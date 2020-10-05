The company is looking more like Oracle these days in its business model, and that's not generally a reason for optimism, especially for a growth stock.

Atlassian's rise in the SaaS market has changed the company from a tech-focused one to an acquisition-based one.

Atlassian (TEAM) produces issue tracking software via a SaaS scheme. While the company is listed on NASDAQ, it is headquartered in Australia. It maintains an office in San Francisco nonetheless.

Acquisitions Over Tech

Its flagship SaaS products, Jira and Confluence, have been a major revenue drivers for the company. Yet the company’s services are riddled with problems and are not so well-received by many of their users. While many tech companies would ride the fat times, reinvesting its piles of money into product features or distributing it as dividends to return value to investors, Atlassian prefers making acquisitions.

The main problem with Atlassian’s business plan of acquiring similar tech companies is the lack of useful integration. In fact, acquisitions by Atlassian are even likely to ruin the acquired companies’ products and drive away said companies’ existing companies. I know many satisfied Trello users jumped ship after the company was acquired by Atlassian.

And Atlassian seems to be directly opposed to improving its original and acquired SaaS products. Right in the company’s terms of service is a stipulation that users cannot “publicly disseminate information regarding the performance of the Cloud Products,” an idea in direct contrast with product improvement. Investors, nonetheless, seem less informed of these major problems for an aspiring SaaS company and have bid TEAM stock at a rate that beats the average industry’s.

Price Hard to Justify

Granted, we are in a tech bubble. But with disappointing earnings, TEAM is perhaps one of the tech companies that are hardest to justify with the idea of “high valuations can be ignored if the company is performing well.”

(Source: StockRover)

I believe this stock is being bolstered almost entirely by the tech bubble, not its own merit. Right now, nearly any tech stock you buy is being bought at a premium. If you’re looking to invest in tech at this time, you should be choosing carefully.

While TEAM certainly looked like (and was) a good investment in 2015, with its focus on Jira’s market share growth, today the company’s business sees too much competition from better managed companies with better products. Competition is fierce and growing, and I wonder how long Atlassian can hang on. Just last week Asana (ASAN) listed its company on the NYSE, giving investors yet another alternative to TEAM.

Atlassian Is a Premature Oracle

In most cases, the tech company with the best product wins. However, marketing can often replace product quality for keeping a company alive. Atlassian is similar to Oracle (ORCL) in this regard; both companies seem more driven to impress, via marketing and presentation, non-tech-savvy decision-makers of enterprises than to organically impress (via software quality) those enterprises’ engineers. (My article on how Oracle is a marketing company is relevant, too, to Atlassian.)

But the shift from high-tech to high-marketing is mostly useful once a tech company has matured and become a household name. TEAM is likely still in its growth phase, and the focus on selling product instead of creating an unbeatable unique selling proposition is likely premature. Growth is likely to be stifled by too quickly engaging in the “value stock” business model.

I believe earnings will reflect this. TEAM is reporting its quarterly earnings in mid-October and without highly impressive numbers the company will likely disappoint investors who are currently justifying TEAM’s high valuation by growth potential. My earnings prediction methods (learn more here) point to TEAM being a high-risk, low-reward hold through earnings.

Ditch TEAM before Earnings

I would likely ditch this stock, were I holding it in October. Indeed, seasonality seems to show the last three months of the year as being underperforming months for TEAM. Data is lacking due to TEAM being newly listed, but the preliminary data point to weakness:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Tiingo)

TEAM will need to show a turnaround in earnings growth this quarter for a significant upside movement. Currently, we have profit margins on the downturn. With operating expenses increasing, increasing margins are needed to compensate:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

With the trend downward and nothing new significant from the company, it is hard to expect a sudden spike in EPS. Extrapolating the current trend give an 11.9% reduction in earnings per year. Other measures of profitability show an increasingly dire situation:

(Source: StockRover)

Conclusion

In short, Atlassian is an unprofitable, poorly received (by users), and mismanaged company with a stock at nosebleed valuations during a tech bubble. It is an issue tracking SaaS company that (allegedly) manages itself internally via post-it notes. Even its managers seem not to have much faith in its products; this is where I would usually show insider trading activity, but I oddly (as individual insiders hold 50% of the shares) cannot find any instances of insider buying or selling for this company – if anyone knows why, please let me know in the comments section below.

With TEAM heading into earnings near all-time highs despite recent share dilution and declining profits, the short side of the trade looks much more appealing than the long side. Even as a hype stock, TEAM looks overpriced. Earnings has a way of unveiling reality to investors, and I’d like to see TEAM pull back to around $150 before even thinking of calling it fairly priced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.