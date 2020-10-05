Amid a bullish housing backdrop heading into fiscal 2021, I am upbeat on the potential for sub-investment grade builders like Lennar (LEN) moving into investment-grade territory. As its latest quarter showed, LEN’s improved leverage metrics and its transition toward a capital-light business model make it a prime candidate for an upgrade to investment-grade (NYSEARCA:IG). Having also divested non-core businesses, operating margins look set to expand further, and therefore, I see upside in LEN bonds, which should trade closer to IG-rated peers such as D.R. Horton (DHI).

Gross Margin Outperformance the Highlight of FQ3

Orders for the quarter beat prior guidance of 12,800-13,000 units, driving the top-line and reflecting the improvement in industry trends post-COVID-19. Management highlighted low rates and tight supply as key drivers of strength in the quarter, with reaccelerated starts (+17% Y/Y) keeping pace with strong sales growth. In line with these trends, new order value also increased significantly, as record low-interest rates and continued undersupply of new home inventory drove the upside.

Source: FQ3 10-Q Filing

Gross margins were the key bright spot for the quarter, however, increasing c. 270bps Y/Y (well ahead of the 21.5-21.75% guidance range). The gross margin strength was largely down to favorable pricing and management’s efforts in keeping a lid on construction costs. Similarly, the SG&A expense ratio was also above the guidance range of 8.3-8.5%, benefiting from increased overhead leverage and technological initiatives. In effect, the company is benefiting from both higher prices and cost reductions (especially SG&A), boosting earnings.

As a result, FQ3 EPS of $2.12 was considerably above consensus estimates of $1.55, with a better-than-expected homebuilding EBIT margin of 15%, contributing to most of the delta. The financial services business also benefited from the strength in demand this quarter, posting $135 million in EBIT (vs. the $70 million guide), adding to the EPS outperformance, along with a lower-than-expected tax rate.

Source: FQ3 Press Release

FQ4 Guidance Raise Bodes Well for the Outlook

For FQ4, LEN has updated its guidance for orders of 13,800-14,300 (up 6-10% Y/Y), which compares to the prior guidance range of 12,000- 12,250. Meanwhile, the guidance for closings of 15,500-16,000 (down 2-5% Y/Y) also compares favorably to the prior 14,300-14,600 guide (down 11-13% Y/Y), along with ASP of $390K (-1% Y/Y vs. the prior -3% Y/Y guide).

While the updated FQ4 order guidance does represent a deceleration from FQ3 numbers at the midpoint, I would attribute this mainly to the much tougher comps (FQ4 ‘19 saw +23% Y/Y growth) and the focus on price over pace, which should pay off in the long run. To recap on the latter point – LEN had highlighted its shift in focus toward a profitability-led strategy on the FQ3 call, as it looks to adopt a more patient approach with long-term sales, favoring price increases as an offset to inflation in labor and raw materials.

While the shift away from a growth focus has been met with some skepticism, I am nonetheless encouraged by management’s confidence in the community count growth guide, in addition to the commitment to maintaining over 23% gross margins. Notably, gross margin guidance for the upcoming quarter has been raised by c. 150 bps to the 23.25-23.5% range (implying a c. 180- 200 bps Y/Y expansion), driving a higher EPS guide as well.

Encouraging Outlook for Fiscal 2021

Looking beyond the near-term, the outlook for the coming years look encouraging – the company was especially bullish on the FQ3 call with regard to housing demand going forward. Key drivers include years of under-building, which, combined with favorable demographics and historically low mortgage rates, serve as significant tailwinds for the industry.

Thus far, the company has spent over $600 million on land acquisition and over $570 million on development in the quarter. While skeptics might point out that this is a modest Y/Y decline, I would contend that the comparison is affected by timing, along with the company’s focus on increasing its optioned lots. These investments, along with a more normalized permitting process that is nearly back to pre-COVID-19 levels, should help LEN realize its targeted 10% increase in community count for fiscal 2021.

Another key tailwind worth mentioning is the strong influx of first-time buyers leaving dense urban housing. This flow of first-time buyers to the resale market has boosted demand for move-up homes, as buyers see a strong sellers’ market for their existing homes. These buyers are also putting an emphasis on next-gen features such as automation, healthy living, and home offices, which should further drive the new home value proposition.

Well-Capitalized Balance Sheet Protects the Downside

But the LEN story is about more than just earnings growth – the company has made strides in improving its capital efficiency and de-risking the business, as optioned lots now account for 35% of the total (up from 30% a year ago). As things stand, LEN appears to be on track to reach its target of 50% optioned lots, despite challenging lot supply conditions.

LEN also has all the communities in hand today to meet its +10% Y/Y growth target, despite selling through communities at a faster than expected pace. Additionally, the company’s industry-leading cycle times is a compelling value proposition to land bankers, and therefore, LEN does have a competitive advantage when it comes to lot sourcing.

Notably, LEN has paid down $400 million of debt in FQ3, with plans to retire an additional $300 million of senior notes in November. Thus far, it has driven its homebuilding net debt-to-capital ratio below 30%, and has $2 billion in homebuilding cash and equivalents, in addition to $2.4 billion available under its revolver, presenting plenty of financial flexibility. Considering the company’s strong cash position heading into a housing bull market, there is room for share repurchases to resume, but at this point, management is still considering all options available, with the main aim to sustain a higher return profile.

Source: FQ3 10-Q Filing

Potential IG Catalyst for the Credit

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, BB builders like LEN have drifted away from ratings watch positive at the major ratings agencies. But the housing recovery and a significantly de-risked balance sheet present an opportunity for credit investors. Assuming housing continues to expand, along with builder profitability and leverage metrics, I see LEN as a prime candidate for an IG upgrade. And with LEN pivoting to a “land lighter” strategy, the eventual reduction in its asset base should unlock plenty of additional free cash flow. Overall, I think LEN credit deserves to trade closer to its IG-rated peers, and therefore, the credit appears to be good value at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.