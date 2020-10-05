Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investigating The Stock Market as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) has been impressive despite being a newcomer in trading. Although it was just established less than a decade ago, the company proved to be durable enough to withstand market changes and venture into the stock market. This can further be shown as the dividends have been noticeably increasing while maintaining the company's capacity to suffice it and even enlarge the operations. Moreover, the current price of the stock turns out to be undervalued as estimated using the Dividend Discount Model.

Analysis of MetroCity Bankshares's Actual Operation: Operating Capacity, Profitability, Sustainability

Interest Income and Interest Expense

The interest rate that the Fed dictates varies according to the economic condition. It has a direct impact on banks, holding, and even real estate companies. With its sound financial health for the last two years, MCBS has shown how its operation could cope with the market changes knowing that the interest income is the primary source of operating revenue. Even if it's been less than a decade since it was established, the company has proven its strong capacity to operate and even go public.

As the company grew, its loans and deposits went up. This caused the increase of interest income and interest expense. From the IPO report, the bank earned $60.51 million interest income in 2017. It rose by 20% the following year. At the end of 2019, interest income jumped to $83.21 million. This showed an average annual growth rate of 17.3% in just a couple of years. The earnings from interest on loans and service together with banking fees, comprised about 95% of total interest income which boosted its growth. Likewise, the deposits it received increased significantly. This also raised the amount of interest expense. From $8.62 million, it made a huge jump by 70% in 2018 before increasing again by more than 50% as it rose to $22 million at the end of the previous fiscal year.

One can properly observe how interest expense grew faster than interest income. This is understandable since the bank received a higher amount of deposits annually. What's so great about it is that the company maintained a wide gap between the two which resulted in high gross profit or net interest income in banks. This shows that the bank earned much higher from its interest in loans compared to the interest it incurred from deposits. In reality, interest expense was only 26% of interest income as their net value reached $61 million. This is a good indicator of a bank's operating capacity especially for a newcomer like MCBS. As projected using the Linear Trend Analysis, this impressive operation would continue for the next four years as interest income and interest expense could increase to $128 million and $49 million, respectively.

Taken from MarketWatch: MetroCity Bankshares' Annual Financials

Meanwhile, the annual growth of interest income and interest expense has always been consistent with the quarterlies as the value kept increasing every year. Thus, net interest income kept rising as well. Furthermore, it gives confidence to many investors that despite the outbreak of COVID-19, net interest income for 1Q and 2Q 2020 still grew by 8% and 4%, respectively, compared to the corresponding quarters of the previous year.

Taken from MarketWatch: MetroCity Bankshares' Quarterly Financials

Net Income

Moreover, the company's profitability continued to show a rosy future for many investors with its net income. From $32 million in 2017, it instantaneously increased to $41 million in 2018 before increasing again to $45 million at the end of FY 2019. In just two years, net earnings grew by 40%. This also shows the consistency between the company's increasing operations to its increasing profitability. Using the Linear Trend Analysis, net income was projected to even increase to $71 million in 2023.

Likewise, the quarterlies showed a constant increase in net income in a quarter-to-quarter comparison per year. However, 2Q 2020 fell by about 40% compared to 2Q 2019. This may not surprise us at all since the pandemic is taking its toll. What's even more impressive is that despite the negative effect of COVID-19 in the economy, the company still generated bottom-line earnings amounting to $9.8 and $7.7 million during the first quarter of 2020. This could tell the strong ability of the company to efficiently handle both its core and non-core operations amidst this pandemic. While the company tried to strengthen its operation, it was also able to sustain its profit and distribute it to the investors.

Taken from MarketWatch

Taken from MarketWatch

Workforce Generating Operating Revenue and Net Income

This part checks the efficiency of the company's workforce in terms of the ability of each employee to generate earnings. Since MCBS is in the banking industry, we need to use Interest Income from loans and investments. We will also check its commission and handling fee income which is the primary source of operating revenue. In the chart, the company's workforce was most efficient in 2018 as the company's revenue and net income per employee were highest then. But if we delve into the values, we will understand it more. From 2017 to 2018, the number of employees increased by about 17% which increased the salaries and other benefits and non-operating expenses. Revenue and net income increased by 20% and 29%, respectively. In 2019, the number of employees increased but the revenue and net income just increased by about 8%. So from 2018, revenue per employee fell from $543,279 to $530,739 while net income moved from $225,847 to $220,296. This may speak about the significance of increasing the workforce efficiency through increasing their salaries and benefits. This very crucial for the company to generate higher earnings. Banks need labor as much as it needs capital and equipment.

Moreover, revenue per employee and net income per employee show the same trend. This conveys the pivotal role of the workforce in the company's earnings.

Taken from MarketWatch and EDGAR: MetroCity Bankshares' Annual Report

Return on Equity and Sustainable Growth Rate

On the other hand, if we compare this to the Balance Sheet, we will identify the rate of earnings relative to the company's equity (ROE). Equity is an important account in analyzing a company, especially in the banking industry. It tells us how much is left after a company pays all its debts and other payable. In short, it tells us about the company's solvency.

