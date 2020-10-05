A near 3% and a P/E significantly lower than that of the S&P500 make KMB comparatively attractive.

The Softex acquisition - which closed last week - paves the way into the Indonesia market - the largest economy in Southeast Asia and fourth largest country by population.

In early September Kimberly-Clark (KMB) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Softex Indonesia for ~$1.2 billion in cash. Softex is a leader in the personal-care products sector in Indonesia - the largest economy in Southeast Asia. The price looks quite reasonable and strategically the acquisition is an obvious plus moving forward. Combined with recent sales growth, KMB's near 3% yield in a negative real interest rate environment makes the shares attractive.

Softex

Softex had sales (primarily diapers) of ~US$420 million in 2019 means the buyout was at a 3x multiple of sales, quite reasonable considering Softex had been growing sales at a double-digit rate. The two companies are an excellent strategic fit given KMB's entry into Indonesia - at 267 million people, the fourth most populous country on Earth - and the symbiotic fit of Softex's diapers business with KMB's line of Huggies, Depends, Pull-ups, and Kotex.

Note the US$420 million in Softex annual sales equate to roughly 9% as compared to KMB's 2019 full-year sales of $4.6 billion. So this is a significant increase in sales relative to the purchase price (only ~2.4% of KMB's market cap).

KMB announced the deal had closed on Thursday. Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO, Kimberly-Clark, said:

This acquisition accelerates our growth with strong market share in key personal care categories across Southeast Asia's largest economy," said "As we move ahead, we will leverage our combined strengths in innovation and brand building while maintaining the local market expertise and advantages that Softex Indonesia has built with its strong portfolio of brands.

This is an example of why Hsu was brought in to run the company from the CEO slot in January of 2019: to enhance KMB's presence in emerging markets.

Earnings

After the strong Q2 EPS report (organic sales up 4%, EPS of $1.99 was up strongly from $1.40 in 2019, +42%), the company restored and upgraded financial guidance for FY20 (see below) and restarted its share repurchase program ($700-$900 million in FY20). Both were temporarily suspending in April due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Presentation

Note the midpoint of adjusted EPS guidance ($7.50/share) was raised 3.8% from the previous January guidance midpoint ($7.225/share) and equates to an estimated 8.9% increase over the $6.89/share earned in 2019.

Some of the increase in earnings is due to a significant $150-$250 million in reduced raw material costs as well as $120-$140 million from the on-going 2018 Global Restructuring Program divestitures.

As long as consumers continue to stock up with essentials (tissue, KMB's plants will continue to run at near full-capacity, which will be good for margins. The company already generates tons of free-cash-flow

Shareholder Returns

Kimberly-Clark has paid dividends for 86 years and increased the dividend in over half those years. Over the past 10-years, the company has returned over $23 billion to shareholders and over that time frame the dividend has gone up 53%:

Source: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Presentation

Perhaps not exciting growth, but as they say, slow and steady wins the race. The current near 3% yield is very attractive considering the 10-year Treasury is at 0.70%. That's a near zero or negative rate when inflation is taken into account and the Federal Reserve doesn't intend to change the near-zero interest rate policy out until 2023.

Summary & Conclusions

KMB was already growing revenue at a comfortable 4-5% prior to the Softex acquisition, which adds a growth kicker to the stock at a very affordable multiple. Meantime, the strategic expansion into Indonesia - one of the largest emerging markets - is just what CEO Hsu was hired to do.

The stock yields 3% (significantly above the S&P500 average of 1.78%) and is P/E=19.8 (significantly lower than the S&P500 average of 28.78x). KMB also trades at a discount to consumer staples peer Colgate Palmolive (CL), which trades at a P/E=26 and a yield of 2.3%.

Combined what appears to be an excellent buyout of Softex, consumers continuing to stock up on essentials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a Q2 report that saw earnings climb 42% yoy, KMB is attractive here.

Kimberly Clark is a top-10 holding in the Consumer Staples Select ETF (XLP) - see Play Defense With Consumer Staples EFT. The XLP ETF offers investors a more broadly diversified way to play the sector as compared to a single consumer staples stock like KMB, but note the dividend yield - at 3% - is slightly higher than the XLP's 2.5%.

