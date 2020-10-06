NVR's long-term returns outlook has dropped a bit from its stunning prior results, however it should still have substantial upside from here.

The stock is up 400x since 1995. Here's what the company does better than rivals.

It's no secret that the housing industry is positively booming right now. The combination of record low interest rates, government stimulus, and pandemic-induced desire to stay-at-home has been a perfect combination. While this tailwind will surely fade at some point, so far it appears to have plenty of staying power.

This has put the homebuilding stocks in focus. And it's time to shed a light on one that often is overlooked: NVR (NVR). Historically, many investors haven't considered NVR stock for two reasons: It uses a different business model from other homebuilders, and it has an outlandishly high stock price.

On the second point, this is no longer the barrier that it used to be. With fractional share trading now appearing at most discount brokerages such as Schwab (SCHW), it's now possible to buy high-priced stocks without breaking your budget. That's good news for potential investors in NVR, where shares currently go for more than $4,000 each.

Saying No To Stock Splits

First off, how did NVR get to such a high share price? It did so the Buffett way -- simply growing the business tremendously over the decades, while choosing to never split the stock price:

As recently as 1994, shares were available for $10, offering up the possibility of 400x returns over the ensuing 25 years. Impressively, most of that occurred in a single decade, as shares soared from $10 to $1,000 by 2006.

Now, with a share price of $4,200, you might get the idea that the company is too large to produce standout returns. That's not necessarily the case though; at a market cap of $15.5 billion, it's not too big to succeed by any means.

Interestingly, the company also keeps a very low profile. It tends to eschew conference calls, investor presentations, and other such things that raise a company's presence. Instead, it lets the numbers do that talking.

The company has earned the right to play coy. After all, the company thrived even despite the housing crisis, which put nearly all the other homebuilders on life support between 2008 and 2010. NVR stock, by contrast, fared no worse than the S&P 500 as a whole, as it only lost half its value, and it quickly recovered that within a few years. In turn, buyers near the 2009 low made 5x on their money by 2017.

Why NVR Is Better

Homebuilding is generally not a great industry. When you have large amounts of capital in play, low profit margins, and leverage, it's not a great combination. Yes, things go well if everything goes to plan. But with any unexpected developments, it's not hard to wipe out your investment entirely; just look at California housing developments in 2008 for an example.

However, even in notoriously awful industries such as steel and airlines, there is often a company or two that manages to overcome the poor inherent economics there. Nucor (NUE), impressively, has managed to become a Dividend Aristocrat in the highly-cyclical steel industry. And Southwest (LUV) has generated shareholder value in the otherwise dismal airlines space. NVR, it seems, is the similar contrarian play for housing.

You can argue that there are various things that make NVR a superior business. However, there's one key distinction that got the company through the 2008 bust in flying colors while most other homebuilders collapsed. What was that? NVR uses options on land instead of buying it outright.

Most homebuilders buy big chunks of land speculatively, hoping to develop it later. This gives these companies massive upside if things work out well. Buy tons of land on the cheap, sell off houses at higher and higher prices as the market soars. What could go wrong? In a bust, however, these homebuilders end up with bare land that produces no return on capital while the company is still on the hook for interest payments.

If the homebuilder has significant debts or short-term liabilities, it can end up insolvent, as the main asset, the raw land, is not an asset in any demand until the economy turns around.

NVR, by contrast, pays land owners a deposit for as much as a tenth of the value of a lot and then has the right to buy the lot at a set price for a certain amount of time. If NVR doesn't end up wanting to use the land, it loses the deposit, giving the land owner a significant payoff. And if conditions remain favorable, NVR exercises the land option and goes down the home development path.

In this way, NVR smooths out its returns. It loses upside during speculative booms. But during downturns, it can simply let its lot options expire, taking a set loss rather than facing a downward spiral as land stuck on the balance sheet declines in value while liabilities pile up.

Now, a logical question would be: If using an option-based land buying strategy instead of outright purchases is a better approach, why don't more homebuilders do it?

In general, it seems to come down to a few reasons. For one, you need scale. A small homebuilder isn't going to have credibility with land owners in a potential transaction. Would you sell a lot option on your property to some fly-by-night LLC?

NVR, by contrast, is the biggest player in many individual metro areas where it operates. Thus, it's a known quantity, and landowners looking to monetize part of their asset value know they are dealing with a reliable partner if they make a transaction with NVR.

Second, many other homebuilders seem to believe their ability to time the market is one of their strategic advantages as well, whereas NVR is happy to be more agnostic about the outlook for housing prices and demand. That's a key distinction, by the way. When you buy a homebuilding stock, do you want management to be focused on building good affordable houses, or for them to be making macroeconomic bets on interest rates?

Finally, some markets have fewer people willing to sell lot options to developers than others. NVR tends to stick to markets where there are many people open to its strategy, and where it has the scale to muscle out its rivals.

Still Room To Expand

NVR ranks as one of the top five homebuilders in the U.S., generally coming in around the fourth-largest or so in any given year. While you might assume that it would be a huge company based on its size, the homebuilding market is highly fragmented.

Despite being the fourth-largest builder in the country, it's primarily focused on the East Coast. It gets more than a third of its revenues from the Washington D.C., and Baltimore markets alone.

