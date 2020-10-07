QRTEP is a par $100 preferred stock but is callable at $104 on its first call date (in five years). Its yield-to-call is a “qualified” 9.1%.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (QRTEA) is one of the companies that are part of legendary investor John Malone’s media empire. Malone is a billionaire, philanthropist and the largest landowner in the US (according to Wikipedia). QRTEA sports such brands as QVC, HSN (Home Shopping Network), Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Zulily, Garnet Hill and Grandin Road. Here's what Yahoo Finance has to say about QRTEA:

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018.

Qurate’s Special Dividend

Qurate is a very strong and profitable company and they demonstrated this strength recently by issuing a special dividend to its common stockholders. The dividend included $1.50 per share in cash and $3.00 per share in this new QRTEP preferred stock (NASDAQ:QRTEP). In QRTEA’s presentation, they stated that what they are doing is effectively dividing the common stock into a more bond-like instrument and a more levered common equity. The presentation also stated that “John Malone, and Chairman, Greg Maffei, announced their intentions to be long-term holders of the preferred stock.” So, investors in QRTEP are investing along with John Malone in this preferred stock. That’s pretty good company and means that QRTEA is likely to be very friendly to QRTEP shareholders.

Qurate Series “A” Preferred Stock

Many preferred stocks that IPO to the public often have poor terms as the issuing company is considering its common stockholder interests when devising the terms of the preferred stock, and not the interests of future preferred stockholders. But in this case, the preferred stock was given to their current common stockholders and not to the public, so the terms of QRTEP are meant to be very friendly – and they are. There are three terms that make QRTEP special.

The high QDI dividend Having a first call at $104 rather than the $100 par Making QRTEP a “term-preferred” with a mandatory redemption date like a bond.

A “term-preferred” guarantees you will get your principal back as long as the company avoids bankruptcy and is financially able to redeem the shares (like a bond). This is one of the major strikes against “traditional preferred” stocks – that they are perpetual and they can trade well below par and stay there forever. Your principal is not guaranteed.

Additionally, a term preferred stock provides protection against inflation and higher interest rates. Traditional preferreds can experience large, and possibly permanent, price declines, should we move into a high rate environment. Term preferred holders, however, know that they will get back par on the redemption date keeping the price of term preferred stocks more closely pegged to their par value.

Yield Metrics For QRTEP Preferred Stock

(As of market close Oct. 2nd)

Current price is $98.97

Par (Liquidation Value) $100.00

Annual dividend is $8.00 per share

Current stripped yield is 8.1%

Dividend is “ qualified ” for a lower tax rate

” for a lower tax rate First call date is 9/18/2025 at a price of $104.00

Yield to first call is 9.1%

Redemption date is 3/15/2031

Yield to redemption is 8.5%

Credit rating BB- by Fitch. S&P has not rated the preferred stock but would likely rate it one notch lower at B+.

As can be seen from the above data, QRTEP is selling below par (its redemption price) and $5.00 below its first call price of $104. So you get an excellent “qualified” current yield, yield-to-call and yield-to-redemption. Due to the low tax on QRTEP’s dividends, the after-tax yield is equivalent to a bond or non-qualified preferred stock that yields 10%.

QRTEP Is Grossly Underpriced

Comparison To Other BB- and B+ Rated Preferreds

QRTEP was issued as part of a special dividend with very attractive terms and at a very attractive yield relative to preferred stocks with the same credit rating. QRTEA’s common stockholders were given a gift with such an attractive preferred stock. Despite that, the preferred has sold off. This is not due to anything fundamental, as can be seen by the very strong 25% rise in the common stock price this month.

QRTEA Common Stock 1 Month Price Chart

Source: Etrade

The selling in QRTEP is strictly due to common stock mutual funds wanting/having to sell QRTEP because they are common stock funds and don’t want to (or are not allowed to) hold preferred stocks. Additionally, common stockholders who received this preferred stock as a special dividend may not understand what it is nor appreciate what a value this preferred stock is, and just want to cash in on this special dividend.

