By ALT Perspective

Chinese equities started the week underperforming U.S. stocks. From mid-week, they staged a remarkable reversal to end the week in a clear lead. Of course, as the world has known on Friday, U.S. markets were spooked by the uncertainties posed by the news that President Trump has been infected with COVID-19. The representative ETFs of Chinese companies (CQQQ)(FXI)(MCHI) closed 1-2 percent higher than their U.S. counterparts (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY).

Data by YCharts

Another driver for the stronger performance from Wednesday was the better-than-expected China's September manufacturing PMI. The official reading came in at 51.5 versus the central estimate for 51.3 and August's 51.0. The non-manufacturing PMI at 55.9 beat the expected 54.7 by a wider margin. It is also an improvement over August's 55.2, signaling that the country's v-shaped recovery remained on track.

As for the privately compiled survey, media headlines on the reading (like the one pictured as follows) appeared to reflect otherwise. However, that is far from the truth. The Caixin/IHS Markit (INFO) manufacturing PMI came in at 53 in September. While the index was slightly lower than 53.1 the previous month, it was still the highest since January 2011, excluding August.

Source: Caixin

Any reading above 50 signifies expansion from the previous month. At 53.0 and the best index in more than nine years, it's also the fifth consecutive month since the gauge reversed from the contractionary territory. That is to say, China's manufacturing sector retained strong growth momentum.

Looking at the subindex, it's not surprising to know the total new orders were also strong - the highest since January 2011 - given the pandemic has been under control in China. What's comforting is the contribution from "sharply rebounding overseas demand," despite rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and several developing countries. The subindex for new export orders climbed to the highest in three years.

Sources: Caixin, IHS Markit

The continued growth spurt has boosted manufacturers' confidence, leading them to increase their hiring. The employment gauge in September climbed into expansionary territory for the first time this year. Although it was only slightly above the threshold for expansion, this ended an eight-month period of contraction.

Sources: Caixin, IHS Markit

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), underperformed the broader Chinese ETFs in a rare phenomenon, closing up just 1.96 percent for the week. Among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF, the share prices of internet giants Alibaba Group (BABA) and Meituan-Dianping (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) jumped more than 6 percent each.

In the previous article, I wrote:

"In the subsequent sections, I will update on Alibaba Group as its senior management team prepares for its 2020 Investor Day happening virtually on September 28-30. According to Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch, its share price climbed after last year's event, as the company revealed several goals including the five-year targets for gross merchandise volume and active customers."

Indeed, the Catalyst Watch that week had helped those who read it prepare for the share price appreciation enjoyed by Alibaba. I could almost hear shareholders who had any thoughts about taking profit but held off that thought after reading that piece heaved a sigh of relief. A spate of analyst upgrades ensued during and after the Investor Day this year.

Data by YCharts

It is well-known that Amazon (AMZN) relies on its profitable cloud division, Amazon Web Services ('AWS') to "subsidize" its capital-intensive e-commerce operations. For Alibaba, the opposite is true, i.e. its e-commerce division is highly profitable while it is its cloud business which has been loss-making. During the Investor Day, Alibaba revealed that its cloud computing business could become profitable for the first time before the end of the current fiscal year.

Trip.com (TCOM) on Tuesday announced that the central bank gave its go-ahead for its application to acquire a Shanghai-based online payments company. The online travel agency expects the move to help streamline the booking process and encourage greater transactions amid the travel slowdown due to COVID-19. Digital payment is a fast-growing area and the sector big names, Alibaba's Ant Group and JD.com's JD Finance (JD) are seeking to list in China, skipping the typical route via stock exchanges in the U.S.

Relatively fresh IPO name KE Holdings (BEKE) continued to experience volatile trading. The Chinese Zillow (Z) became a top 10 holding of the KWEB ETF recently. The share price of GSX Techedu (GSX) suffered another week of heavy losses, declining 5.57 percent. The online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider emerged as the seventh-largest holding of the KWEB ETF in September but has since become only the thirteenth-largest as of Friday's close.