From this, we can conclude that the market isn't saturated. While markets vary significantly from place to place, NVR should be able to grow nicely for many years as it expands to more markets where it can obtain the same benefits that have made it so successful on the East Coast.

Also, notably, since NVR pays no dividend, it tends to have plenty of cash left over. It's bought back a third of its outstanding stock over the past decade. Since 1994, the share count is down a stunning 80%:

Worth Buying At New Highs?

When I was first thinking about NVR this spring, the question was whether or not NVR stock made sense in spite of a massive economic decline. My how things change in six months. Now NVR stock is at all-time highs, and the biggest concern is homebuilders not being able to keep up with torrid demand. Obviously, anyone that bought NVR during the panic has made out great. But what about now?

Let's look at the company's historical price-to-earnings:

NVR is now trading around 20x trailing earnings which is not that unusual for the firm since 2010. However, as you might expect, we're probably just in the early innings of the current housing boom. Analysts think so anyway, they see NVR's earnings nearly doubling over the next two years:

Before you get too excited about the 11x 2022 P/E and 49% projected earnings growth, do keep in mind that homebuilding is a brutally cyclical industry, and we're enjoying what might be a once-in-a-generation grouping of tailwinds for the industry.

It's rare you get roaring demand like this paired with record-low interest rates. NVR is insulated from wipeout risk thanks to its unusual land option strategy, but that won't keep it from seeing its profits stumble when housing demand cools and/or interest rates go up.

Valuation, Tax Rate, And Other Key Points

In addition to the cyclical nature of earnings, another issue to watch here is the tax rate.

NVR's recent earnings per share growth is dramatically enhanced because of the corporate tax cut at the start of 2018. As NVR is capital-light due to its unique lots strategy, it has very little that it can depreciate on an assets basis. Traditionally, companies managed to get lower tax rates from gradually writing down the value of their fixed assets. NVR, without many such assets, thus was like a bank in terms of its structure and paid obscenely higher corporate tax rates. Pre-2017, it paid out as much as 36% of profits as taxes every year.

This rate has nosedived to just 14% since the corporate tax cut. The government went from taking more than a third of the profits to just a seventh now. As a result, prior to Covid-19 NVR's EPS doubled in just three years, in large part due to the tax cut.

This will, obviously, not recur in the future. From a 14% tax rate, the odds sharply favor them having to pay more, not less in the future. As it stands, the posted U.S. rate is over 20% now, so NVR has been fortunate to get a significant break from the official status quo.

In all likelihood, their tax rate will head back up toward 20% at least. And the next time Democrats are in power, don't be surprised if the corporate tax rate is lifted back to at least 25% if not higher. Notably, Democratic candidate Joe Biden is planning to enact a major corporate tax hike, if elected.

Additionally, NVR pays no dividend. Instead, it has an Autozone (AZO)-like commitment to repurchasing its stock. The buyback is even more impressive, as management issues themselves a large chunk of stock options as their primary form of compensation. So the company bought back nearly 40% of itself in a decade despite also having to mop up a fat chunk of executive compensation as well.

The issue with the Autozone approach to earnings growth, as impressive as it is, is that it stops working so well if the market figures it out. If the market realizes that you are an absolutely incredible compounding machine, they bid up your P/E dramatically. Once your P/E goes up, your earnings in turn buy back far less stock.

At a 10x P/E you have an earnings yield of 10% and can repurchase 10% of the company every year. At a 20x P/E, your earnings yield drops to 5% and your share purchasing is cut in half. NVR spends more than 100% of cash flow on share repurchases, so the math is powerful here. But with NVR turning into a popular cult holding among financial Twitter and other such circles, it seems bound to settle at a higher P/E ratio going forward than it used to. Prior to the housing crisis, NVR stock often traded for around 10x earnings. That doesn't happen much anymore.

My Takeaway

NVR stock is a fine one to hold if you want long-term exposure to the housing industry. It's an above-average firm at an acceptable price. It also has access to bizarrely cheap capital (see this 3% yielding 10-year paper it issued back in April when the market will still in panic). Cheap capital used to buy options of land development is an attractive set-up.

The company, through many cycles now, has proven it has a differentiated and improved business model compared to the generic homebuilder. The valuation now is fine, the P/E ratio is perhaps a touch high here, but we're about to see rapid earnings growth.

If your goal is to simply get long housing market exposure, however, NVR probably isn't the most super-charged option. You have high quality financial firms -- like the title insurers and various well-run regional banks -- trading at single-digit P/E ratios that are showing mortgage business growth of 50% or more quarter-over-quarter.

If you want a compounder in the housing industry, though, NVR is certainly reasonable. The coronavirus hasn't changed anything drastic for NVR's long-term business model. The windfall profits they'll earn over the next year or two won't really change the calculus that much either, as they'll probably be used on buying back more expensive stock, thus somewhat canceling out the benefit (as opposed to buying back less stock on a dollar basis, but at say 13x earnings in a trough).

Over the long-term, NVR's total returns will decline as it gets bigger and the stock stays at a higher valuation. But it's far from being too big to succeed at this point. The stock won't produce the same sort of performance it did in the past. However, it's not at all hard to see NVR stock proceeding toward the eye-popping $10,000/share mark over the next five-to-seven years.

