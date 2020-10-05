While a tough act, Alphabet must focus on improving the 'information coefficient' of long-term investors across the entire 'breadth' of its assets.

Alphabet is a holding company and needs to be as much about 'Google' as 'Other Bets'.

Google, the edifice within Alphabet, continues to attract regulatory scrutiny. Both, Google's frequent skirmishes with the regulators and its flat-lining search business, could make long-term Alphabet investors queasy.

A small G is the toughest act

What you see here is the toughest letter to write in the English alphabet.

Metaphors aside, wasn't a smaller Google always going to be a tough act for Alphabet?

When Alphabet (GOOG) released its Q2 2020 earnings on 30 July 2020, long-term investors couldn't have missed the inception-style story within a story narrative:

Alphabet reported $38 billion in revenues, down 2% year-over- year

That 2% drop looks innocuous - and COVID attributed - until you break that number down further: Google Search and other advertising revenue verticals (excluding You tube) generated $21.3 billion in revenues, down 10% year-over-year .

. This is on the back of a mid-teens year-over-year decline in Q1 2020 in Google Search and other advertising revenue verticals (again excluding You Tube)

While these sequential declines in Alphabet's crown jewel business is being attributed to COVID (the attribution is plausible), long-term shareholders, especially in the context of a post-COVID world in which small businesses will struggle to reestablish past ad spends, are possibly thinking: Is this the end of the beginning of search for Alphabet?

Big tech is in the regulator's cross hairs, Google appears most at risk

As I write this, I see a reuters alert flash on my mac: China considers antitrust probe into Google. The crux of it: Chinese regulators will investigate allegations that Google used the Android operating system to clamp down on competition. This is a blow-back from Google's decision last year to pull the android license from Huawei.

Adsense and Android (both Google assets within Alphabet) were square in the center of the antitrust cases filed by the EU earlier on. Google was eventually fined 8.2 billion euros by the EU (who are also currently investigating the Fitbit acquisition under the EU merger regulation act).

Alphabet's run-ins with EU and China may be viewed as a minor fracas though when compared to the antitrust challenges its faces on home turf this year. While the DoJ has taken a broad aim at the Fab Four - Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook - and the tech sector in general, Google appears most at risk. The antitrust challenge will review allegations against Big Tech of snuffing out emerging competition under the pretext of either 'bolt-on acquisitions' or 'building business moats'. Google, in particular, might find it awkward to fend away DoJ questions related to alleged 'search bias' and 'search distribution'

Google, which has racked up a 86% share of the desktop search market and a 95% share of the mobile search market, may truly find it difficult to explain these staggering market share numbers as the outcome of organic growth.

Alphabet shareholders must be prepared for a protracted Google inquisition by the DoJ and the FTC: The last major antitrust challenge in the US was the one against Microsoft, 20 years ago, and that lasted 12 years.

A relatively smaller Google (within Alphabet) is imminent : And that may not be a bad thing for long-term Alphabet shareholders

Search - as we knew it when Google pioneered it - is changing. This change is largely being driven by three trends:

The stickiness of social media : How often do you turn to Google Search first thing when you wake up in the morning? Not very often, I suspect. Indeed, why search when content curated to your liking is relayed to you at daybreak. While Google AdWord did redefine advertising for the producer by letting a wannabe consumer 'search your product out with the help of keywords', social media went one up by letting the product find you by deftly following a digital trail of your 'likes' or 'shares'. Adword is no doubt more precise in its targeting than a billboard or other traditional forms of advertising; the really difficult question is: In a post COVID world, are advertisers (with busted ad budgets) more likely to shift their ad spends towards the pin-prick precision of social media advertising? There is some data that is indicative of this already happening. It would be interesting to watch this over the next few quarters before establishing this as a trend. Key point: Even if Digital Ads (non-social media) don't decline, but remain flat-lined, Google Search would do adequately well. But the lion's share of the growth in advertising is more likely to be captured by Social Media. You Tube, a Google property, does appear to have a long runway ahead on advertising but long-term shareholders may possibly like to see more specifics from Alphabet management on the medium-term approach and monetization plans around You Tube: Subscription, Advertising or a combination of both? (More about the lack of an information coefficient around non-Google assets in general later on in this article)

Key point: Even if Digital Ads (non-social media) don't decline, but remain flat-lined, Google Search would do adequately well. But the lion's share of the growth in advertising is more likely to be captured by Social Media. You Tube, a Google property, does appear to have a long runway ahead on advertising but long-term shareholders may possibly like to see more specifics from Alphabet management on the medium-term approach and monetization plans around You Tube: Subscription, Advertising or a combination of both? (More about the lack of an information coefficient around non-Google assets in general later on in this article) The increased usage of apps : Aren't you more likely to use your Seeking Alpha or Bloomberg apps than run a Google Search to find information related to your portfolio stocks? Likewise with Booking.com for travel related search.