It is important to find out the profitability of the company in terms of equity. From 2017 to 2019, MCBS had an ideal ROE that for every dollar in equity, it had a profit of about $0.20. Also, the company outdid many companies as it exceeded the average ROE of the whole industry. The company's ROE was more than twice the average value of the whole industry for the last three years.

Meanwhile, to check its sustainable growth rate (SGR), we will multiply ROE by Retention Ratio which can be derived by dividing retained earnings for the period. In 2019, the company's Dividend Payout Ratio was 0.23. It means that the company's Retention Ratio was 0.77. If 0.77 will be multiplied by 0.24 which is the ROE in 2019, the value will be 0.19. It just shows that the company can grow up to 19% without having to borrow or increase its financial leverage. This value is really ideal especially for a newcomer like MCBS. For the last three years, it has been ranging from 0.19 to 0.21. This conveys its impeccable capacity to maximize its sales efforts. The similar trend of ROE and SGR also shows us the consistency with the company's profitability and sustainability. One must understand that while profitability is more on the actual reporting date or operations, sustainability also has something to do with long-term adequacy and capacity. The consistency between the two can tell us that the company can sustain its earnings and growth in the long-run. This is an important measure that many shareholders must consider.

Taken from MarketWatch and EDGAR: MetroCity Bankshares' Annual Report

Loan-to-Deposit Ratio

As MCBS continued operating, it also continued increasing the amount it loaned out to lenders. Since it became more visible in the world of trading, it could easily be observed how its loans slowly rose for the last two years. From $1.06 in 2017, it increased by 8% in 2018 before increasing by another 1% as it climbed up to $1.15 billion. Although it allotted $6.65 million and $6.84 million as an allowance for loss in 2018 and 2019, respectively, these amounts were not ideal yet since these were just roughly 1% of the total loans. Nevertheless, we must understand that many loans from banks are collateral or asset-based loans. Also, we must check if these loans generate income. In MCBS's case, the trend of change in its loans was consistent with interest income from 2017 to 2019. For example, when loans grew by 8%, interest income also grew by 20%. When loans just grew by 1%, interest income grew by only 14%. With this, it could indicate that the higher the amount it loaned out, the higher the interest income they earned. Indeed, it was efficient in collecting from its loans and prudent in their decisions to have such an impressive trend of interest income on loans. To be more precise, we will specifically take a look at interest income on loans relative to total loans. From 2017 at $1.06 billion as total loans, the company earned $59 million or 5.6% from it. But as the value increased in 2018, its income also increased by 6.2% before increasing again to 6.8% in 2019. As projected by the Linear Trend Analysis, total loans could increase to $1.34 billion in 2023 while interest income on loans could rise to 8.95% of loans or $120 million.

Meanwhile, the amount of deposits increased although the initial amount in 2017 was lower than loans. This could have been dangerous for its financial health had the bank faced unforeseen events since it was not liquid at that time. But since 2018, deposits kept increasing. Loan-to-Deposit Ratio fell from 1.04 to 0.92. In 2019, deposits increased to $1.31 billion and the ratio fell to 0.88. This is ideal since it could help the bank earn enough while remaining liquid. For the next four years, the deposits could even increase to $1.40 to $1.64 billion while the ratio would be between 0.81 and 0.90.

Taken from MarketWatch

The Capacity of MetroCity Bankshares to Pay Its Investors

Dividends per Share

As early as 2017, even if it was not public yet, MCBS has been generous with its dividends as it distributed $0.20 per share. In 2018, it grew by 90% and reached $0.38 before increasing again by 11% as it climbed up to $0.42. With an average annual growth of 50.2% for the last two years, one could expect long-term growth as long as the company increased the dividends at a similar rate. But as stated in the most recent report, the company plans to make an annual increase in dividends per share by 3% for the next 6.5 years. As estimated, an investor could expect to receive $0.47 per share in 2024. At the end of it all, an investor must still wonder how the company can sustain dividend growth which will be discussed in the next section.

Taken from MarketWatch and EDGAR: MetroCity Bankshares' Annual Report

EPS and Dividend Payout Ratio

Since the company's EPS was already affected by the stock split, the values before the split were adjusted as well to conform to net income. From $1.32 in 2017, EPS increased to $1.69 in 2018 and $1.81 in 2019. Using the Linear Trend Analysis, EPS could further increase to $2.8316 or $2.83 in 2023. The estimation was also applied to Net Income and Weighted Average Shares to ensure consistency. The computed value was $2.8306 so the value was retained. However, both NASDAQ ($1.23 and $1.09 in 2020 and 2021, respectively) and The Wall Street Journal ($1.24 in 2020, $1.18 in 2021, and $1.39 in 2022) are a bit pessimistic about the company's performance for the next two to three years. This is understandable as this pandemic continues to affect the economies worldwide. Nevertheless, they also expect the company to still realize earnings and that the EPS will increase again in 2022 so the estimation in 2023 could still be achieved.

