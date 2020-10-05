Since the last quarter's results were posted, I've been trying to think about how Q3 and Q4 will shake out. One day, more for amusement than anything else, I decided to take a peek at what the estimates for Q3 were. I never read analyst reports, as they're almost never worth anything, as they seem to be influenced far more by current price action than economic realities.

CFRA estimates $2.31 in FFO per share for Q3, compared to $2.44 Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) earned in Q2. $2.31 is also the FFO estimate posted on Seeking Alpha. This is a 5% drop from Q2 and a 34% drop from last year.

The more I thought about it - the more this seems to make no sense at all. Briefly, here's why:

Q2 Earnings Call

In the transcript of the Q2 call, David Simon broke out the three sources that led to the drop in NOI (which, of course, is related to FFO numbers):

"Now, let me walk you through the components of the year-over-year change in the context of our portfolio NOI. I think the best way to do that is on page 17 of our supplement that we issued today. This will help you understand the impact of COVID-19. First of all, total portfolio NOI or net operating income decreased from $1.5 billion in the second quarter last year to approximately $1.2 billion this year, a decrease of 21%, or approximately $315 million. The year-over-year decline for the second quarter was due primarily to the following: approximately $215 million from domestic rent abatements and a higher provision for credit losses. Given the lack of local, state and federal government support for our industry, we went out of our way to abate rent for thousands of local small businesses, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs and other retailers for the period they were closed. Approximately $145 million from lower sales based rents, short-term leasing and Simon brand venture income solely due to the fact that our properties were closed and approximately $60 million of lower income from our international outlet portfolio, again due to the fact that they were closed as well during the second quarter. So that's $215 million, $145 million and $60 million, these decreases were partially offset by approximately $105 million from our cost reduction initiatives."

In essence, David lays out the ~$315 million hit to their NOI, which, of course, is related to their FFO numbers. Given that Simon has ~306 million shares, that's a $1.02 hit - which matches almost identically when comparing Q2 2019 FFO of $3.45 to Q2 2020 FFO of $2.44 (difference of $1.01).

The point here is that, in order to ponder what Q3 will look like, we need to ponder the three items David mentioned that led to the drop in Q2 FFO. Before we take them one at a time - just notice how each of the three items were (obviously) due to their locations being closed. It's critical to recognize that, because, overwhelmingly, that wasn't the case for Q3.

At the end of Q2, Simon had 199 of its 204 US locations open - which represented more than 95% of the company's NOI. It's hard to parse out how open each of Simon's properties were in Q2, but they reference losing 10,500 shopping days - presumably, all the days each location was closed multiplied by their 204 properties. That would work out to, on average, having the US portfolio closed for ~51 days in Q2 - effectively 60% of the quarter.

California was the only state that went backwards on malls in Q3, forcing Simon to close 7 properties, meaning they spent much of Q3 with 197 of 204 properties open in Q3 (97%). California reopened malls (except LA County) at the end of August, so Simon had 203 of 204 open in August. Point being - whereas Simon was effectively open for 40% of Q2, their properties were 97% open in Q3.

When each component of the $315 million hit was "solely due to the fact that our properties were closed" - it seems highly perplexing that FFO estimates for Q3 are lower than Q2.

Let's go into each of the three items.

1. Rent abatements and credit losses.

We don't know the breakdown between the two, but abatements are mentioned first and were the item most discussed on the call. But abatements will obviously improve in Q3. From the call:

John P. Kim - BMO Capital Markets Corp: Thank you. Good afternoon. David you provided the monthly trajectory of both rent collections and deferrals which have been improving sequentially. I was wondering if you could provide the same details about how rent abatements have been trending over the past few months? David E. Simon - Simon Property Group, Inc: Yeah. I would say way down and the fact is since we're not closed, the rent abatement was around the period of time we were closed. So now that essentially other than the California situation we're not closed. There might be an abatement here or there, but it's generally I would hope well past this.

Abatements were only given when locations were closed, but, again, they were overwhelmingly not closed in Q3. Clearly, abatements will be lower than in Q2.

If abatements made up half of the $215 million - so $107.5 million - even seeing half of that number go away would be an $0.18 improvement to FFO.

2. Lower sales-based rents and short-term leasing.

Again, we don't know the breakdown between these items, but given that physical sales largely evaporated in Q2, especially when properties were closed, I think it is safe to assume most of the $145 million is from lower sales-based rents. Let's say $100 million is due to lower sales-based rent, and just half of that comes back in Q3. That's another $0.16 improvement over Q2 FFO.

3. Finally, $60 million of lower income from international portfolio.

On the call, David said this:

"Internationally, all of our designer and international premium outlets are open and operating. 100% of all those stores and our designer outlets are open and operating with shopper traffic and retail sales at approximately 90% of prior-year levels. And we continue to see steady improvement in traffic and sales at our international premium outlets with all retail stores open and sales across that portfolio nearing last year's levels."

Clearly, Q3 will be stronger here than Q2 - simply by the locations being open (and seeing sales at 90% of last year's levels). Let's again assume we get half of this $60 million back in Q3. That's $0.10 of an improvement to FFO.

Cost Reductions

Now, they also mentioned that the drop in NOI was offset by cost reductions of $105 million. They may not be able to maintain that indefinitely, so to be conservative, let's say half of those benefits go away in Q3. This works out to a $0.17 drag on Q3 FFO compared to Q2.

Where does that leave us?

$0.18 improvement from abatements, $0.16 improvement from sales-based rents, $0.10 improvement from international, and a $0.17 reduction due to cost reductions fading. This adds up to a $0.27 improvement over Q2, putting us at $2.71. This is an 11% gain from Q2 and 17% higher than estimates.

What's especially perplexing is that $2.71 is higher than all of CFRA's estimates until Q4 of 2021. This is obscene, as I feel like the estimates used here are very conservative (they could easily get most of international back, see larger than half of sales-based rents return, and see abatements go effectively to zero in Q3), and the business should continue normalizing into 2021. Simon will have its struggles for sure, especially with write-offs, but I actually find it more likely that Q3 FFO hits $3 than it hits estimates ($3 FFO would still be down 15% from last year).

I don't feel strongly either way - so you're welcome to disagree here. I just don't see how they post FFO less than Q2 - which is what the estimates are predicting. It doesn't seem mathematically possible. As this graph shows, each month of Q3 is showing higher activity at Simon malls than the highest month of Q2.

Traffic in September looks to be at around 78%, but with conversion rates higher than normal (people are coming to buy, not browse), sales could easily be north of 80% of last year's levels.

The point here is not to dissect Simon or get into the future of retail (I'm more optimistic than most) - it's simply to argue that Q3 estimates don't seem to make any sense, and I think they'll be proven wrong (possibly dramatically).

