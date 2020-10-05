The stock can be played based on charts because many market players have built short positions in Chinese companies.

Its margins are wafer-thin and operating costs are high. So, it doesn’t appear attractive from the fundamentals point of view.

Chinese social e-commerce company Pinduoduo’s business model looks exciting and fun, which is why the company has grown at a rapid pace in the last 5 years.

The growth model China has relied on for the last 30 years – one predicated on low-cost exports to the rest of the world and investment in resource-intensive heavy manufacturing – is unlikely to serve it well in the next 30 years. − Gary Locke

Pinduoduo (PDD) is a Chinese social e-commerce website that allows users to deploy social networks like WeChat and QQ to form groups that can collectively bargain with manufacturers. Then it throws in coupons, cash, lotteries, and freebies into the mix. All this makes for a very heady cocktail and it’s no surprise that PDD has experienced extraordinary growth in the last 5 years.

PDD’s stock price too caught on in a big way. It spurted from around the $33 levels in the middle of March 2020 to a high of about $97.50 in August 2020, and is available at around the $74 levels as of September 30, 2020.

PDD received two downgrades recently, with UBS downgrading it from Buy to Neutral with a target of $95, and CLSA downgrading it from Outperform to Buy with a target of $95, because of its ferocious 2020 rally.

Despite the downgrades, the analyst targets are still way over PDD’s current price. So, I decided to check whether investing in PDD makes sense.

Geopolitics

Chances of a U.S.–China cold war are rising with each passing day. The Republicans are anyway for cracking down on China, and Democrats seem to be in sync. The message from the Democrats is that it will not negotiate new trade deals before making the domestic economy more competitive.

It is reasonable to estimate that protectionism will adversely impact global trade and also considerably depreciate China’s status as a global manufacturing hub. If China’s economy suffers, all activity will suffer. There are high chances that PDD will feel the impact – however, as it is into bargain buying, the impact could be moderate.

Financials

China began easing lockdown restrictions in April 2020. In Q2 2020, PDD ratcheted up revenues of $1.7 billion as compared to $1.55 billion generated in Q4 2019, a pre-COVID-19 period. (I have not considered Q1 2020 because it was an extraordinary quarter and hence not comparable). Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that PDD’s operations are back on track and the Q2 2020 results can be regarded as a base post-COVID-19 quarter.

Image Source: PDD’s Income Statement

PDD generated an operating loss of $232 million on sales in Q2 2020. In Q4 2019, it generated an operating loss of $307 million. In Q2 2020, PDD earned a net interest of $96 million, hence its operating loss got reduced to $127 million after adjusting for non-operating income.

PDD’s income statement suggests that its margins are wafer-thin and the company needs to dramatically cut down on its costs to generate meaningful operating profits.

Despite the net loss, PDD was able to generate operating cash flows of $777 million in Q2 2020 because of net cash provided by its online marketing revenues. However, the number under the same account head was negative in Q4 2019, and therefore it cannot be assumed that the cash flows from online marketing will be positive in every quarter.

Image Source: PDD’s Q2 2020 Cash Flow Statement

Coming back to expenses, it is not likely that PDD will be able to control costs, considering the new businesses and commitments it has taken on, and these are:

New Businesses

1. PDD has decided to invest in the agricultural value chain and build scale in its agro e-commerce section. On September 24, 2020, PDD announced a partnership with China Post for efficient distribution of agricultural products. Sure enough, this will be a win–win situation for both farmers and consumers, but will it be a winning proposition for PDD, especially if the margins are as thin as its regular business?

2. On September 30, 2020, PDD joined forces with dairy producer Yili to introduce a traceability mechanism that would assure consumers that the dairy products that Yili makes are wholesome and made to exacting standards. Such creative marketing initiatives will help build PDD’s brand value, but do nothing to its margins.

Summing Up

As of Q2 2020, PDD’s total paid-in capital of $7.2 billion stood eroded by retained losses of $3.3 billion. Given the company’s wafer-thin margins, new investments, and its past losses, I am not bullish on the stock from the fundamentals point of view.

Now, let’s talk about technical factors:

Image Source: Twitter and my post on Chinese stocks in The Lead-Lag Report

Solid short positions have been building up in Chinese stocks and their price can go either way. If U.S.–China relations worsen after the elections, the shorts will pay off in a big way. If not, the bears likely will get slaughtered.

