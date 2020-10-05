Back in July boohoo (OTC:BHHOF) experienced a huge fall of nearly 50% following an undercover investigation into the company which found they may have been paying workers as little as £3.50 an hour. At the time, I wrote an article 'boohoo: buy the overreaction'. This article came just two weeks after my prior bullish one which outlined why I believe the growth rates were worth the premium. In the later article, I outlined why I took the opportunity to buy boohoo on the cheap. Since then that investment stands up over 70%, 15% shy of all time highs. I have now taken this opportunity to take money off the table and redistribute it elsewhere. I recommend other investors who bought the dip doing the same, more as a matter of not leaving so much paper profit on the table particularly when considering how volatile boohoo's shares have been. Even then I still recommend holding boohoo for the long run and remain bullish on the company. The H1 results show continued extremely strong growth rates and a boohoo that I still believe will be a long-term winner.

Source: cmcmarkets.com

H1 results

boohoo opened the results with 'leading the fashion eCommerce market', an opening that I believe was appropriate. H1 results showed a boohoo largely unaffected by the ESG concerns they faced, showing that the initial reaction to the concerns was an overreaction.

Digging into the H1 numbers, boohoo has continued to benefit from the 'online shift' in consumer spending that has been seen across the pandemic. Headline results showed a 45% revenue surge to £816 million, driving a 51% surge in pre-tax profit to £68 million. After-tax this equated to £52 million. These growth rates show that the growth experienced over the first three months of COVID-19 has also been strong over the last three. This is particularly pleasing as many are concerned that the traction much of eCommerce is getting now will not last and whilst it hasn't been long enough to get real clarity on it yet, so far, this traction has not started to dissipate for boohoo. The board did say that Q2 customer acquisition has trended towards more normal levels. Consumer sentiment hasn't altered drastically following the factory concerns, as people still look towards boohoo for cheap clothing. As with other fast retailers, shoppers are more concerned with the price of the clothing rather than where it has actually come from. In this regard, boohoo may now opt more of its factory operations abroad to tap into a cheaper labor market.

boohoo's new brands Miss Pap, Karen Millen and Coast are all growing well. While the performance of the recent acquisition of Oasis and Warehouse will be seen later on. boohoo's strategy of taking failing retailers fully online seems to be working very well for the company. And whilst I am aware of the risks associated with this as these brands have a history of problems, boohoo has picked them up on great deals most of the time with no real overhang (usually following liquidation). The main reason boohoo is so successful at this and in general, is their well-targeted marketing schemes which increase brand awareness. By using their experience building the boohoo brand, they are also able to deploy this expertise into the newly acquired companies. In particular, this is seen with Pretty little Thing where their marketing strategy is very similar to that of boohoo, placing emphasis on social media.

boohoo is still also proving that it is a cash cow. Operating cash flow was £147 million, while net cash flow came to £99 million. Over the period, the company's cash position increased £138 million to £344 million. This included a capital raise of £195 million which allowed for the acquisition of the remaining stake in Pretty Little Thing, whilst leaving boohoo with plenty of financial headroom. From a financial standpoint, boohoo is exceptionally strong.

Results of the external investigation

Following the allegations of underpaying workers in its Leicester factory, boohoo opted to hire an external firm/person to conduct its independent review. Whilst I believe the immediate response from boohoo wasn't that strong, I don't actually believe it needed to be. It was more a matter of boohoo weathering the negative PR storm - at least from an investor standpoint.

Nonetheless, boohoo just reported the findings of this review and found that there were a number of issues in the Leicester supply chain. More importantly, however, the report noted that Alison Levitt stated that boohoo didn't deliberately allow poor conditions and low pay to exist in factories and that boohoo isn't founded on exploiting workers. boohoo's actions will now predominantly surround improving governance in general and focusing more on improving practices within the supply chain. The PR crisis created by this situation certainly didn't benefit boohoo and the board must now learn from their previous mistakes and enforce far better and tighter control of their supply chain to ensure events like this don't happen again. I am confident boohoo will learn from this, however, I believe there is still a possibility that issues will arise again, primarily due to the fact boohoo is now under the spotlight of much of the media and many will most likely look to uncover some dirt on the company again.

Conclusion

The boohoo share price action since my last article has been in line with my expectations. Shares have now bounced back hard from the dip. For those who bought the dip, I recommend taking some profit but still holding some boohoo for the long run. By holding boohoo, you are getting exposure to the best in class in fast fashion. boohoo has proven it can keep up with consumer trends and out-do its competitors in pricing. Now the company must also focus better on managing the ESG side of things, watching over their supply chain carefully to ensure fair practices are taking place and delivering on the company's strategy of tapping into multiple geographies across the globe. boohoo has its premium valuation for a reason, and I still believe it's a premium worth paying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHHOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.