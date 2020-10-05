Mostly Modest Dividend Increases To Continue In October, But Cintas And Prosperity Bank Will Lead The Pack

This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of August, I provided predictions for 9 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in September. Here, at the beginning of October, I provide my predictions for another 11 companies that historically have increased their dividends over the course of the month.

Before I offer the predictions for October's stocks, here are how my predictions from September came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

Results for the Dividend Increase Predictions from September

BancFirst Corporation (BANF)

Prediction: 4.7 - 7.8% increase to $1.34 - $1.38

Actual: 6.3% increase to $1.36

Forward yield: 3.22%

With the early September announcement, the Oklahoma-based bank holding company extended its dividend growth streak to 23 years.

Brady Corporation (BRC)

Prediction: 0 - 2.3% increase to $0.87 - $0.89

Actual: 1.1% increase to $0.88

Forward yield: 2.11%

Packaging company Brady Corporation continued its streak of small dividend increases into its 35th year of dividend growth.

Honeywell (HON)

Prediction: 0 - 3.3% increase to $3.60 - $3.72

Actual: 3.3% increase to $3.72

Forward yield: 2.25%

The diversified industrial manufacturer's 10th year of dividend growth was impacted by hits to sales and earnings in the first half.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)

Prediction: 8.3 - 10.4% increase to $10.40 - $10.60

Actual: 8.3% increase to $10.40

Forward yield: 2.73%

The aerospace and defense behemoth's boost in its 18th year of dividend growth was about half its long-term average, but it's a welcome increase this year.

McDonald's (MCD)

Prediction: 0 - 2.0% increase to $5.00 - $5.10

Actual: Announcement deferred

By now McDonald's would have announced their annual increase, but as of this writing no announcement had been made. I will carry forward my prediction into October.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Prediction: 10.8 - 13.7% increase to $2.26 - $2.32

Actual: 9.8% increase to $2.24

Forward yield: 1.09%

I expected a good boost from Microsoft in its 18th year of dividend growth, but I was a little too optimistic.

New Jersey Resources (NJR)

Prediction: 4.0 - 7.2% increase to $1.30 - $1.34

Actual: 6.4% increase to $1.33

Forward yield: 4.83%

The energy utility's 26th year of dividend growth came in right as expected and right in line with its 10-year growth average.

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE)

Prediction: 1.9 - 5.8% increase to $1.58 - $1.64

Actual: 3.9% increase to $1.61

Forward yield: 5.18%

The Oklahoma-based utility's 14th year of dividend growth came in at about half its long-term average.

Philip Morris (PM)

Prediction: 2.1 - 2.6% increase to $4.78 - $4.80

Actual: 2.6% increase to $4.80

Forward yield: 6.45%

The international tobacco company's sales are getting hit by a weaker dollar. This is Philip Morris' 12th year of dividend growth.

Verizon (VZ)

Prediction: 0% - 2.4% increase to $2.46 - $2.52

Actual: 2.0% increase to $2.51

Forward yield: 4.24%

Verizon's 16th year of dividend growth was right in line with the company's long-term compounded dividend growth rate of 3%.

Predictions for October's Dividend Increases

Here are my predictions for the 11 dividend increases I expect in October:

A. O. Smith (AOS)

In recent years, commercial and residential hot water heater and boiler manufacturer A. O. Smith had pivoted to the Chinese and Indian markets, which powered fast earnings and dividend growth. With a 10-year compounded growth rate of more than 20%, A. O. Smith was a dividend growth investor's dream. But the worldwide economic shutdown and trade tensions with China have hit the company hard. After a small drop in EPS in 2019, Smith provided 2020 EPS guidance showing a year-over-year drop of 30%. If it comes to fruition, the company's payout ratio will exceed 100% for the first time in at least a decade. The question for Smith is whether this will be a temporary hit or something longer term. Given the uncertainty around future earnings, I expect Smith to play it safe with - at best - a small dividend increase for its 28th year of growth.

Prediction: 0 - 2.1% increase to $0.96 - $0.98

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.79 - 1.83%

Brown & Brown (BRO)

Insurance broker Brown & Brown starts 2020 with 26 years of dividend growth under its belt, and a decade-long average of 8% compounded growth. It should be another good year for investors with EPS growth in the first half of the year up 18%, which follows EPS growth in 2019 of 13%. At 45% debt-to-equity, the company's debt is manageable and its payout ratio of 25% leaves plenty of room for another payout increase. The company has boosted its annual dividend by 2 cents in each of the last two years. I think we'll see another year of at least 2-cent growth and possibly something a little larger.

Prediction: 5.9 - 8.8% increase to $0.36 - $0.37

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.79 - 0.82%

Cintas (CTAS)

Cintas is relatively unique in the dividend growth universe in that it pays its dividend annually, not quarterly like most companies. The business services company has an outstanding growth record, compounding its payout at nearly 20% over the last decade. The EPS growth that powered those dividend boosts got hit by the pandemic, with fiscal 2019 EPS up less than 2% from fiscal 2018. Things rebounded for Cintas in the first quarter, with EPS growth of 20%. The pandemic and recession are still hanging over the company's business and I think it'll cause Cintas to hold back a bit this year. Although the payout yield is a modest 31%, I expect Cintas' 38th year of dividend growth will be below average.

Prediction: 11.8 - 17.6% increase to $2.85 - $3.00

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.85 - 0.90%

DTE Energy Company (DTE)

Detroit-based DTE Energy serves 3.5 million customers in Michigan between its two utility business segments. The company took a hit in the first quarter of the year, but reaffirmed its full year guidance when it reported second quarter earnings in late July. The company is looking at EPS growth of between 3 and 7% for 2020. DTE has grown dividends for a quarter century, compounding them at 6% over the last decade. Given the stability of the utility's EPS growth, I'm expecting DTE's 26th year of dividend growth to be in line with the expected earnings growth, although I'll allow for some hedging.

