Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) hasn't recovered nearly as well as parent Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD), with shares marginally higher off March (and May) lows, while BUD has risen about 50%. Yet most of that recent weakness comes down to sales declines and a weak real, as the currency has not recovered after a poor 2019 and another slump due to the pandemic. Ambev still has a vast range of drinks in its portfolio, a focus on sustainability, and control over the Brazilian market, as well as other exposure in the Americas, which correlate with a favorable entry point even if some macro headwinds remain.

Looking below, Ambev's performance has tracked the real rate quite consistently over the course of the past year, especially during downturns, and the two have been very similar over the course of the pandemic. It's also why the ADR shares are down nearly 70% since March 2018 while the Bovespa listed shares are down just 50%.

As the pandemic is still continuing, the NYSE listed shares are likely to still follow the real/USD rate for the most part, with some deviation possible. As Brazil has the third-most coronavirus cases in the world, macro headwinds within slow reopening and return to normalcy as well as a weak real could continue to impact performance.

Even so, Ambev still is one of the largest brewers on the continent, with over 100 different labels in over 30 brands of drinks. The company is present in 19 countries, with dozens of breweries and 100+ distribution centers in Brazil. Operations span to Antigua, Argentina, Barbados, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Dominica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent and Uruguay.

Ambev's brands include the notable Budweiser and Corona, Skol, Stella Artois, Antarctica, Goose Island and 23 other beers, Pepsi and other sodas like Sukita, do bem juices, teas and smoothies, Gatorade, Lipton and Fusion energy drinks. These recognizable brands should provide strength as the beverage markets make a slow recovery, picking on trends seen in PepsiCo's (PEP) recently reported earnings.

Pepsi noted (for the quarter ending September 5) that beverage volume was down 7%, with "double-digit declines in Colombia and Argentina, a high-single-digit decline in Honduras and mid-single-digit declines in Guatemala and Mexico, partially offset by low-single-digit growth in Brazil." For Ambev, it's likely that Argentina will be a similarly challenging market in terms of seeing sales declines, while Brazil is showing small growth. It's hard to read through the lines and extrapolate much more from Pepsi, but it does give insight into potential trends in two key markets for Ambev's products - recovery might be underway in Brazil, but it could take some time for Argentina to show growth.

Ambev has already shown recovery in volume trends, but revenues are still down significantly YoY, so continual volume growth in Brazil and other key markets will be necessary to float revenues back up to pre-pandemic levels over the course of the next few quarters. Sharp volume declines in April will take months of low single-digit growth to level off. Weight of on- and off-trade channels also impacted volume, but should recover when restrictions lighten. As such, profitability will be impacted, as lower volumes lead to lower revenues and lower margins, seen below.

Ambev's margins are down significantly since the start of the year, but had been quite steady from 2018 onwards. Margins are likely to continue to stay near these current levels for the next quarter or two as social and macro headwinds persist with the pandemic, but should recover by late 2021 as sales rebound, boosting the profitability picture.

Investments in D2C channels and B2B selling are also paying off. Zé Delivery has a wide presence in Brazil with access to nearly half of the population, and saw strong growth during Q2 as movement restrictions led to more usage of the delivery app.

Ambev is also seeing growth in BEES in the Dominican Republic, and the app is available in the US, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico and South Africa (some are owned by AB InBev). It's a B2B app that facilitates orders of drinks to businesses across the island. The app combines physical sales visits with telesales, app-based ordering and promotions and deals.

In addition, Ambev's steps to sustainable practices should also pay off in the long-run, as the globe shifts to more sustainable and ecofriendly, carbon-neutral practices. Sustainable investments gained more traction in the past few months, as the "amount of new money invested in ESG equity funds between April and July exceeded the combined flows for the previous five years." Ambev's devotion to sustainability is a positive for long-term shifts in ecofriendly practices, guided by parent AB InBev's 2025 sustainability goals.

Ambev created the Budweiser Wind Farm in Bahia, with a 80+ MW capacity, in efforts to boost clean energy in manufacturing - all Budweiser production is expected to be sourced clean by 2022. 30 solar farms are expected to power all of the distribution centers in Brazil. Operations are transitioning away from fossil fuels, with biomass representing 37% of the energy matrix. Ambev also continues to reduce emissions as it has done so in the past, with a plan to reduce carbon emissions by 30 million tonnes with a fleet of 1,600 electric vehicles by 2023, and a partnership with MAN-Volkswagen to create a 100% natural gas powered truck to reduce carbon emissions by 20%.

Recycling and ecofriendly packaging is another pillar for Ambev's sustainability goals. Ambev has reduced the amount of packaging materials by 34.4 thousand tons, and created the first 100% PET packaging for Guaraná Antarctica.

The company also has a special relationship with water. It has benefited 43,000 people with funding from the Água AMA projects, which aim to provide access to drinking water and sustainable management of clean water, a main goal of the UN. Ambev teamed up with The Nature Conservancy to create Coalizão Cidades pela Água, bringing water availability to 60 million Brazilians, as well as leading efforts for river, spring and forest conservation. Projeto Bacias also takes on that initiative of preserving important hydrographic basins. Internally, the Sistema de Autoavaliação de Eficiência Hídrica has helped Ambev to reduce water used in production by 46% over the past decade and a half.

Another sign of positivity lies with Moody's reaffirmation of its Baa3 credit rating on Ambev, based on key considerations taken. Moody's noted that "geographic and product diversity mitigates cash flow volatility...[while] dominant market position in Brazil, strong execution capabilities and strict cost control allowed it to withstand the recent downturn in the local economy and still maintain exceptionally strong profitability and credit metrics." However, one main positive consideration was that these negative effects brought on from the Brazilian economy were offset by limited need for funding, significant amounts of cash/assets internationally, and importance to parent AB InBev. Ambev has a strong balance sheet, with over $3 billion in cash and equivalents and less than $150 million in long-term debt.

And the value comes from Ambev's payout, although dependent on earnings and financial condition. "Bylaws provide for a minimum mandatory dividend of 40% of our adjusted annual net income, if any, as determined under IFRS at our individual financial statements" as Ambev is still profitable, and as earnings and revenues are expected to recover sequentially as volume recovers, it's likely that Ambev's dividend remains secure.

Overall, Ambev has been hit hard by the pandemic in terms of volume and revenue declines, but signs of a recovery in volume are underway, and investments in D2C and B2B channels have grown. Weakness in the real has contributed to the underperformance of the NYSE listed shares, and a weak real in the upcoming months ahead could keep shares depressed. However, if the real finds some footing, shares could find upside from that alone. Margins have been under pressure from pandemic related slumps, but recovery in margins as sales recover should benefit profitability, and keep the dividend safe. Focus on sustainability in key areas of water and clean energy should benefit Ambev in the long term, as ecofriendly and carbon neutral practices are gaining traction. Ambev's strong balance sheet and stable credit rating are also positives as the company navigates difficult macro conditions and a tough Brazilian economic environment. Shares look to have upside potential as revenues and volumes grow from here, as well as a dividend for supplementary income.