GSX Techedu has been a favorite target of short-sellers and fraud allegations against it have been rampant in the past year. The outstanding share short jumped significantly since March and after some short-covering from June, short-sellers became more active recently again. In contrast, the outstanding share short for its peer, TAL Education (TAL), have been waning this year. Its share price rose 5.04 percent last week.

Data by YCharts

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

Data by YCharts

In the subsequent sections, I will update on Baidu (BIDU) which has been announcing several key developments lately but not getting much attention compared to its larger peers.

Baidu's valuation is highly compelling

Baidu has long been known as one-third of the BAT internet giants trifecta of China. However, unlike Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) which have seen their enterprise value soar over the years, Baidu has even gone the opposite way. Although it is dubbed China's Google (GOOG)(GOOGL), Baidu's EV is a tiny fraction of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google.

What's more surprising is that the EV for KE Holdings is already nearly double that of Baidu, despite a public trading history of fewer than two months. The operator of an "integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services" in China made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on August 13, 2020.

Data by YCharts

While Alibaba and Tencent are riding on the COVID-19 tailwinds, Baidu is facing revenue challenges due to its reliance on advertising. Although China is expected to be the only major economy posting a positive GDP growth this year, certain industries are expected to perform better than others. State-owned companies are also recovering faster than private ones in general.

That is to say, the oft-touted K-shape recovery pattern happening in several economies in the world is also applicable to China. Unfortunately for Baidu, businesses that advertise on its platforms tend to be those that aren't doing so well currently. Those who are doing better, including internet companies like Alibaba and JD.com, have other avenues of promoting themselves.

To make matters worse, Baidu also has to deal with rising competition for advertising money. A prominent rival is the up and coming ByteDance (BDNCE) which operates TikTok/Douyin. At the same time, in my earlier article titled Pinduoduo's Intriguing Gains And ByteDance Coming For Baidu's Lunch, I discussed the impact on Baidu with ByteDance building a general search engine in its quest "for a more ideal user experience."

As a result, Wall Street is forecasting Baidu to grow its revenue by only 1.1 percent on a consensus-basis this year. Things are expected to improve in the coming quarters, with the revenue growth estimated to jump 13.6 percent in 2021 and stay in double-digit percentage growth in 2022.

If we are to believe the analysts, Baidu is trading at a mere 2.77 price-to-sales ratio on a forward basis. When do we hear a company involved in artificial intelligence, autonomous driving, and healthcare trading for such low multiples? Let's not forget Baidu is still a leader by far in search.

Fiscal Period Ending Revenue Estimate YoY Growth FWD Price/Sales Low High # of Analysts Dec 2020 15.50B 1.11% 2.77 14.75B 16.02B 32 Dec 2021 17.62B 13.61% 2.44 16.41B 19.42B 34 Dec 2022 19.44B 10.38% 2.21 17.38B 21.28B 24

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

To make the investment proposition sweeter, Baidu's EPS is projected to increase at a faster rate than its revenue, even for the current fiscal year. It only gets better in the subsequent years, with the YoY growth in EPS jumping to 16.9 percent in 2021 and 22.0 percent in 2022. The resultant forward PE for 2022? An incredibly low 11.2 times!

Fiscal Period Ending EPS Estimate YoY Growth Forward PE Low High # of Analysts Dec 2020 7.77 4.57% 16.04 6.41 9.98 29 Dec 2021 9.08 16.91% 13.72 6.29 11.47 30 Dec 2022 11.08 22.03% 11.24 8.72 13.13 20

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

What are the catalysts to lift Baidu's share price out of its doldrums?

Let's look into what Baidu is doing that could excite the investor community. In my May article titled A Thesis Revisit Of Baidu Might Surprise You, I mentioned that the search engine giant's autonomous driving developments could prove pivotal to the revival of its glory days. Baidu has demonstrated in pilot projects that it could monetize the technology for use in Robotaxis. I also highlighted that Baidu has a significant market share in the fast-growing cloud business in China.

