Given the low valuation, clean balance sheet and opportunity to generate a 2-3x return over 3-6 months and 5-10x return over 3-5 years, LMB presents an incredible opportunity for investors in terms of risk vs reward.

In the coming months/years, there are 5 key catalysts that should lead to a meaningful re-rating of the stock.

The company has generated $35m of TTM FCF (>$4 per share). With a fixed balance sheet, the company will start to execute on its highly accretive acquisition pipeline.

After suffering from a tight labor market in 2018/2019, the company is showing meaningful operating improvement this year driven by the implementation of several operational changes.

Thesis

Limbach (LMB) came public in 2016 via SPAC in order to access capital markets so that it could pursue a highly accretive roll-up of its industry. In a presentation at the time of deal announcement, management pointed out that the industry is dominated by small, family-owned branches leading to attractive M&A opportunities.

Like many SPACs do, LMB burned original investors. The company missed expectations, suffered from balance sheet issues and saw its stock drop 80% from its post deal highs.

Now, with the operational issues behind it and a fixed balance sheet, investors have been taking notice and the stock has begun to regain its footing. Despite its strong year-to-date performance, the stock still has significant upside and 5 key catalysts.

Debt refinancing. $3-6 per share of upside. Expected to be completed in the coming weeks / months. The company currently pays 13% interest on its debt but should end Q4'20/Q1'21 in a net cash position. Management us currently pursuing a refinancing. Assuming a more normal rate, I estimate the company will save ~$0.35-0.45 per share after-tax. Settlement of outstanding claims. $1-4 per share of upside. Expected to be completed in the next 1-2 quarters. From time to time, certain project revisions or variances lead change orders under which the customer is responsible for paying in addition to the original contract price. Currently, LMB has more than >$40 million of such change order claims. The company is negotiating for settlement of such claims and I expect they will collect some or all of these amounts in the coming quarters. Re-start M&A engine. $3-10 per share of upside, per acquisition. Expect they will announce an acquisition within the next 1-2 quarters and continue pursuing 2-4 acquisitions per year for the foreseeable future. With a fixed balance sheet, the company will restart M&A talks with its sizable acquisition pipeline that it has been developing and nurturing for a long time. At 4x unsynergized EBITDA, I estimate that every $20m capital deployed will grow FCF per share by ~$0.30-0.50 per share after-tax. Margin improvement. $10 per share of upside. Underway / ongoing. The company should see its EBITDA margins expand as mix shifts away from its Construction segment (10% gross margins) to Service segment (25% gross margins) and as old work currently burning out of the backlog (lower margin) is replaced by new projects currently being put into backlog (higher margin). Over the next 3-4 years, EBITDA margins should expand to 6%, almost 50% higher than the 4% level it is currently generating. Even assuming zero revenue growth, I estimate that the higher EBITDA margins should lead to $1 of additional FCF per share in the coming years. Regain credibility with investors. $10-20 per share of upside. Underway / ongoing. The company has implemented several operational changes over the last 12 months which have led to expanding margins and improved FCF conversion. As it continues to execute against its business plan, show margin stability/upside and make accretive acquisitions, I expect that investors will re-rate the stock from under 4x EBITDA today to 8-12x in the coming years.

Putting all of the above together, it is not inconceivable to see a scenario where LMB reaches $50-100 per share, or 5-10x current levels, by 2024.

On a more intermediate basis, LMB should also re-rate to $20-30 per share, or 2-3x current levels in the coming quarters.

Given its clean balance sheet and low valuation, the opportunity to buy Limbach at current levels presents an incredibly attractive risk / reward for investors.

Intro to Limbach

Limbach (LMB) is a specialty contractor providing heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (“HVAC”), plumbing, electrical and building controls design, engineering, installation and maintenance services in commercial/industrial markets. You can learn more about the company here, here and here.

LMB's largest end market is the healthcare vertical, though it has a diversified base of blue chip customers such as Disney and Facebook. In 2019, the company was ranked the 12th largest mechanical contractor according to Engineering News Record.