: Aren't you more likely to use your Seeking Alpha or Bloomberg apps than run a Google Search to find information related to your portfolio stocks? Likewise with Booking.com for travel related search. The rise of voice-based search : Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant are here to stay and will run AI-driven circles around traditional Google Search, which sadly has not moved much beyond reporting 'X search results in Y seconds'

I have stated three trends here but am inclined to add a fourth. Just that I wouldn't categorize this as a trend, I would prefer to label this a threat instead: The Google Search is no longer the riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma that it was at the turn of this century. Search has been demystified. Google has possibly added upwards of 200 signals to their original Page Rank algorithm but the fact remains that search as a business has lower start-up costs today. Competitors such as DuckDuckGo (puts user privacy first), Yandex (has a laser-sharp focus on a non-english language) and Baidu (state protected) have what it takes to steal a march on Google Search.

Google Search, in general, no longer has a moat around it; it maintains scale today only due to two reasons: a forced installation as a part of a free mobile operating system (Android) or through a collusion with the owners of a rival operating system (Apple's ios). We have already covered some ground earlier on why the DoJ may not see eye-to-eye with Alphabet on this approach.

Google is no longer a capital light business

The holding company was set up on October 2, 2015 (yeah, it turned 5 last week) and was always foreseen, by shareholders and the management alike, as a sprawling Berkshire Hathaway-style conglomerate of the tech world.

5 years on, Google-owned properties still contribute to 99% of Alphabet's topline. That's disconcerting despite revenues from Google-properties more than doubling: from $74 billion in 2015 to $160 billion in 2019.

And why exactly should it be disconcerting?

Well, for the 99% top-line contribution to Alphabet, Google-owned properties corners 92% of Alphabet's capex. Capex at Google-owned properties has, infact, tripled from $8.8 billion in 2015 to $25 billion in 2019. This leap in capex was largely attributed to spends on data centers and real estate. While capex is expected to drop in 2020 (as the firm turns cost conscious) and moderate from thereon, investors may wonder if Google is still the capex light business they signed up for.

This section wouldn't be complete without highlighting the steep costs that Google is incurring to ringfence search from competition: Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC) have more than doubled from $14 billion in 2015 to $30 billion in 2019. Like Capex, TAC appears to have dropped in 2020 but you can be certain that analysts would need more colour, around TAC, from the management during the Q3 2020 earnings call.

The way ahead: Unwrapping 'Other Bets', improving investor information coefficient

Alphabet must make an earnest attempt to wean its business away from a flat-lining and beleaguered Google. A welcome first step in that direction would be to take 'Other Bets' out of the black box that it has been bunged into. The holding company has massive breadth, owning more than 200 companies, including Waymo, Verily, Google Cloud, Wing, YouTube, Loon and Nest. Alphabet would need to start adding a higher degree of information coefficient to its astounding breadth of assets: How much does a long-term investor know about all the companies and products within 'Other Bets'? (As as an aside, the most elegant model here would be for an investor to have an extremely high information coefficient across a very limited breadth of Other Bets' monetizable assets. But for that to happen, Ruth Porat - often referred to as the only adult in the room when Larry Page and Sergey Brin are also present in that same room- would need to curtail the traditional practice of the founders to throw a bowl of spaghetti on the wall and hoping that a couple of strands stick)

For Alphabet, the cost of running 'Other Bets' is steep (Revenues are still in the low millions while the operating loss tops a billion) and investors may need better attribution of the snowballing expenses going ahead.

In the days ahead, it is within reason to expect Alphabet unwrap 'Other Bets' with greater dexterity than before as it prepares long-term shareholders for its toughest act yet: Writing a lowercase G while unpacking all the other letters that make up the Alphabet.

