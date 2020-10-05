Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has been a poster child for misalignment for as long as I can remember. It had massive overhead and an entitled management/board that took home huge amounts of cash regardless of stock performance. On top of that, the public market is not a great place to get full value for minority venture investments. Look no further than MVC which shifted from a venture portfolio to a private equity platform only to find the same issue and more recently tried to pivot to yielding investments in an attempt to get fair value for its assets. Ultimately, it agreed to sell the company this year!

All of that has changed and the new SFE is an investable portfolio of discounted venture positions that will be liquidated by a competent and aligned management/board.

To invest in SFE, you have to believe the portfolio is worth $12-$20 over the next few years. Equally important to me believing that the culture and thinking have drastically changed at SFE. I anchor my belief on the actions taken over the last 12 months to return capital to shareholders, shrink the board, reduce overhead, and explicitly convey a strategy of winding down the portfolio as prudently as possible. The thesis rests squarely on the shoulders of the newly hired chief restructuring officer, Eric Salzman, and board member, Joe Manko. As an activist, Joe led the efforts to reshape the company, and Eric is tasked with figuring out how to best monetize the portfolio.

Below I explore what Safeguard may be worth in the coming years.

Safeguard's latest presentation has a list of the portfolio companies and a description of most of its businesses. Some of the slides may look familiar to people who have seen SFE presentations before. The difference today your investment is not being burdened with tens of millions of overhead and the company is in the process of liquidating the holdings and giving you the value back. A very different SFE indeed.

Some reasons to take a second look at SFE:

Safeguard has an attractive portfolio of tech-enabled healthcare, digital media and companies.

It is pursuing a focused strategy to maximize value and monetize its ownership interest..

The company continues to reduce costs.

Management and board compensation is now aligned with shareholders' interests.

It has committed not to invest in any new companies.

Most of the portfolio companies are nearing natural exit windows.

Two companies are in the process of being sold.

Three portfolio companies have term sheets for additional financing which may shed some light on their value if announced publicly.

Valuation is a challenge and depends on timing and end markets. However, there is a good argument it can liquidate the interests in the next three years and achieve proceeds (net of operating costs) over $12 with upside up to $20+ if the stars align for a couple of its innovative and rapidly growing portfolio companies.

Proceeds from all sales should be sheltered by the company's $300mm of NOLs, so values are roughly equal to the after-tax proceeds.

Book value does not give a good picture since most of the portfolio companies' losses run through SFE's balance sheet and reduce the GAAP book value of its holdings.

Safeguard had $13.6mm in cash on the balance sheet at the end of last quarter, which I am going to leave out of my sum-of-the-parts estimate because I assume that is set aside to run the company for the next three years. Overhead should continue to shrink as time elapses from current $5mm run rate. Hopefully, that is conservative given all it is doing is monitoring minority interests in a small portfolio of venture companies.

It will spend some money investing in existing portfolio companies (spent $6.6mm YTD), but I am going to assume it only does this if it hits a hurdle rate. Thus, this is a capital allocation decision like buying back stock or paying a dividend. The company has conveyed it will only support existing portfolio companies if it's a good investment or a way to avoid being crammed down in a financing round. See the section above on this being a bet on Joe and Eric and the new direction of the board and company. A successful outcome is predicated on them following through on their commitments and thinking right about capital allocation.

Covid has created challenges and opportunities. Zipnosis which is in the telemedicine business has seen growth explode and SFE owns 38% of it. Flashtalking has seen its travel business collapse, but that has only dampened its growth from 20% to 10% and the travel advertising will come back eventually. Other companies like MediaMath have announced layoffs and have likely been hit harder. So definitely some positives and negatives throughout the book.

Valuation

No one knows what the portfolio companies are worth, not even the company. Every method is an educated guess to frame what they might be worth. I triangulate on valuation using three approaches and get to roughly the same place under each method.

Cost

SFE has historically targeted a 2x average portfolio return on its cost basis. Some investments end up being zeros and some are worth 4x or 10x invested capital. Many of its recent exits have been in the 4-6x its invested capital. There might be some survivorship bias where it has sold the good stuff and everything left is hard to sell/bad. Maybe, but it just started to liquidate the book really in late 2018 so it's probably not that material. Safeguard sold 6 of 21 companies it had on the books as of 12/31/18.

SFE has invested $236mm in the portfolio. So if it just gets its money back, that is $11.25 a share. If it gets 1.5x, it's $16.86, and clearly, if it hits its average/target, it's $22.5. If you bought the stock at up to $6.50 and you got all the money back three years from now, that would result in a 20%, 37% or 51% IRR respectively. I think getting cost back, $11.25, is a conservative assumption, and I think waiting three years for your money is also conservative as it is likely to have deals close each year and buy back stock or pay dividends along the way, improving the IRR. Oh, and the stock is $5.50 not $6.50!

Revenue

The portfolio is primarily in two end markets, healthcare and digital media. The healthcare portfolio had trailing revenue of $116mm as of 3/31/20, and the digital media portfolio's trailing revenue was $282mm. One big caveat is that the company gets portfolio information on a one-quarter lag, so much of the Covid benefit or burden is not in the numbers. As discussed above, there are puts and takes, and we will eventually normalize out of the Covid-influenced economy.