The company reports its business in two segments. The Construction segment (60% of gross profit) consists of services performed through general contractors and construction managers ("GC" and "CM"). The Services segment (40% of gross profit) consists of construction, maintenance and repair services performed directly for building owners ("owner direct" or "OD").

Owner direct work typically consist of smaller projects and comes with higher margins than construction segment work (~25% gross margins for OD vs ~10% gross margins for construction). Over the next 4 years, management is targeting a more balanced revenue split between the two segments.

If achieved, then by 2025 the service segment will account for roughly 2/3 of gross profit (up from 40% currently) and the construction segment will account for roughly 1/3 of gross profit (down from 60% currently).

Post de-SPAC troubles

After coming public via a SPAC merger in order to access capital markets and accelerate M&A, LMB quickly ran into some operational challenges which caused earnings and liquidity to suffer.

Simply put, at a time when demand for LMB's services was very high and the labor market for its employees was very tight, branch managers at two of the company's locations erroneously mismanaged the way they took on and scheduled new projects.

To better illustrate the above: imagine that as a branch manager you schedule one project for one period and a second project immediately after the first one is supposed to end. Then imagine that the first project you scheduled gets delayed while the second one stays on its original timeline.

In the above scenario, you might end up with idle labor during the time the first project was supposed to occur, and could be forced to hire very expensive labor in a tight labor market to complete both projects concurrently instead of consecutively.

Additionally, the company did not focus on its working capital position, allowing it to balloon due to slow billing and collections for its work.

The combination of weak margins and poor working capital management put the company in a tight liquidity position which forced them to go out and borrow money at a 13% interest rate. Understandably, frustrated investors bailed on the stock, sending it down 80% from its post de-SPAC highs.

The Turnaround

Following the troubles outlines above, the company replaced its CFO and COO and implemented changes designed to prevent the troubles from happening again.

On the working capital front, the company is now more aggressively and consistently invoicing, billing and collecting from its customers. It is also very focused on the conversion of unapproved change orders so that it gets paid more when the scope of its projects change in unfavorable ways.

On the margin front, the company is highly focused on making sure it doesn't take on more work than it has the capacity to deliver. In addition to the processes that the company had in place for years, it has now added monthly branch reviews ("MBR") where each business unit goes through all of its projects each month in a meeting that is attended by the CEO, COO, and CFO along with several other executives.

At the MBRs, each branch has to present where they're at. One of the key components of the presentation is discussing the company's labor management curves. This analysis looks at the work currently in the backlog and compares it to new projects that they expect to win which gives them a projection of labor needs as well as project management. As the labor demand curve drops, off they are able to take on new sales, but the company is now only selling where it knows it has the capacity to deliver.

Additionally, LMB has set up a risk management review committee. Any project over $7.5 million has to go through that risk review committee. During the committee reviews, management is looking at trying to maximize the return on its labor and occasionally shoots down projects. The result is that LMB is increasing margin on a number of projects and is willing to walk away from projects that in the past it would have just bid to win.

Lastly, the company is more focused on smaller projects, which provide better margin and more attractive cash flow profiles.

While the above may sounds simple and obvious, it is understandable that branch managers who had limited experience managing a tight labor market could run into problems when the labor dynamics changed. Importantly, the company has learned from its mistakes and implemented changes to help branch managers avoid these issues in the future.

Going forward, I expect that the above policies, along with a shift towards more owner direct work, will help the company increase its margins and improve its FCF conversion on a sustainable basis.

Balance Sheet

Since implementing the changes discussed above, the company has significantly improved its earnings and FCF generation. In the first half of 2020, LMB reported $11.8 million of EBITDA, up 55% from the $7.6 million it reported in the first half of 2019. Additionally, management has disclosed that at the end of July its cash balance had grown to over $30 million.

Over the next 1-2 quarters, between operating cash flow and the expected settlement of some of the >$40 million of claims noted above, the company's cash balance should exceed its debt balance which should allow it to partially repay and partially refinance its $41 million of 13% term debt.

