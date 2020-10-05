Micron's current trend of margin expansion plus expectations of cost efficiencies in FY21 make us less concerned about near-term NAND top-line weakness.

However, we note that the outlook for DRAM, which is Micron's largest source of revenue (at ~70%), will offset any NAND weakness.

Investors are concerned about near-term performance in the NAND space, and pricing/revenue have already declined slightly in Q1.

Shares of Micron have dipped nearly 10% after reporting Q4 earnings, despite a mixture of both good and bad news.

Investors in Micron (MU) have long been a spasmodic bunch. Micron has always been a relatively volatile stock, with shares of the chip maker fluctuating wildly based on the company's latest results as well as the slightest updates on its forward-looking outlook. And more often than not, even when Micron reports a mix of good news and bad, it's the negatives that the market tends to seize that.

This is exactly what happened when Micron reported Q4 earnings last week. Shares initially rose in response to wholesale beats in Q4 that showed remarkably strong performance amid the pandemic (Micron only had a single quarter's worth of revenue decline the entire time). But when the company offered up slightly cautious guidance for the first quarter of FY21, investors chose to dump the stock; and now Micron shares are down nearly ~10% since reporting.

In my view, these frequent dips in Micron largely ignore the massive bullish thesis laid out for this stock:

Foundational technology that is used in virtually every piece of hardware, with end markets spanning from consumer electronics to enterprise data centers and automobiles

with end markets spanning from consumer electronics to enterprise data centers and automobiles Manufacturing efficiencies that drive continual cost improvements that allow Micron to continue boosting its gross margins higher

that allow Micron to continue boosting its gross margins higher Deep value. In FY19, which I view to be Micron's most recent "normalized" year without any pandemic impact, the company generated $6.35 in EPS (in FY20, even amid the pandemic, Micron still generated positive $2.83 in EPS). Against this normalized EPS, Micron trades at only a ~7x P/E ratio.

In my view, the company has laid out enough growth drivers in FY21 that make any near-term NAND concerns moot. Yes, in the short term the market is a voting machine that doesn't like these bearish news flashes, but over the long term it's a weighing machine - and Micron's sheer earnings potential makes it weigh quite a bit.

Q4 download

When you zoom in on Q4 in isolation without looking at the company's forward-looking guidance, there are a lot of bright spots to highlight.

Take a look at the results below:

Figure 1. Micron Q4 earnings results Source: Micron Q4 earnings release

Micron's revenue grew 24% y/y to $6.06 billion, quashing Wall Street's expectations of $5.89 billion (+6% y/y) by a massive eighteen-point margin. This represents ten points of acceleration as well from Q3's growth rate of 14% y/y, as well as a marked improvement from the single quarter in which Micron saw revenues decline at -18% y/y.

Even better: Micron saw tremendous enrichment in its pro forma gross margins, which ticked up 550bps to 34.1%. This represents a 170bps sequential improvement versus 32.4% gross margins in Q3. We note as well that Micron's pro forma EPS nearly doubled year-over-year to $1.08, and beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.97 with 11% upside.

The major driver in Micron's results was strength in DRAM - which, as investors seem to need constant reminding of, is the lion's share of Micron's business and comprising 72% of Q4 revenue. As expected, DRAM prices softened slightly due potentially to rising inventories (ASPs declined in the "lower single digits" on a quarter-over-quarter basis), but the continued growth in bit demand led to 20% sequential shipments growth, and total DRAM revenue rose 29% y/y. Specific end-market strength included strong demand for cloud DRAM in the data center space, as well as network hardware replacements corresponding to the 5G cycle. Gaming strength also drove continued elevated demand for graphics cards, while Micron noted that the automotive sector also rebounded sharply in its fiscal Q4.

The lagging spot was in NAND. Though NAND still saw 27% y/y revenue growth (actually roughly in-line with DRAM revenue growth in Q4), investors worried about the fact that NAND ASPs declined in the "upper single digits" sequentially while bit shipments were also flat. Looking ahead, expected NAND weakness is also behind Micron's disappointing fiscal Q1 outlook.

Weak outlook driven by NAND

Of course, the market always digests forward-looking guidance with more weight than current-quarter results, and so when Micron posted a rather disappointing Q1 outlook, it took the stock down with it:

Figure 2. Micron 1Q21 guidance Source: Micron Q1 earnings deck

The metric that investors eyeballed most was gross margin. Micron's midpoint 27.5% gross margin guidance indicates a 660bps sequential slip versus Q4's 34.1%, as well as only flat versus 1Q20 gross margins of 27.3% (whereas in the prior two quarters, Micron had seen massive gross margin upticks). It also suggests very unfavorable Q4-Q1 seasonality, wherein last quarter gross margins had only decayed roughly one point between the two quarters.

The culprit that Micron is pointing to is on the NAND side. Notice the commentary below that bit demand growth of 30% y/y is in-line with Micron's long-term demand expectations of 30% (unchanged versus many prior quarters), the company believes there is risk of oversupply in the market that may exacerbate the ASP slip in NAND that had already begun in Q4. Competition here is fierce, and Micron's CEO Sanjay Mehrotra noted on the Q4 earnings call that "unless industry CapEx moderates from current levels or demand exceeds our expectations, we see a risk of challenging NAND industry profitability levels."

Figure 3. Micron outlook by product category Source: Micron Q1 earnings deck

We think that there are offsets to any potential NAND weakness, however. First of all, Micron expects to continue seeing cost reductions in both DRAM and NAND manufacturing (DRAM cost-downs in the mid single-digit percentages, and NAND cost-downs in the low to mid teens) that may help to offset any ASP weakness and keep gross margins aloft.

Second- end market demand is strong, as the impact of the pandemic has been to drive unprecedented demand for devices. Should demand clock in above expectations, it would help to consume anything that Micron currently views as excess NAND supply.

Here's some further commentary from Micron on what it expects from its end-markets. The negative drivers are is both a stoppage of shipments to Huawei (which Micron believes it can fully recover from by the second quarter) as well as potential high inventory at enterprise customers that may reduce orders; however, consumer devices, gaming, and autos are all expected to see banner performance.

Figure 4. Micron end market commentary Source: Micron Q1 earnings deck

The company remains encouraged by the growth in these end markets for 2021, with CEO Mehrotra noting on the earnings call:

We are very excited by the combination of growth drivers coming into alignment for the industry for calendar 2021. These growth drivers include, economic recovery from the pandemic, new CPU architectures, which are enabling higher server content, cloud, AI and machine-learning growth, robust mobile demand driven by 5G, and strength in gaming and automotive."

Key takeaways

To me, worrying about Micron's Q1 guidance when the company has consistently outmaneuvered past its own outlook plus analyst expectations despite the coronavirus is premature. I'd focus on the long-term growth in Micron's key end-markets and use the dip to build up a position.

