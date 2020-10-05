Even if we consider the size of the task ahead, and Bed Bath's potential risks, there's still a lot of upside potential at approximately $2 billion market cap.

What it's lacking in revenue growth rates, it more than makes up in cash flows.

Investment Thesis

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) is a brick-and-mortar retailer. It's trying to improve its strategy and position itself as a digital-first retailer. Even though its growth rate is anemic, its cash flows are robust.

As I discussed with Deep Value Returns Marketplace members last week, at less than 7x normalized free cash flow, there's already a lot of negativity already being priced in.

Bed Bath: Finally Turning Around

Source: author's calculations

Two important aspects are noted above:

Firstly, Bed Bath's horrendous performance in Q1 2020 is now in the rearview mirror. During Q1, its top line was down 49% y/y. In comparison, Q2 2020 is an impressive improvement.

Secondly, Q2 2020 delivered the best y/y top-line performance by only being down 1% going back 6 consecutive quarters (data not shown).

The biggest takeaway for me from the quarter is this figure:

Bed Bath's adjusted EBITDA was up 36% to $199 million.

Typically, I'm not the sort of investor who focuses on "dirty" adjusted EBITDA figures, but this is a "water bath accounting quarter," with so many entries, which makes it difficult to have a clear image of where Bed Bath is in its turnaround.

However, I believe that we can see enough to conjecture that Bed Bath is evidently improving its prospects.

Digging Into Bed Bath's Cash Flows: The Big Picture

As already noted above, Q2 2020 is marked with a substantial number of one-off cash infusions.

For instance, working capital movements, as well as net proceeds from the sale of PersonalizationMall.com.

Working capital movements included: taxes, accounts payables, and accrued expenses.

And while it's easy to get caught up in this quarter's accounting, I urge readers to take a step back and look at the bigger picture here.

Bed Bath's market cap is roughly $2 billion. Meanwhile, during its typical low season, Bed Bath was able to generate $750 million of cash flows from operations - this is hugely meaningful, and should not be dismissed too lightly. Again, take a step back and think about this figure for a moment, $750 million in a single quarter.

Valuation - Why I'm Very Bullish At Approximately $2 Billion Market Cap

Bed Bath is a deep value stock. There's absolutely no point looking at the share price and saying that it was cheaper six months ago - that's in the past. What matters to today's investor is the next two to three years ahead. This is what we should try to form an opinion.

I have tried to form some sort of back of the envelope calculation as to what Bed Bath's free cash flow could be in 2021. Truthfully, this is a futile exercise, but I undertook it nevertheless.

I believe that in the most conservative scenario, $300 million of free cash flow is entirely possible.

For this figure's estimate, I looked at Bed Bath's 2019 free cash flow. During 2019, Bed Bath made slightly more than $300 million of free cash flow. At the time, the company was incredibly poorly managed, so it's possible that with some improvements, Bed Bath may bring in more free cash flow.

Also, let's not forget that as Bed Bath uses its excess free cash flow to pay down debt, this will reduce its interest payments and increase its steady and recurring free cash flow.

This puts Bed Bath trading for less than 7x free cash flow. During a period of time when most companies are easily trading for more than 15x free cash flow, Bed Bath's 7x free cash flow multiple is undoubtedly in the deep value territory.

For comparison, Williams-Sonoma (WSM) trades for roughly 10x free cash flow, which is a meaningful larger multiple than Bed Bath's approximate 6x multiple to free cash flow.

Source: Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

As you see above, there are some asset sales still to come, which may bring somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, as well as inventory liquidations of somewhere near $1 billion over the next 24 months.

Investors can even heavily discount these two cash infusions by approximately 30%, and the argument still holds that there's close to $500 million in cash expected to drop to the bottom line over the next two years.

Investment Risks

Bed Bath & Beyond is a retailer. Moreover, it's a brick-and-mortar retailer struggling to turn around. Bed Bath's management is human and turnarounds take a long time.

Bed Bath operates in a highly competitive environment, and the majority of its stores are still physical, at least for now. Accordingly, COVID and social restrictions will dampen its near-term revenue growth prospects, as well as its profit margins.

Bed Bath's merchandise can often be bought cheaper elsewhere. After all, online and multichannel retailers sell largely the same products.

The stock is very highly shorted, at plus 60%. This implies that the stock is going to be very volatile. There will be days when the stock will soar, and there'll be days when the stock will plunge.

The Bottom Line

Bed Bath is turning around. What Bed Bath is struggling with, is generating strong top-line growth. However, Bed Bath has accomplished a significant amount of traction already, with still some more one-off cash infusions expected.

And what it lacks in top-line growth, Bed Bath is more than making up for it in cash flow generation. This stock is very attractive and worthwhile considering.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities. Stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.