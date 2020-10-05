Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSE:ASM) is a primary silver producer and explorer with mining assets in Mexico. This year has been marred by disruptions considering a temporary shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with an ongoing workers' strike at the Avino project since July just as operations were beginning to ramp up. Recognizing that ASM maintains an overall solid fundamental profile and growth potential, the near-term outlook is highly uncertain.

The stock is still up over 76% this year supported by the higher silver pricing environment but down about 33% from highs in August highlighting significant volatility. Until the strike can be resolved and there is some indication that operations are normalizing, we are avoiding ASM and expect the stock to remain under pressure.

(Source: finviz.com)

ASM Q2 Update and Ongoing Strike

Going back to the early stages of the pandemic, the Mexican government ordered all non-essential businesses including mining to temporarily suspend operations in April. The result was a limited silver output during the second quarter with 158k silver equivalent ounces produced compared to 599k in Q2 2019 which includes the economic value of smaller gold and copper mining. Q2 revenues of $4.8 million declined by 38% compared to 2019 while EPS was reported at a loss of $0.01.

(Source: Company IR)

Favorably, ASM was able to significantly cut back on capital expenditures, spending only $0.7 million in Q2 compared to $4.9 million in the period last year supporting liquidity and the balance sheet. The company ended the quarter with $10.4 million in cash and effectively no net debt with just $835k in a term facility.

(Source: Company IR)

By June, the company announced that it was authorized to begin restarting production and was expecting a 2-week timetable to normalize output compared to levels from Q1. Unfortunately, on July 10th, a setback to the recovery process was an announcement that a group of Mexican mining unionized workers entered a strike demanding a renegotiation of contracts by blocking the entrance to the company's flagship Avino mine in Durango, Mexico.

The company's message here is that plans to ramp-up production have again been put on hold while the company continues to negotiate with representatives of the union. The last update from the company was during the Q2 earnings on August 12th with the shutdown still ongoing and the length of time to find a resolution unknown. From the conference call:

At the beginning of June, the company announced a phased ramp-up of operational activities and production restart. However, as we head into the second half of the year, the ramp-up and our plans to commence the 2020 exploration program as well as connect the underground levels at the Avino Mine have been put on hold with the current strike action... We reiterate that the company is receptive to having good faith discussions with representatives of the authorized union.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The situation here is very disappointing in the context of what remains a record year for silver bulls as the price of silver is up by more than 40% in 2020 supported by the combination of tighter supplies globally along with higher investment demand amid macro uncertainties.

According to data from the Silver Institute, total silver supply output is set to decline by 4% this year including a 5% drop in global mine production as most miners faced some type of disruption in Q2. Weaker industrial demand for silver is balanced by an estimated 47% increase to net investments from silver exchange-traded products driving a record market deficit of 105 million ounces, more than doubling the 2019 deficit of 50.4 million. The data here suggests overall positive fundamental tailwinds to the silver market supporting a continued bullish outlook for the metal.

(Source: Silver Institute)

As it relates to Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., the company needs to be able to mine the metal to take advantage of the strong market. On one hand, the value is still there as the resources will be mined eventually but the setup here pressures near-term earnings and the financial outlook. Without visibility on when production can normalize, any full-year forecast for production or related revenues is pure speculation.

(Source: Company IR)

It's likely the current consensus estimates for ASM to reach $30.8 million in revenue this year and positive EPS of $0.01 represents stale data and is likely unachievable considering the strike has been ongoing since July and we are already into Q4. The longer the strike continues, the cash burn can accelerate based on recurring fixed operating expenses and further pressure the earnings profile.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Assuming ASM can get a favorable resolution and normalized production for 2021, the upside here assuming silver and gold prices remain elevated, is that cash flows will be able to improve quickly. Considering the potential that ASM could generate $54 million in revenue for 2021 based on the consensus, the stock's current 1-year forward P/S multiple at 1.6x is near the average for the company over the 5 years. The current P/S ratio at 2.8x appears based on trailing twelve months' results is relatively expensive in the current circumstances.

Data by YCharts

We sense that the market is already looking beyond the temporary challenges and still considers ASM's long-term outlook positive. Avino highlights several exploration targets across its asset base representing a pipeline of organic growth projects. We believe the company is well-positioned to reclaim its growth trajectory when operations resume.

(Source: Company IR)

Takeaway

We recognize the strengths of Avino Silver & Gold Mines as a high-quality junior miner with a world-class asset base and overall solid fundamentals. In addition to the challenges this year from the COVID-19 pandemic which limited production in Q2, the ongoing workers strike has put its recovery on hold. While we are overall bullish on silver and precious metals, ASM investors need to hear an update regarding the current stoppage.

We are keeping this one on our radar to pick up shares on any further weakness and see the $0.80 level as a potentially attractive entry point. Risks here include a deterioration to the silver commodity price while monitoring points for the company will be production level updates.

Add some conviction to your trading! We sort through +4,000 ETFs/CEFs along with +16,000 U.S. stocks/ADRs to find the best trade ideas. Click here for a two-week free trial and explore our content at the Conviction Dossier.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.