The group's average growth rate over the TTM was 61%, but the total growth rate was 22%, implying the larger companies are likely growing slower than the smaller ones. Also, the five-year CAGR for just the healthcare companies is 54%.

Healthcare

The company stated that the healthcare "comps" (recent transactions or public comps) are valued in the 6-8x revenue range. This implies the healthcare names could be in total worth $700-900mm, but does not account for negatives like any debt the companies have, or that public comps that have premiums for liquidity, etc. It also does not account for any positives like a portfolio company growing faster than the comps or having better margins. In any event, I choose to round down and assume they are worth 4-5x revenue. Applying a 4.5x multiple results in $522mm in value for all of the healthcare portfolio. The weighted average (by cost) for SFE's interest in the healthcare names is 23.4%, so I round down to 22%. As a sanity check on the 22%, I looked at the three largest potential sources of value in the healthcare portfolio (Syapse, Aktana and Prognos), and SFE owns 20%, 18% and 29% respectively of those companies, and a simple average of those is 22.3%.

So (.22% x $522) is $115mm or almost exactly the current market cap of the company, so you are getting the rest of the portfolio for free. $5.50 conservatively on from the healthcare portfolio.

Digital Media

The digital media trailing revenue is $282mm and one portfolio company (Flashtalking) has disclosed it expects to do $100mm this year. Most startups do not sell for less than 2x revenue and 2-4 times seems like a conservative range to consider. The midpoint is 3 times revenue, which results in total value of $846mm for the digital media portfolio companies. The weighted average ownership interest (at cost) is 20%. However, the likely biggest media contributors are MediaMath and Flashtalking where SFE only holds a 13% interest, and there is likely debt on those companies too. I estimate those companies alone could represent 60% of the value in the digital media bucket. So I round down and use 14%; (.14 x 845) equals $118mm of value for SFE or $5.60 a share.

To sum up the revenue based valuation math, I think you easily get a double in the next three years, which is a 26% IRR from $5.50 and a 20% IRR from a buck higher than last sale. The value comes from healthcare being worth $5.5 and digital media $5.6 or $11.1 of value. Less if my multiples are wrong, but a whole lot more if I'm being too conservative. Bring on the SPAC crazy money or strategic buyers eager for growth in a slow growing world and you could be pleasantly surprised.

Last Financing Round

Yet another sanity check is to look at the last round of funding for each company and see where that would value the portfolio. From a company presentation at year-end 2019: "Latest financing rounds for each of these companies implies a value of our interests that exceeds $300 million."

Well, $300mm is $14.29 a share. 37% IRR if it takes you three years to get your money!

We subscribed to a few databases that have information on financing rounds and came up with $329mm valuation based on the last rounds we could find. $15.7 a share.

Of course, last rounds are really hard to take without a big grain of salt. If all insiders participate proportionately, you have no real price discovery. Rounds with new investors are more indicative of real value. On a positive note, when new money goes into a round, it is done to get a higher price in an eventual sale! So $300mm should not necessarily be seen as a ceiling. Of course it is not a floor either!

Summing up the "last round" value guestimate, I would say it roughly validates the thesis that we're highly likely to get our money back, likely to make $12 over the next few years and have a chance to make $15-20 if the stars align.

Bios for Joe and Eric

Mr. Joseph M. Manko, Jr. is Lead Independent Director of the Repro MED Systems Inc. He is appointed to the Board of Directors in May 2016. Mr. Manko has been the Senior Principal in Horton Capital Management LLC, the investment manager for the Horton Capital Partners Fund, LP (Horton Fund) since 2013. The Horton Fund is a significant shareholder in the Company. Mr. Manko has over 20 years of investment experience in the asset management, investment banking, private equity and corporate securities markets. From 2005 to 2010 Mr. Manko was a Partner and Chief Executive Officer of Switzerland-based BZ Fund Management Limited, where he was responsible for corporate finance, private equity investments, three public equity funds and the firms Special Situations and Event-Driven strategies. Prior to that Mr. Manko was a Managing Director with Deutsche Bank in London. He began his investment banking career at Merrill Lynch as a Vice President in Hong Kong and prior to that, Mr. Manko was a corporate finance attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Mr. Manko has served on the board of several companies in the bio-pharmaceutical industry and has advised numerous companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech industries. Mr. Manko earned both his B.A. and Juris Doctor from the University of Pennsylvania. - Source Mr. Eric Salzman serves as Independent Director of 8x8, Inc. Nearly 20 years of experience investing in and advising technology companies with a focus on the communications and software sectors. Extensive M&A, capital markets, private equity and board experience, having served on the boards of 10 companies including as executive chairman, as well as chairman of the audit, compensation and strategic committees. Currently serves as a director for three private-equity- owned technology companies. Since 2011, has been the Managing Member of SarniHaan Capital Partners LLC, a boutique consulting firm that provides high impact strategic advice to public and private technology companies and maintains an investment banking affiliation with Monarch Capital Group, LLC. Prior to SarniHaan, was employed by Lehman Brothers Holdings as a Managing Director in the Private Equity and Principal Investing Group as well as in the Global Trading Strategies Division. Prior to Lehman Brothers, served as a senior research analyst covering the technology and communications sectors in the hedge fund industry and was a private equity investment professional at two communications- focused private equity funds. Began his career in the M&A Group at CS First Boston. Holds a B.A. Honors from the University of Michigan and an MBA from Harvard University. - Source

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.