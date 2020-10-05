By reviewing the tails of the return distribution, I believe we can glean insights that can inform future portfolio positioning.

Energy was the sector most over-represented on the laggards list with continued low energy prices presenting an existential threat to small cap players.

The S&P Smallcap 600 Index (+3.2%) lagged the S&P 500 (+8.9%) in the third quarter, and the tail of the return distribution lagged further still.

This article depicts the worst performing group of S&P Smallcap 600 stocks during the rebound for markets in the third quarter of 2020.

In the third quarter, the S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) gained 3.2%, lagging its large cap cousin, the S&P 500 (SPY), which gained 8.9% on the quarter. Part of that small cap underperformance in 3Q was driven by the tail of the return distribution. The 50 worst small cap stocks lost around 30%, on average, nearly double the average loss of the 50 worst performing large cap stocks.

In the table below, I have listed the 50 worst performing S&P Smallcap 600 constituents in the third quarter.

Here are a few observations from this list:

Akin to the worst performing S&P 500 (SPY) stocks, where 14 of the worst 15 performers in the third quarter were in the Energy sector, 12 of the 15 worst performers in the S&P Smallcap 600 were in the Energy sector.

Energy is so out of favor the sector now represents just 2.8% of the S&P Smallcap 600 and 2.1% of the S&P 500. From the table below, you can see that while Energy only makes up 2.8% of the index, it combined to represent 21.2% of the capitalization-weighted laggards list for 3Q. On 6/30, West Texas Intermediate traded at $39.58 a barrel. On 9/30, it trade at $40.22. The carnage in the oil patch despite stable prices was driven more by the inability of prices to rise and for a more durable uptick in demand to take root. Too much capital has flooded into shale plays and investors have not earned commensurate returns. Expect continued capital discipline in the oil patch. We are going to see an uptick in M&A in this sector. Some companies will be taken over by larger players at small deal premiums like QEP Resources (QEP) on this laggards list. Some companies will fail; as lenders take over the business, their ultimate exit could be to sell a newly less-levered business to that same set of larger players. The winners in small cap energy will be the companies that can successfully generate free cash flow and increase scale over time until prices rebound.

Healthcare is interestingly the most heavily represented sector on the laggards list at over one-quarter of the combined market capitalization. The sector was also over-represented on the 3Q small cap leaders list in an article also published today, highlighting the divergent outcomes for healthcare stocks as they battle to deliver solutions to the public health crisis.

On the year, the two sectors that have had the largest negative contribution to the year-to-date loss for the S&P Smallcap 600 have been Financials and Real Estate. (Energy was third - too small to have as outsized of an impact). Those two sectors were both under-represented on the laggards list in 3Q. On balance, these sectors will recover as the economic recovery broadens, but not all companies will participate. Washington Prime Group (WPG), 49th worst performer on the quarter, is down more than 80% in 2020. This is the "bad bank" spin of stressed mall assets from Simon Property Group (SPG), and in a world where the footprint of malls is being rationalized, this entity may not survive in its current form. Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) faced margin calls during the market dislocation in March, leading it to sell assets at fire-sale prices to de-lever. While it can recover and build book value and distributable capital over time, it will be a process that takes much, much longer than the speed at which value was destroyed.

The four largest sectors in the smallcap index - Industrials, Financials, Consumer Discretionary, and Tech - all were under-represented on the laggards list. These four sectors represent over 60% of the combined market capitalization of the small-cap index. This could bode well for a future recovery of the small-cap index.

I hope this list of small cap market laggards is an insightful view for Seeking Alpha readers. Small-caps have been lagging broadly in the recovery off the March lows, an atypical pattern versus previous recoveries. Part of that underperformance is sector allocation driven (underweight Tech, overweight Financials and REITs), and some has been driven by the fact that investment grade rated large caps have benefited more from accommodative monetary policy to date. For these large cap companies, access to debt capital markets has created liquidity cushions that will help the businesses survive the economic dislocation. Part of the recovery in share prices for these companies is a removal of the potential for financial distress in the tail of the outcome for these businesses. That tail has not been as readily removed in small caps.

As the cyclical rebound broadens, I do expect small caps to ultimately play catch-up. For those bottom-fishing on this laggards list, you should focus on businesses that have the capacity to generate cash flow and service their debts. Those companies will survive, and benefit from the ultimate recovery that should power these more economically-sensitive stocks higher.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.