McAfee generated $2.64 billion in revenue in FY19, at a growth pace of ~10% y/y. The company is profitable on an adjusted EBITDA and cash flow basis.

McAfee covers a broad range of cybersecurity products, but is perhaps best known for its endpoint protection services.

The company was founded in 1987 and acquired by Intel in 2010, until it was spun out at a loss and a majority stake sold to TPG and Thoma Bravo.

It has been a banner year for software IPOs. Some of the world's most highly anticipated private unicorns, like Palantir (PLTR), are finally trading on the public markets, and some relatively little-known companies like Snowflake (SNOW) have seen explosive performance out of the gate.

So it makes sense that many software companies are trying to go public and raise capital at a time when the so-called IPO window is flung wide open, and now this group includes McAfee (MCFE), a well-known and longstanding cybersecurity company that focuses primarily on endpoint protection.

McAfee is different from the typical software IPO in a number of ways. First of all, the company has been public before. A short history primer on this company: McAfee was founded in 1987 and has been a public company before, prior to its 2010 acquisition by chip giant Intel (INTC) for $7.68 billion, at the time Intel's largest acquisition.

The match didn't end up working out, however, as Intel's semiconductor business has little synergies with McAfee, which was rebranded as "Intel Security." Eventually, Intel decided to cut its losses and in 2016 wrote down the valuation of McAfee to $4.2 billion and sold 51% of the company to TPG Capital. Later down the road, tech-focused investor Thoma Bravo also bought a minority stake in the firm.

Now four years later, these private equity firms are endeavoring to capitalize on their gains by testing the enthusiastic IPO markets and spinning McAfee out as a public company once again.

And, unsurprisingly, McAfee is also different from other tech IPOs in the sense that it's not a fast-growing, cash-burning startup. McAfee is a highly mature business running at a >$2.5 billion annual revenue scale, and it's profitable on an adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow basis.

Since these types of tech IPOs are rarer than the fast-growing unicorn breed, it'll be interesting to see if this IPO is in fact as well received by the markets as the others that have gone public this year.

The date and pricing of this IPO are still both TBD, but there's quite a lot of information to digest already from McAfee's initial S-1 filing:

A broad cybersecurity platform for individuals and corporations

McAfee has a corporate pledge that the company says is plastered on the walls of all of its offices, and signed by employees worldwide:

We dedicate ourselves to keeping the world safe from cyberthreats. Threats that are no longer limited to the confines of our computers but are prevalent in every aspect of our connected world. We will not rest in our quest to protect the safety of our families, our communities, and our nations."

Differentiating McAfee from other typical software companies is the fact that the company has an almost equal split between consumer and enterprise products (in fact, the consumer business brings in slightly more revenue than the enterprise side). Typically in the software sector, even companies that have initially started as personal products (Adobe (ADBE) is a great example here) have eventually shifted to becoming predominantly business-oriented software vendors.

On the consumer front, McAfee's flagship product is McAfee Total Protection. And even on the consumer side, McAfee has followed the trend of moving away from license-based software and is now sold on an annual basis.

The default McAfee package is the "Family" plan, which covers 10 devices at $120 per year (though it's available to new buyers for a discounted rate of $45 in the first year). Here's a comparison of all the McAfee Total Protection offerings, and what each tier offers:

Figure 1. McAfee Total Protection packages

Source: McAfee.com

Other key consumer products for McAfee include a VPN offering (which is meant to establish a secure and private internet connection), priced at either $8/month or $3/year if committing to at least a full year. There are also products in more niche areas, like online identity theft protection as well as parental internet controls. The McAfee consumer business protects 600 million overall devices, and the company claims to detect 375 threats per minute.

In the enterprise realm, McAfee's product portfolio broadens. McAfee primarily competes in what is known as "endpoint security" - that is, cybersecurity that protects devices connected to a network, such as computers, tablets and phones. This pits McAfee against some other well-known enterprise endpoint security vendors including Carbon Black (now owned by VMware (VMW), CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD), and FireEye (FEYE)).