"As you can see, Baidu Core is non-advertising piece. It's getting bigger and bigger. It's pretty significant now. And because of the size, we think there's potential to really help drive overall growth of our business. And we talked about in my prepared remarks that just the cloud business alone, we're talking about RMB 2 billion in a year this quarter. Obviously, when you add on the other businesses such as the Xiaodu speakers, you're talking about smart transportation and so forth, and the size is bigger than that." - Baidu CFO Herman Yu, Baidu’s Q2 2020 results announcement (emphasis mine)

Source: Baidu Apollo

Investors have sat up and paid attention, judging from the 15.8 percent appreciation in the share price of Baidu. However, during the same period, the S&P 500 rose 13.4 percent, i.e. there wasn't much alpha so to speak for Baidu shareholders.

It's been more than four months since the article was published and longer since the developments discussed were made public. Therefore, it's hard to argue that in today's investing environment where information is rapidly disseminated and dissected that the positive moves made by Baidu have yet to be priced-in.

It's easy to blame the lackluster share price performance on the usual suspects - ongoing U.S.-China political theatrics and the aversion to investing in Chinese companies (or any non-U.S.-based companies for the matter). However, I believe these factors are minor. It's not that what's happening at Baidu are not known to investors but they are unsure how the company is able to monetize the buzzwords (e.g. AI, AV, robotaxis, etc.) it is engaged in.

That's why the announcement last week by Baidu on its Smart Living Group ('SLG') obtaining Series A financing at a post-money valuation of approximately RMB 20 billion, or $2.9 billion is a game-changer. SLG operates the DuerOS voice assistant and the associated smart devices.

It only began as an entity in 2017. Within a few years, it has become a leading player in China and globally (according to Robin Li, the Chairman and CEO of Baidu), in the voice assistant and smart devices market. The public was given a preview of the capabilities of the devices in mid-September when the company held Baidu World 2020, its "Investor Day" equivalent.

Live demonstration of Baidu's upgraded conversational AI system, DuerOS 6.0, during China's CCTV program

Source: Baidu

During Baidu World 2020, Baidu also demonstrated its new Fully Automated Driving capability where the AI system could independently drive without a safety driver inside the vehicle. This was deemed as a breakthrough that will accelerate the large-scale deployment of autonomous driving technology across China.

Thanks to the rapid deployment of 5G network across China, Baidu is able to leverage the infrastructure to enable its 5G Remote Driving Service. The service allows human operators to remotely access vehicles in the case of exceptional emergencies. Since human intervention is supposedly rare, one remote human operator will be able to manage multiple vehicles simultaneously, largely increasing efficiency compared to the traditional one operator per vehicle model.

Source: Baidu

Back to monetization. In early September, Baidu signed a series of strategic cooperation agreements in Guangzhou and its autonomous driving unit Apollo won an RMB 460 million (US$67 million) project to help build a smart transport system in the city's development district. The project bid was the highest in value thus far this year in China's smart transport field, building on its multiple smart transport contract wins valued at over RMB100 million each in the past six months.

Online storage may be a less exciting sector but it is still valuable and gaining prominence. A couple of months ago, Baidu was speculated to spin off its online storage business. Folks who have exposure to China for business or work would have come across many instances where the Chinese use Baidu file storage service to share large files.

Thus, it is not just Alibaba and JD.com that have carve-outs or spin-offs. Baidu also has exciting entities that can hold their own. If Baidu could steadily demonstrate the monetization strategy, it would not be long before its market valuation stage a stronger rebound. Readers are welcome to share what I have missed out with the Seeking Alpha community in the comments section.

"In addition to investing in new AI businesses, Baidu is also diversifying our revenue streams through membership, online games and others to increase the ARPU of our existing traffic. The healthy growth of Baidu App and new AI businesses have enabled Baidu Core's adjusted EBITDA margin to reach 41% in the second quarter. We plan to continue heavy investments in technology to maximize Baidu's future growth potential." - Baidu CFO Herman Yu, Baidu’s Q2 2020 results announcement

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, TCEHY, JD, NTES, IQ, TCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.