The following chart shows just how superior is the current yield on QRTEP vs. other BB- and B+ rated preferred stocks.

Current Stripped Yield of All Qualified Dividend Paying BB- and B+ Rated Preferred Stocks (created 9/26)

Source: Author

QRTEP just trounces all peers with only Triton International Preferred A (TRTN.PA) being somewhat close. But it's even better than this because TRTN-A sells above par while QRTEP sells well below par, so the yield-to-call difference and price upside potential is much greater for QRTEP. The chart below combines current yield with yield-to-call (created 9/26).

Source: Author

As can be seen, QRTEP is in another world vs. its peers. Its undervaluation is very large. When looking at yield-to-call, QRTEP’s is 9.1% vs. TRTN-A’s 7.0%. And this doesn’t even factor in the hugely important fact that QRTEP is the only “term-preferred” with a redemption date in this list.

Comparison With The One Other “Qualified” Dividend-Paying “Term” Preferred

The only other “qualified” dividend-paying “term preferred” stock that we are aware of is from another John Malone company, GCI Liberty (GLIBA). The preferred symbol is GLIBP (GLIBP). A comparison between QRTEP and GLIBP again shows QRTEP to be greatly undervalued.

QRTEP has a better credit rating than GLIBP, yet GLIBP trades at a current yield of only 6.1% versus 8.1% for QRTEP and trades at a 5.7% yield-to-redemption versus 8.5% for QRTEP. On top of that, QRTEP has only 11 years to redemption while GLIBP has 18 years. This mispricing of QRTEP is enormous relative to GLIBP. Although QRTEP is a safer issue than GLIBP, if QRTEP simply traded with the same yields as GLIBP, QRTEP would trade at $121.00. At $121, it would have the same yield-to-redemption as GLIBP but would still trade at a higher current yield of 6.7% vs. 6.1% for GLIBP. However the YTC on QRTEP would be too low for our liking at $121, so we peg fair value of QRTEP at $116 relative to GLIBP's current price.

We’ve Seen This Act Before – QRTEP Will Trade Much Higher

We are very confident that QRTEP will trade much higher because we have seen this scenario and price action before. When a preferred stock is given to common stock investors, rather than IPO’d to preferred stock investors, investors and common stock mutual funds dump the preferred stock because preferred stocks are not what they want or are allowed to hold. After their selling crushes the stock, smart preferred investors buy up these preferred stocks at very cheap prices and, over time, they move much higher in price. GLIBP is a great example of this.

Price Chart of GLIBP Since Inception

Source: Etrade

As can be seen from the GLIBP price chart, common stock investors initially dumped GLIBP. This $25 par preferred stock started trading at around $22.25 or 11% below par. Not coincidentally, QRTEP also quickly traded down to 11% below par when it started trading on the exchange a couple of weeks ago. Back to GLIBP – following the dumping, GLIBP has risen 29% to $28.75 per share. We also expect QRTEP to follow the exact same pattern. A similar move in QRTEP would put it at around $115 per share. At $115, both GLIBP and QRTEP would trade at 15% over par.

QRTEP Price and Volume Chart

Source: Etrade

As can be seen from the price chart of QRTEP, it first traded above its $100 par on the pink sheets, but when it hit the exchange in mid-September, common stockholders wanting out of QRTEP sold huge quantities of stock and knocked the price below $90 per share. Since then, preferred investors are jumping in with both feet and we believe the rally has just begun.

