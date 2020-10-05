Signals Are Emerging That Imply Additional Pain On The Horizon For Blue Apron Investors

Exhibit 1: Blue Apron YTD

Data by YCharts

The March rally in shares of Blue Apron (APRN) was one of the first signs of surging retail interest in speculative trading that would go on to characterize the remainder of the year. The stock is a darling of Robinhood day-traders who are bullish on the business model's qualitative attributes, but lack an understand of the company's operational drivers or valuation methodologies for assets trading on capital markets. While these retail traders were correct in the thesis that mass lock-downs would drive surging interest in alternative food delivery platforms, they were incorrect in the long-term stickiness of the inflection in trend. I have covered this stock in great detail throughout the year and I have consistently provided accurate appraisals of the company's financial position. Today I am updating my readers as I am seeing signs that my thesis on mass customer churn and slowing subscription growth-rates throughout quarter 3 appears to be coming to fruition. This is because search engine activity indicates that not only has interest declined since 06/30/2020, but it has now also seen substantive losses YTD.

Exhibit 2: James Bonifer Track Record On Blue Apron

Source: Seeking Alpha

Google Trends Reveals Search Engine Activity On Blue Apron Is Now Below January 2020 Levels, Speaking To An Erosion In Pandemic Net Additions

Exhibit 3: Blue Apron Google Trends Search Data

Source: Google Trends

The optics on subscriber activity are rather opaque intra-quarter as official numbers are only disclosed during earnings releases. That being said, alternative data can provide a useful window into consumer sentiment and can be used as a proxy for changes in subscriber activity. In this case, I view Google Trends, which aggregates search data as a fairly reliable coinciding indicator for public interest in internet services. The visualization above depicts the company's search trends year-to-date. What's striking is that we can see that despite a spike in activity in excess of 3 standard deviations from the mean in March, the company has a rather steeply declining trend line. What is even more interesting is that it seems there was a rather steep drop-off coinciding with the onset of Q3. This seems to indicate consumer interest is settling around one standard deviation off and well below levels observed in January of this year. For comparison, I want to examine the trends for several other companies that saw increased usage as a result of the pandemic.

Exhibit 4: Uber (UBER) Eats Google Trends Search Data

Exhibit 5: Instacart Google Trends Search Data

Source: Google Trends

As you can see, there is a clear pattern of elevated activity post-pandemic, which implies continued long-term adoption beyond an initial panic-driven spike, but this is not the case for Blue Apron. This is like in part due to frustrations some have expressed with grocery delivery and meal kits, as well as an increased level of societal acceptance of life in the new-normal, however I think much of the issue is related to a lack-of-customer loyalty to the Blue Apron brand. One of the primary reasons that I do not like meal kits as a business is that there is very little proprietary which leaves the companies exposed with low-protective moats. Although I cannot explain its success, HelloFresh in-particular has done an excellent job of expanding into Blue Apron's market. This trend is also evident when examining the search data over the past several years.

Exhibit 6: Blue Apron v HelloFresh Google Trends Search Data

Source: Google Trends

For the record, I cannot speak to why HelloFresh has found such a level of success, but it is hard to argue with the fact that the company has enjoyed much better adoption than Blue Apron. For these reasons, I do not think the long thesis that the company will begin to show a long-term reversal in trend will prove to have any validity. This is very much a Blue Apron problem and it does not bode well for Blue Apron longs.

Price Objective & Valuation Methodology

I have discussed the thought-process behind my Blue Apron model & assumptions in great detail in this article which I then updated to account for institutional selling and dilution in a follow-up. Both article go into greater detail but a few key points are as follows:

Summer temperatures weigh on third quarter margins annually.

The company is guiding for losses despite increased average revenue per customer, which implies a degree of churn.

Management is diluting equity investors by a large margin, capitalizing on the irrational rally, at the expense of speculators.

The company has enough cash to make it through several more years, and has done well paying off debt maturities, but they have been known to burn through cash.

The Covid Spike only resulted in trimming two quarters worth of customer declines, meaning these gains will not take long to unravel.

The only two sell-side analysts that still cover the stock are both largely betting on a core base of high-affinity users to scale adoption. This has likely been pulled forward, but with the company investing in greater capacity to reflect the short-lived surge, this could mean a lot of wasted CAPEX.

Given my expectation that the company will continue to decline, negative free cash flow, and negative trailing EBTIDA, I base my valuation on book value per share. Using 2021 figures this results in a price objective of $1.70. Reiterate very bearish.

Exhibit 7: Statement of Income

Exhibit 8: Balance Sheet

Source: Data From Seeking Alpha Premium, Model By Contributor

Exhibit 9: Price Objective & Price Comparison

mm Year: 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Book Value: $ 223.90 $ 68.10 $ 74.83 $ 27.68 $ (17.94) Shares Outstanding : 12.7 13.2 16.8 16.8 16.8 Implied Intrinsic : $ 17.63 $ 5.16 $ 4.45 $ 1.65 $ (1.07)

Source: Contributor Model Price Targets, Historical Data From Yahoo!Finance

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in APRN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.