The infographic below, taken from McAfee's S-1 filing, showcases its full product portfolio for enterprise clients:

Figure 2. McAfee enterprise product portfolio Source: McAfee S-1 filing

Another fast-growing and topical product for McAfee is its MVision Cloud lineup, in which McAfee is a "cloud access security broker" (NASDAQ:CASB). Because more and more enterprise applications these days are running in the cloud (for example, when an account executive logs into his or her account in Salesforce's Sales Cloud (CRM), they are doing so in Salesforce's cloud - not on-premises at his or her own company), companies need security measures in place to make sure the connection between their employees and cloud applications are secure. CASBs are implemented between users and cloud services to enforce security protocols and ensure to data leakage.

McAfee is a highly-regarded vendor in this space, ranking in the coveted Leaders quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant:

Figure 3. McAfee CASB Gartner ranking Source: Netskope

Despite its heavier weight on the consumer side, McAfee is well-entrenched in enterprise, counting 86 of the Fortune 100 as customers as well as 61% of the Global 2000.

McAfee estimates that its total addressable market opportunity for consumer and enterprise security is $30.4 billion in 2020, growing at an 8% y/y CAGR through 2024 to hit $41.2 billion. McAfee's current ~$2.7 billion in trailing twelve-month revenues indicates that the company has an approximately 9% market share of the overall cybersecurity market.

Financial overview

Let's now dive deeper into McAfee's financials:

Figure 4. McAfee income statement Source: McAfee S-1 filing

As previously mentioned, McAfee is fairly unique in terms of technology IPOs in that it is already a well-established, three decade-old business. In FY19, McAfee generated $2.64 billion in revenue at a 9% y/y growth rate. That ~9% y/y growth rate has been relatively stable, as in the first six months of 2020, McAfee also generated $1.40 billion in revenue at a 9% y/y growth rate.

The business has not grown substantially over the past decade, but it has grown steadily. At the time of the Intel acquisition in 2010, McAfee reported generating $1.9 billion in revenue. Ten years later, the company's ~$2.75 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue indicates a rather mild ~4% y/y CAGR that only started picking up in more recent years.

As discussed in the prior section, the consumer segment represents a slightly larger mix of McAfee's business, making up 53% of YTD 2020 revenues. Consumer is also the faster-growing segment, growing at 16% y/y in the first six months of this year versus just 1% y/y growth for enterprise. Some of this may have been pandemic-induced - growth rates between the two segments were more in parity in FY19, in which consumer had grown at 12% y/y versus 7% y/y for enterprise.

It's important to note that while these growth rates aren't necessarily impressive, these are reliable revenue streams. McAfee reports that 85% of its consumer revenue is recurring revenue, and 75% of the enteprise business is as well. And on the consumer side specifically, given our increasing tendency to own an ever-broadening assortment of devices (phones, tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and sometimes multiple of each) and the fact that McAfee's pricing tiers go up depending on the number of devices in a household, there's strong tailwinds for expansion/upsells in these recurring revenue streams.

Figure 5. McAfee segment highlights Source: McAfee S-1 filing

The consumer business is also invariably the largest generator of profits, primarily due to the fact that this is a self-service business and doesn't rely on sales executives to land accounts. The consumer business generated an even larger share of McAfee's adjusted EBITDA (70%) in the first half of 2020, growing 27% y/y; the enterprise business is catching up, however, with enterprise EBITDA rising 63% y/y to $153 million in the first half of the year. Overall, McAfee's adjusted EBITDA grew 36% y/y in the first six months of the year, driven both by revenue growth as well as a reduction in sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue.

McAfee is also profitable from a free cash flow perspective; over the trailing twelve months, McAfee has generated $643 million in free cash flow at an impressive 23% margin.

Figure 6. McAfee FCF and other key metrics Source: McAfee S-1 filing

Key takeaways

McAfee's upcoming IPO brings a well-regarded, diversified cybersecurity business back into public consideration. Investors may be wary of McAfee's slow (in relative software terms) growth, but at the same time, the company's recurring revenue streams and rich free cash flow profile also provide solid anchors as the company tries to top the ~$8 billion valuation at which it sold to Intel in 2010.

More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.