There are about 13 million shares of QRTEP, but because insiders (like the CEO and Malone) are not selling, the float is smaller. The float is the number of shares available for trading. If you look at the volume numbers in the chart, it looks like close to 12 million shares have changed hand in the first 12 days of exchange trading. This is massive. Most of the float has moved from disinterested common stockholders to bargain hunting preferred stockholders. In Wall Street lingo, the shares have moved from “weak hands” into “strong hands.” Most QRTEP shares are now in the hands of preferred investors that recognize what a bargain these shares are and will not be quick to sell unless the share price moves much higher. Sept. 23 was the capitulation day for sellers who unloaded almost 2 million shares. We’ve never seen such volume in a preferred stock. We believe that investors will now be chasing QRTEP in a dash to own some shares before it moves much higher.

WCC-A Price Chart Since Inception

Source: Etrade

In a similar situation, preferred stock WCC-A (WCC.PA) (about which we recently wrote) was created for common shareholders of Anixter as part of a merger with Wesco (WCC). You can see a similar pattern here. First, those who came to own a preferred stock that they knew nothing about (or were forced to sell) quickly sold it down from $27 to $26 on absolutely massive volume (like (QRTEP). According to this chart above, almost 6 million shares changed hands on the capitulation day and then the rally to $29.00 started as preferred stock investors recognized how undervalued this preferred stock was and started buying in huge quantity in July. The recent pullback in WCC-A is primarily due to going ex-dividend $0.73 since it hit $29.00. We believe WCC-A also is just in the middle of its move higher following the GLIBP pattern.

We discuss WCC-A here simply to confirm the historical price pattern of preferred stocks that are not issued to preferred stock investors, but instead issued to common stock investors. In the case of WCC-A, it moved to 12% over par in just a few months. We believe this portends well for where QRTEP is going – well over par.

Excellent Preferred Dividend Coverage

Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (QRTEA) is a large cash flow generator and a very profitable company. Analysts expect QRTEA to earn $2.04 in 2021 according to Yahoo Finance. This computes to earnings before preferred dividends of $956 million. Preferred dividends amount to $104 million annually, so preferred dividends are covered 9 times from earnings. EBIDTA should amount to $2.1 billion in 2021. The combined interest expense plus preferred dividends amounts to $484 million, so you have more than 4 times coverage of interest plus dividends. These are very strong numbers.

Fair Value of QRTEP

The closest comparable to QRTEP, in terms of being a “qualified” dividend-paying “term-preferred stock,” is GLIBP. We showed that QRTEP would have similar to better yield metrics than GLIBP if it traded at $121, and additionally QRTEP has a higher credit rating than GLIBP. But due to the YTC being lower than we like at $121, we believe $114 is a good fair value price. Currently, GLIBP trades at 15% over par, so at 14% over par, the higher yielding QRTEP would seem fairly priced.

At a price of $114, QRTEP yield metrics also look fairly valued vs. similarly rated “non-term preferred” stocks, especially considering that QRTEP has a redemption date which adds a lot of safety not provided by its peer preferred stocks.

Summary/Conclusion

QRTEA is a very profitable company that generates very large cash flow and has great preferred dividend and interest coverage. As part of a special dividend, QRTEA issued a new $100 par “term-preferred” stock QRTEP with excellent terms. It isn’t callable for five years and then the call price is $104, it has a mandatory redemption date (like a bond), and currently it trades below par with a current “qualified” yield of 8.1% and a YTC of 9.1%. For many taxpayers, the current after-tax yield of QRTEP is equivalent to a 10% yielding bond or non-qualified preferred stock.

As we have seen in the past, when a new preferred stock is issued to common stockholders, rather than via IPO to those interested in owning preferred stocks, the preferred stock initially sells off hard. But the terms on preferred stocks that are issued to common stockholders are often excellent – better than most other preferred stocks. And historically, we have seen these preferred stock rally hard once the selling by disinterested holders is finished. In the case of QRTEP, we have seen the sharp sell-off and we are now in big rally mode. QRTEP currently sells below par, but if it follows a historical pattern and trades at a yield that's commensurate with its credit rating, its fair value is $114. We expect a large move higher in the price of QRTEP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QRTEP, WCC.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, and Preferred Stock Trader all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.