy - and the rest of us - lose their potential output. This is a permanent reduction in the productive capacity of the economy.

Finally, we know that the deeper and longer a recession then the more people are likely to fall out of the workforce altogether, this being the long term damage a recession does to the economy as a whole. It permanently reduces that future productive capacity.

Discussion

It's clear that the recovery is slowing. That's OK, no one did believe that we were going to continue to have our fastest economic growth ever - and it is by a long way - all the way back to our starting point. What matters instead is how close we get to where we were in February before that recovery runs out of steam.

There are two points to this. First, sure, there's just recovery. The bars open again and bartenders have jobs again. Then there's the second and much more difficult part which is that the virus has changed the economy. Some things just cannot be done in the same way, that social distancing. So, we need either new things to do with the same resources or new ways to do those old things.

Then there's the acceleration of changes that were already happening. Retail was moving online but this has been accelerated, other examples can be used.

Both those sectoral changes and also those new ways of doing things are just going to take time. But how much time? That's our grand question at present.

The longer this takes then the more the stock indices look over valued. If it all gets done in the next few months then the current market levels look about right for this is what they are discounting. Well, which of those is going to happen?

My view

I agree the recovery is slowing down. It looks like we're going to get back to - just as part of the bounce back - to somewhere like 5% of where we were in February. We'll know more at the end of October when we get Q3 GDP and have a good handle on what October's growth was.

As I've long been saying I think both the UK and the US are going to deal with the recalculation, the change, part well. Simply because they are flexible economies and this is why it's good for an economy to be so flexible. Things change so, how quickly can an eeconomy alter to meet those changed circumstances? That's what flexibility itself actually is.

I'm thus still comfortable with current market valuations although willing to change that view if and when more and different data comes in.

The investor view

If you believe, as I do, the story about recovery then the indices are at about the right level currently. If you think that recovery - or that transition due to changed circumstances - is going to be significantly delayed then you should be thinking that the markets will trend lower.

That's what makes markets, of course, differences of views. I am still with, despite the slowing, the idea that prices levels are about right.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.