Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on October 1, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

Background

Remember, when Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) acquired Legg Mason, shareholders of the Legg Mason CEFs (including the Western Asset and Royce Funds) had to approve new management and subadvisory contracts for the funds to continue their existence. Otherwise, the funds would have to be liquidated, in an obvious blow to management, but at the same time, a boon for shareholders who gain instant alpha from discount contraction. This is why managers of those funds have been working hard to solicit votes to approve the new management contracts, while activists have been exploiting this opportunity to resist and fight for liquidation, or at least a tender offer. So far, at least 19 CEFs have approved new management contracts, while Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund (TLI) and Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY) were two funds that did not receive enough votes so are proceeding to liquidation.

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc. (“TLI”) and Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. (“GFY”) did not receive the requisite vote required by the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, to approve the new management and subadvisory agreements. The Board of TLI has approved a plan to liquidate and dissolve TLI, subject to shareholder approval of such plan in accordance with Maryland law. Additional information on GFY will be provided in a separate press release.

WIA passes without concessions

We can now add WIA to the list of funds that successfully passed without any concessions to activists. As we discussed with our members in our latest Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) announced on September 28 that the transfer of new management and subadvisory contracts had been approved by shareholders.

September 28, 2020 | Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Shareholder Approval of New Management and Subadvisory Agreements. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (“WIA” or the “Fund”) announced that, based on certified voting results from the Fund’s Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Special Meeting”), shareholders have voted to approve the new management agreement with the Fund’s manager and the new subadvisory agreements with the Fund’s subadvisers. Approval of these new agreements was proposed in connection with the consummated combination of Legg Mason Inc. (“Legg Mason”), the parent company of the Fund’s manager and subadvisers, and Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”), a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton (the “Transaction”), which resulted in the automatic termination of the Fund’s current management and subadvisory agreements. The Fund's manager and the subadvisers continued to provide uninterrupted services with respect to the Fund pursuant to interim management and subadvisory agreements that were approved by the Fund’s Board of Trustees. The new management and subadvisory agreements each became effective upon receipt of requisite approval of the agreements by shareholders of the Fund at the Special Meeting.

The managers of WIA used the crude but effective trick of repeatedly postponing the shareholder meeting until they were confident that they could secure enough votes.

WIA could be replaced with WIW

The failure of Karpus Investment Management and other activists to extract concessions from WIA means that the only thing that was holding the valuation of WIA higher than its sister fund, Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) (which already had its transfer of management contract approved by shareholders), is now gone. This is why we see the discount of WIA widening towards WIW's discount levels this week. Interestingly, the discount widening had already begun a few days before the official announcement... maybe somebody knew something? In any case, I think holders of WIA should still consider switching to WIW here as if they want to keep the same exposure as WIA is still a few points more expensive than WIW.

We can see that for most of the last 10 years, WIW and WIA has traded at very similar discounts to each other. Hence a swap from WIA to WIW is still recommended.

Data by YCharts

The only reason why one would want to remain invested in WIA is if they thought that Karpus or other activists would continue to fight on. However, with new management contracts approved, their main leverage is gone.

For our previous research on WIA and WIW, which are fairly safe CEFs that mainly invested in U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities ("TIPS"), please refer to our previous article: WIA And WIW: Fairly Safe Inflation-Linked Closed-End Funds At -13% Discounts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.