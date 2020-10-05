CEO Larry Culp is transforming the company for the 21st Century - which will be dominated by clean energy projects.

At the same time, GE said it would focus on its core renewable energy business.

A few weeks ago General Electric (GE) announced it "intends to exit the new coal power market." The company said its Steam Power business will continue to work with customers on existing obligations, but the exit may include divestitures, site closings, and layoffs. At the same time, the company said it plans to "focus on and invest in its core renewable energy and power generation businesses, working to make electricity more affordable, reliable, accessible, and sustainable." It's a smart move and somewhat surprising it didn't come earlier. It's ironic that, as CNBC reports, on the same day of the "exit coal" press release, GE announced it would supply the massive Dogger Bank Wind Farm with 190 turbines.

Source: GE

Dogger Bank is the world's largest offshore wind-farm under development. When all three phases are completed, Dogger Bank will be able to provide over 4.5 million UK homes with renewable wind generated electricity. That equates to ~5% of the UK’s total electricity demand. The project confirmed it will use 190 of GE’s 13MW Haliade-X turbines to power phases I & II. It's the largest single order ever for offshore wind turbines. The Haliade-X - with a 220 meter rotor - is the most powerful wind turbine in the world and a single turbine can power up to 16,000 European households (assuming wind conditions on a typical German North Sea site).

Dogger Bank is a joint venture between Equinor (EQNR) and SSE Renewables. Equinor is also involved in the world's largest floating offshore wind project.

Invenergy Order

GE was on a roll - two days after the Dogger Bank news, GE announced a 567MW order with Invenergy consisting of 187-turbines - enough to power the equivalent of more than 160,000 average American homes across three U.S. states. The turbines will be deployed as follows:

54 2.X-127 turbines for the 110 MW Crescent Wind Energy Center in Michigan

30 2.X-127 and 6 2.X-116 turbines for the 166 MW Contrail Wind Energy Center in Iowa

97 2.X-127 for the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Energy Center in South Dakota

And these projects won't take long - all three projects are scheduled to be operational by Q1 of 2021 (or earlier).

Going Forward

While GE's restructuring has been a long and tortuous road for shareholders, the announcement to exit coal and fully embrace wind energy perfectly positions the company for the clean energy market of the 21st century. After all, there are no planned new coal plants on the drawing board in the U.S. while wind energy will account for more new electrical power generation capacity (44%) this year as compared to any other source and twice as much as natural gas. Solar comes in second at 32%:

Source: EIA

In addition to Equinor, note that traditional oil and gas companies like BP (BP) and Shell (RDS.A), as well as pipeliner Enbridge (ENB), are also prioritizing renewable energy (see BP Pivots To Low-Carbon Energy).

Enbridge is not a newcomer, it has been involved in wind energy since 2002. Currently, Enbridge has:

A 24.9% ownership interest in the Rampion Offshore Wind Project in England

A 25.5% ownership stake in the Hohe See and Albatros Wind Projects off the coast of Germany

A 50% ownership stake in the Saint-Nazaire Offshore Wind Project off the coast of France.

Recently been elected for a 600 MW offshore wind project in northern France.

Summary & Conclusion

GE's decision to pivot away from coal toward wind was long overdo and a big-step in the right direction. The global market for wind projects will continue to grow as large energy companies that are struggling with returns on their oil and gas assets plan to start investing heavily in renewables, where long-term PPA contracts typically deliver low teens returns. And while GE continues to struggle with its legacy businesses and large pension obligations, it appears the worst may be over as CEO Larry Culp is positioning the company for the 21st century - the century of clean energy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.