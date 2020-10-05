The current free cash flow yield of 4% is quite low, and perhaps an option strategy could help to boost this FCF yield.

Introduction

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) has an excellent reputation for being a defensive stock and the pandemic-related crash in March confirmed the company’s status. The share price lost just around 20% from its February highs and is now already trading above those February levels again. That being said, the share price has been moving sideways for the past five years in the $60-80 trading range.

Data by YCharts

A strong net income and free cash flow result creates possibilities

Colgate reported total revenue of almost $3.9B in Q2 2020 which is an increase of just under 1% compared to the same quarter as last year. So while other consumer-oriented companies perhaps saw larger bumps as pantries were being restocked, Colgate’s revenue appears to be in line with the expectations and much of the restocking seems to have occurred in Q1 when the revenue increase was more outspoken. In fact, the YoY revenue increase in Q2 was even just a little bit below inflation numbers in the western world.

Source: SEC filings

Although the revenue increase was perhaps slightly disappointing, I’m impressed with Colgate’s ability to keep the operating expenses low: the COGS actually decreased by almost 2%, resulting in the gross profit increasing by almost 3%.

The operating profit came in at $946M while the lower interest expenses and post-retirement expenses further boosted the pre-tax income to $891M and on an after-tax basis, the net income attributable to the shareholders of Colgate-Palmolive was $635M or 74 cents per share. That’s almost 10% higher compared to the second quarter last year. In the entire first semester of the year, the net income increased to $1.35B or $1.58/share. A pretty impressive 20% profit increase but this still doesn’t make Colgate’s current share price cheap.

On top of the nice profit increase in H1, Colgate’s free cash flow result is also getting stronger. The company reported an operating cash flow of almost $1.8B and adjusted for changes in the working capital, the underlying operating cash flow was $1.54B, an increase from the $1.48B generated in H1 2019.

Source: SEC filings

The capex did increase during the first half of this year but it remains limited to just 1/10th of the adjusted operating cash flow indicating 90% of the operating cash flow is being converted into free cash flow and that conversion ratio is relatively stable compared to last year. The full-year capex is estimated at 2-2.5% of the total revenue so we can expect a similar or slightly higher capex requirement in H2.

About half of the free cash flow was paid out as a dividend, another portion was used to buy back stock ($228M worth of stock) while Colgate-Palmolive also spent $482M in repaying debt.

A robust balance sheet

Colgate also recorded a $353M cash inflow from the proceeds from the exercise of stock options and this further helped to boost the quality of the balance sheet.

As of the end of June, Colgate had just short of $1B in cash on the bank while it had just over $500M in short-term debt and $6.9B in long-term debt for a net debt of around $6.4B. That’s a lot of money in absolute numbers but relative to the EBITDA result of close to $2.1B in H1 2020, Colgate’s net debt is very manageable.

On top of that, its debt is cheap, very cheap. Looking at its 3.25% bond maturing in March 2024 (3.5 years from now), the yield to maturity is just around 0.30% (based on the mid-point between bid and ask) while the Eurobonds maturing in 13.5-year and 19-year time have a YTM of respectively 0.21% and 0.42%.

Investment thesis

With a free cash flow result of almost $1.4B in H1 2020, we can look forward to a full-year free cash flow result of around $2.75B and divided over 857M shares outstanding, this results in a free cash flow of $3.20 per share. The current free cash flow yield of around 4% doesn’t make Colgate-Palmolive cheap, but the company deserves to be trading at a premium price due to its proven resilience during difficult and challenging times.

I have no position in Colgate but I am considering writing some out of the money put options. The P70 expiring in January next year has an option premium of approximately $1.30 (the midpoint between bid and ask) which would allow me to pick up Colgate at an average of $68.70 for a 4.7% free cash flow yield. And if Colgate trades higher than $70/share in January, I’ll just keep the option premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.