Regarding the Dividend Payout Ratio or the company's ability to pay dividends relative to earnings, the company used 15-25% of its earnings for dividend payments. It could show that it has more than enough to sustain it and even increase the operations. For the next four years, the ratio would just land between 0.16 to 0.20 with EPS estimated using the Linear Trend Analysis. But if the EPS to be used are those forecasted by NASDAQ and The Wall Street Journal, the Dividend Payout Ratio from 2020 to 2022 would be between 0.33-0.41. Nevertheless, it could tell us that either way, the company would still have adequate earnings and resources to meet its financial obligations to its shareholders. It could even increase its operating capacity for the next few years.

Taken from MarketWatch and EDGAR: MetroCity Bankshares' Annual Report

Free Cash Flow and Cash Dividends

The capacity of the company to pay the dividends could also be checked using free cash flow (FCF) or the net amount of cash flow from operating activities and capital expenditure (capex). This is an important item since it confirms the consistency of the changes between Income Statement and accounts on the Balance Sheet that affect a company's operating activities. In MCBS's case, its net income and FCF had a similar trend for the last two to three years. Their increasing pattern could indicate the company's increasing profitability and long-term sustainability. The company's ability to realize cash inflow despite the increase in fixed assets and other assets showed that it could sustain its profitability and solvency for a long time. Indeed, the company had a high capacity to pay dividends from 2017 to 2019. This could further increase as estimated by the Linear Trend Analysis.

Taken from MarketWatch and EDGAR: MetroCity Bankshares' Annual Report

Stock Price

The stock price has been in a bearish trend from January to May 2020. After reaching the bottom on May 14 at $8.43, it started to increase again, but when it rose to $14.80 last August 14, the stock price started to fall again. Currently, the stock price is closed at $13.56. With a PE Ratio of 8.50, an investor will only have to risk $8.50 for every gain he may have. But is the stock price really low as of now? This will be assessed using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $13.56

Proposed Dividend: $0.433

Average Annual Dividend Growth: 0.5026315789

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.5345637323

Derived Value: $ 20.37568421 or 20.38

As estimated, the stock price turned out to be undervalued. But considering the current situation, an investor must update himself of the current market events particularly in the banking and financial industry. The stock price is expected to be volatile. Also, he must check the company's 2Q report and the upcoming 3Q report and other press releases to come up with a good investment decision.

External Factors: COVID-19 and the Banking Industry

MetroCity Bankshares in the time of COVID-19 and the Expansionary Monetary Policy

MCBS is not spared from the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the economy, not to mention the time when the Fed cut interest rates. Although it hasn't affected 1Q 2020 that much, it was visible in 2Q 2020 and would be more visible in the remaining quarters. It would be beneficial for borrowers since they would have to pay lower costs of borrowings. On the other hand, it would also mean lower earnings for the banks and lower returns for the savers. This is why NASDAQ and The Wall Street Journal estimated EPS to be lower at the end of the year. Nevertheless, since our estimation of EPS is positive and greater than $1, it suggests that there's strength within that small but durable newbie company. It can easily be seen in its financials from its profitability and liquidity to the consistency with solvency and long-term sustainability.

MCBS must watch out for the macroeconomic impact of cutting interest rates since many companies have already declared bankruptcy and laid-off employees. Cutting interest rates means to stimulate the economy by injecting more money. It encourages borrowers to borrow more. Savings may go down as cutting interest rates lower the returns to savers to encourage spending and investments. This may affect the banks depending on how it affects borrowings and savings. This may just have an offsetting effect. It may positively affect the banks. But most of the time, it negatively affects them. Remember that this is happening in the time of pandemic where many businesses have shut down and many workers have lost their jobs. The action of the Fed may give a spark of hope as this increase in spending and investment may increase the opportunity for many businesses to earn more, increase their production by hiring more. The economy may be stabilized a bit. But this is not the end of the story. If this becomes better, prices may go up. To avoid inflation, the Fed must increase interest rates again to entice savings and discourage borrowers. This could increase the returns to banks and savers. This is the idea for banks as long as the economy remains under control.

Key Takeaways

As this article comes to an end, one must wonder how the operation of MetroCity Bankshares is doing especially during this time of uncertainty. Will it be able to withstand the different market and economic changes that have been taking place for a few months already? Given its financials, stock price changes, and dividends, is it good to invest here?

Short-term Investors: The trend suggests that the price already hit the bottom last May 14. It is now happening again as the price moves in a generally decreasing trend since August 14. Using the Dividend Discount Model and checking the PE Ratio, it turns out to be undervalued. However, this pandemic makes it difficult to make a pattern or analyze the real price of the stock. I suggest that short-term investors wait for a few days before investing here. The price has low to moderate volatility so it's worth the risk for many short-term investors. PE ratio is low. It is undervalued and the risk is relatively low. Again, short-term investors are recommended to wait for a few days before investing here. Also, they should read the company's press releases and other news that are related to the banking industry.

Long-term Investors: The company's financials for the last two to three years showed the consistency and good condition of its profitability and solvency. Also, even if it's new to trading, it has been generous with dividend payments. This is a good company for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.