Prediction: 2.9 - 6.9% increase to $4.17 - $4.33

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.65 - 3.79%

Eaton Vance (EV)

Investment manager Eaton Vance earns revenues through a portfolio of mutual funds and closed end funds, along with providing personalized investment advice for separately managed accounts. The company took a hit on earnings in the first 9 months of 2020 due to charges associated with its partial ownership in boutique investment firm Hexavest. Accounting for the charge of 83 cents per share, EPS were down 39%. Projecting out to the full year, EPS should come in around $2.22, giving Eaton Vance a payout ratio of 67% - room enough for the company's 40th year of dividend growth, but lower than the 10-year growth average of 9%.

Prediction: 5.3 - 8.0% increase to $1.58 - $1.62

Predicted Forward Yield: 4.01 - 4.12%

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Like many industrial companies, Lincoln Electric is seeing a drop in business due to the pandemic-induced worldwide recession. Over the first half of the year, the company's adjusted EPS fell 30% from the same period in 2019. But even prior to the pandemic, growth had slowed. Supported by past double-digit EPS growth, Lincoln Electric had compounded its dividend by more than 13% over the last decade. However, EPS growth slowed to 2.6% in 2019. In turn, last year's dividend boost of 4% was its smallest in more than 15 years. Lincoln Electric's dividend won't return to double-digits until EPS growth does. I expect the company's 26th year of dividend growth to be similar to last year's boost.

Prediction: 1.0 - 3.1% increase to $1.98 - $2.02

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.15 - 2.20%

Middlesex Water Company (MSEX)

Water and sewer services tend to be recession proof, and Middlesex Water is benefiting from this. The New Jersey-based water and wastewater utility has been accelerating its dividend growth in recent years, capped off with a 7% boost last year, driven by an increase in 2018 earnings that resulted from an authorized rate change. Dividend growth investors might see another good year from Middlesex Water - EPS over the 1st half of the year are up 12%. But in this pandemic year, all kinds of companies are playing it safe with their payout increases. Given this and the 2019 full year of EPS growth of less than 3%, I expect a very modest boost in Middlesex Water's 48th year of increases.

Prediction: 1.4 - 4.3% increase to $1.04 - $1.07

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.65 - 1.70%

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Texas-based bank holding company Prosperity Bancshares is relatively unique among financial dividend growth companies: a fantastic compounded growth rate of more than 11% over the last decade. Prosperity's boost last year was 12.2% to an annualized $1.84 per share. Like many regional banks, the company has little debt and with full year EPS in 2019 of $4.52, the company has a modest payout ratio of 40%. It'll be another good year for investors in Prosperity - the company's EPS growth over the first half of the year is 18%, setting it up for another double-digit boost for the company's 21st year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 9.8 - 13.3% increase to $2.02 - $2.08

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.81 - 3.93%

RPM International (RPM)

RPM benefits from a strong housing market, as the specialty chemical company manufactures coatings, adhesives and other building materials. The company has a 45-year track record of dividend growth, with a decade-long compounded growth average just shy of 6%. Slow and steady increases seem to be the company's pattern. RPM just finished up its 2020 fiscal year and saw a drop in sales of 1%, but growth of adjusted EPS of 13% powered by strong growth across all business segments. The company has a decent debt load, but is well-positioned to handle it. Like many companies, RPM is declining to offer full year guidance given the uncertainty around the pandemic and whether there will be a second wave of shutdowns. Regardless, I expect the company to continue its dividend growth streak with a boost in the mid-single digit percentage range.

Prediction: 4.2 - 6.9% increase to $1.50 - $1.54

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.82 - 1.86%

Stepan Company (SCL)

Chemical company Stepan delivers intermediate products for a variety of industries, including agricultural and oilfields, but is especially known for chemicals used in industrial cleaning compounds. The company has grown dividends for the last 52 years and compounded them at around 9% over the last decade. Although EPS were up in 2019 by 7%, the economic recession took its toll and EPS were down by 5% in the first half of 2020. But the company has several things going for it, including low debt levels and a payout ratio of close to 20%. Although the pandemic has brought uncertainty to this year's earnings, Stepan has room for another decent year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 5.5 - 9.1% increase to $1.16 - $1.20

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.07 - 1.11%

UMB Financial (UMBF)

UMB Financial is a Kansas City-based financial services company serving business and individual customers in eight states across the southcentral United States. The company has a 26-year record of modest dividend growth, with a compounded growth rate of 5.5% over the last decade. The company has virtually no debt and only just recently issued $200 million in 10-year debt to improve its capital position. The company's earnings got hit in the first half of this year when it adopted a new accounting standard, but with a current payout ratio of 25% based on 2019 earnings, UMB Financial has plenty of room for its 27th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 3.2 - 4.8% increase to $1.28 - $1.30

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.50 - 2.54%

Summary

September's increases came in mostly as I expected, although I was a little too optimistic about Microsoft's boost. While there's still a lot of uncertainty with the economy, companies seem to have settled into a pattern of hedging their bets and taking advantage of low interest rates to solidify their balance sheets. The wave of dividend cuts that happened in the spring seems to have passed, and companies are adjusting to a new steady state.

I continue to hedge my bets as well when it comes to predictions of dividend increases. Among the companies I looked at for October, A. O. Smith - with its dependence on the Chinese market - seems most likely to skip its boost this year. For the most part, investors are looking at increases in the middle single digit percentages, although we'll probably see more from Cintas and Prosperity Bank.

