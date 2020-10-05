This is the second article in a two-part series discussing the long-term economic ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic. We maintained our view that despite the plunge in interest rates and longer dated bond yields this year, these levels would prove unsustainable. We suggested that the most enduring economic consequence of the pandemic would not be necessarily prove tangible but its impact on the economic and political mood which would underpin in a procyclical manner a structural regime shift as a result of various factors including the ageing demography in many developed economies.

This structural regime shift would invariably lead to an eventual sustained rise in interest rates and specifically longer-dated bond yields. We concluded as a result that fixed income as an asset class is likely to perform poorly over the coming decade. In the second part of this article we will focus on equities (NYSE:SPY) as an asset class and provide some commentary on the outlook for this equally important asset class

When considering the outlook for any equity and therefore equities as an asset class there are really three key pillars. The first is "current" valuation, the second, the cost of capital and the third the rate of nominal growth in GDP. We are not going to discuss the third pillar in this article, since we don't anticipate any meaningful shift in the projected rate of nominal growth over the coming decade compared to prior decades. It is very likely that in the case of the US, nominal GDP growth should continue to average between 3.5% and 4.5%, providing a sufficient "topline" tailwind for most companies.

Regarding the first pillar, it is difficult to argue at a macro level that current valuations are not stretched. In order for any valuation exercise to be meaningful, it has to be cognizant or take into account the earnings cycle or cyclicality of the economy. As such, one of our favourite valuation measures is the ratio of the total market value of all listed equity relative to the size of the economy (sometimes called the “Buffet indicator” given Warren Buffet’s apparent preference for using this indicator). Based on this measure, US equity markets appear historically overvalued.

Naturally, this exercise is somewhat limiting in that it only focuses on the entire equity market valuation, which will be skewed by concentrated pockets of overvaluation, such as is presently the case when one compares the valuation of the listed technology companies to the rest of the market. The table (based on the "Shiller PE" below reflects the bifurcation in value within the overall market at present. "Old World" sectors such as energy, industrials and legacy financial institutions trade at a considerable discount to the overall market.

Sector Number of Stocks Shiller P/E Regular P/E Energy 26 10.30 -6.00 Financial Services 69 17.40 17.60 Industrials 73 24.80 35.40 Consumer Defensive 36 26.40 28.70 Utilities 28 28.70 21.00 Basic Materials 21 30.90 58.90 Healthcare 63 32.00 26.00 Technology 67 40.50 33.40 Communication Services 26 41.90 30.60 Consumer Cyclical 64 44.30 58.90 Real Estate 31 45.50 36.90 S&P 500 500 30.8 34.7

Source: Gurufocus

Regarding the second pillar or the cost of capital, we have already in the first article of this series concluded that current low interest rate levels are not sustainable and as such the cost of capital is also likely to rise, depressing the value of future expected cash flows. More, specifically due to the actions of the Federal Reserve, corporate credit spreads remain tight even for lower-rated corporate debt as evidenced in the chart below. This is despite a sharp rise in corporate indebtedness.

Source: St Louis Fred Database

Once interest rates start to rise, the outgoing tide will unmask any critical structural weakness in the global economy that have intensified in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the aforementioned elevated levels of corporate debt. Whereas high household debt levels have been an Achilles heel for many developed economies over the past two decades, it has generally not - with the exception of the US in 2007-08 - had a meaningful impact on global financial markets or equity markets during this time.

Corporate debt levels had been trending higher in recent years supported by low borrowing costs and ample liquidity (the global savings glut). However, the decline in economic activity as a result of the pandemic has forced many corporates to take on considerable additional debt in order to survive and cover operational losses. As the chart below shows, corporate debt levels in the US are now at a record high as a % of GDP.

As interest rates rise so will the cost of borrowing. Simultaneously, the greater fragility of many corporate balance sheets - post the pandemic - will likely lead to a meaningful re-pricing of corporate debt or widening in credit spreads. This will lead to a rise in corporate borrowing costs greater in magnitude than the eventual rise in sovereign bond yields. The significant rise in the cost of capital will not only depress valuations but will also erode free cash flow generation.

Finally, once long-term sovereign bond yields begin to rise, policymakers will face the uncomfortable task of stabilizing fiscal deficits without necessarily reducing expenditure which implies the potential for higher taxes, specifically corporate taxes. Apart from the impact of the pandemic on the social and political mood, the rising political influence of younger voters or "millennials" will also play an important role on future tax policy. Suffice to say that millennials more concerned with generating income and issues such as inequality will favour polices that support these issues as opposed to policies aimed at preserving accumulated wealth (like lower corporate taxes) which would generally be favoured by older, wealthier boomers.

If we couple the dynamic of higher borrowing costs, higher taxes with potentially higher capital investment demands due to ageing capital stock that needs to be replaced, the potential for a significant erosion in corporate free cash flow margins (or corporate saving rates) over the coming decade exists. Furthermore, many companies in various sectors will face additional capital investment demands in order to stay relevant and avoid being disrupted by new technologies and processes.

One example is the automobile industry where the move towards electrification (or hydrogen/electric hybrids) will require massive capital investment in new plant and equipment as well as research and development. One of the world’s largest auto manufacturers, Volkswagen recently outlined plans to spend as much as $50bn over the next several years in order to reach an electric vehicle production capacity of 1mn vehicle per annum, a little under 10% of its existing total vehicle production capacity.

Many commentators or market observers have questioned why equity market valuations have remained as elevated as they have in recent years. Apart from accommodative monetary policy and the previously discussed global savings glut, many corporates have also enjoyed historically high levels of profitability, with Ebitda margins for the SP500 at record high levels in recent years.

US corporate sector enjoyed record margins pre-pandemic

Source: Factset, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

Low borrowing costs and minimal capital investment as well as reduced corporate tax rates have in turn led to record free cash flow margins and free cash flow generation.

Source: Factset, Blue Quadrant Capital Management

High levels of free cash flow coupled with low borrowing costs and ample liquidity have been a powerful driver of the record level of share buybacks over the past decade. There is little doubt that at the margin this has acted as a powerful additional tailwind for equity prices, helping to underpin the elevated valuations we have observed over the past few years.

Equally, a collapse in free cash flow margins coupled with higher borrowing costs will likely put an end to share buybacks, removing an important pillar of support for the overall equity market. Therefore in conclusion, the erosion of free cash flow margins along with higher borrowing costs and a higher cost of capital appear likely to act as a powerful headwind for the overall equity market or equities as an asset class over the coming decade.

As such, diversification or active, benchmark agnostic investment will be a key tool that may allow investors to generate returns in a world where "passive" and tech or "narrative" investing no longer work. There are few pockets or real value at present or companies that offer value and will be in a position to experience improved profit margins over the coming decade. We may in a future article outline which sectors meet this very challenging set of criteria as we look out at the 2020s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.