Margin Opportunity

Anyone who speaks with the company will likely walk away from the conversation with the conclusion that there is a lot of opportunity to expand EBITDA margins in the coming years.

First, as the company shifts towards more owner direct work, which has gross margins that are 2.5x the level of construction gross margins, consolidated gross margins should expand by several hundred basis points over time.

Second, the company is becoming more selective in the construction segment work that is has been taking on which should lead to higher gross margins in the construction segment.

Lastly, the company should also be able to leverage SG&A in the coming years as well.

I believe that EBITDA margins can expand from 4% currently to 6% in the coming years, which should lead to a 50% increase in EBITDA and an incremental $1 of annual FCF per share.

M&A Opportunity

LMB's end market remains very fragmented. Many of the company's competitors are family-owned with no succession plans and as the operators look to retire, they become natural sellers that are matched with very few natural buyers. As such, LMB has been nurturing an acquisition pipeline over the years and should be able to acquire these small regional branches for 4x unsynergized EBITDA.

Given its low leverage and strong FCF generation, LMB has the capacity to acquire 2-4 acquisitions per year for the foreseeable future. For every $20m of capital deployed, the company should be able to acquire $5m of EBITDA.

I believe that over the next 3-4 years, LMB should be able to deploy more than $200 million of capital into acquisitions, which would add $50 million of EBITDA

Insider Buying

Even after its strong YTD performance, management and board members continued to aggressively buy LMB stock. I believe that they see what I see here: an opportunity to make many multiples on their money in a low-risk way due to low valuation and clean balance sheet.

Here are the most recent buys:

Charlie Bacon (CEO) on 9/29/20

Josh Horowitz (board member) on 9/24/20 and 9/25/20

Michael McCann (COO) on 9/9/20 through 9/11/20

Charlie Bacon (CEO) on 9/3/20

Jayme Brooks (CFO) on 9/3/20

Financial Model

Below is a financial model I put together projecting what the business could look like in the coming years if the company is able to partially execute on the plan they have spelled out for investors. In the model, I assume:

Revenues: continued growth in Services, offset by Construction declines. Construction declines are driven by LMB walking away from lower margin projects with worse cash flow characteristics. I do not project LMB attaining their desired 50/50 revenue split between Construction and Services, which if attained would provide upside to numbers.

continued growth in Services, offset by Construction declines. Construction declines are driven by LMB walking away from lower margin projects with worse cash flow characteristics. I do not project LMB attaining their desired 50/50 revenue split between Construction and Services, which if attained would provide upside to numbers. Gross margins: improvement in gross margins, driven by a mix towards Service / OD projects as well as increasing Construction margins.

improvement in gross margins, driven by a mix towards Service / OD projects as well as increasing Construction margins. SG&A: gradual growth driven by inflation.

gradual growth driven by inflation. Interest expense: meaningful decline in 2021 driven by a refinancing of the 13% term debt. Growth thereafter driven as the company takes on more debt to fund future acquisitions.

meaningful decline in 2021 driven by a refinancing of the 13% term debt. Growth thereafter driven as the company takes on more debt to fund future acquisitions. Acquisitions: M&A targets are $5 million of EBITDA and are acquired for 5x EBITDA, which is higher than historical levels. I then assume the company will make 1, 2, 3 and 4 acquisition per year in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024. Lastly, I assume the company will want to maintain a minimum cash balance of $15 million, but will then use excess cash in addition to debt to fund the acquisitions.

As you can see in the model, FCF per share grows at an very attractive rate if the company is able to deliver on this plan. It is not inconceivable to see the stock at $100 per share by the end of 2023 should these results materialize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The goal of this article is to provide illustrative information for readers, but nothing said in the article should be construed as investment advice. The author is long shares of LMB at the time of writing this article, but may change its view and/or to sell shares without updating any of the above information. Additionally, while the author believes that information contained in this report is accurate, it has not been independently verified.



All readers should do their own research and come to their own conclusions before investing. An investment carries risk of permanent loss, may not be suitable to your specific investment situation and our views are subject to change without notice.