The consumer staples sector has traditionally been ripe hunting ground for the dividend growth focused investor. Reason being that most consumer staples businesses deal with products that are consumed in short order once they are purchased, which leads to frequent repeat purchases.

The Hershey Company (HSY) is no stranger to the small, repeat purchase business model. The namesake brand of Hershey Kisses and Hershey bars have long fueled the business as more confectionaries were purchased year after year. That strong cash generation allowed them to purchase one of my favorite sweet candies, Reese's.

With plenty of strong and recognizable brands, consumers continue to come back for more of Hershey's products.

Dividend History

The majority of my investments fall into the dividend growth investment strategy. That means that I want to invest in what I believe are high quality businesses that generate excess cash flow that can then be returned to owners via a rising dividend.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company Investor Relations

Hershey is a Dividend Contender with 11 consecutive years of dividend growth. Its streak of paying the same or higher dividend dates back to at least 1993 with a 10 quarter pause across the 2007-09 period.

Of the 27 periods dating back to 1993, year over year dividend growth has ranged from 0.0% to 16.0% with an average of 9.4% and a median of 9.5%.

There's been 23 rolling five-year periods since 1993 and Hershey's annualized dividend growth has ranged from 6.0% to 12.5% with an average of 9.5% and a median of 9.5%.

Additionally, there's been 18 rolling 10-year periods over which annualized dividend growth has ranged from 8.4% to 10.5% with an average of 9.5% and a median of 9.5%.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year period annualized dividend growth rates since 1993 can be found in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year DGR 3 Year DGR 5 Year DGR 10 Year DGR 1993 $0.285 1994 $0.313 9.68% 1995 $0.343 9.60% 1996 $0.380 10.92% 10.06% 1997 $0.420 10.53% 10.35% 1998 $0.460 9.52% 10.32% 10.05% 1999 $0.500 8.70% 9.58% 9.85% 2000 $0.540 8.00% 8.74% 9.53% 2001 $0.583 7.89% 8.19% 8.92% 2002 $0.630 8.17% 8.02% 8.45% 2003 $0.723 14.66% 10.20% 9.45% 9.75% 2004 $0.835 15.55% 12.75% 10.80% 10.32% 2005 $0.930 11.38% 13.85% 11.49% 10.50% 2006 $1.030 10.75% 12.54% 12.07% 10.49% 2007 $1.135 10.19% 10.77% 12.49% 10.45% 2008 $1.190 4.85% 8.56% 10.49% 9.97% 2009 $1.190 0.00% 4.93% 7.34% 9.06% 2010 $1.280 7.56% 4.09% 6.60% 9.01% 2011 $1.380 7.81% 5.06% 6.03% 9.01% 2012 $1.560 13.04% 9.44% 6.57% 9.49% 2013 $1.810 16.03% 12.24% 8.75% 9.62% 2014 $2.040 12.71% 13.92% 11.38% 9.34% 2015 $2.236 9.61% 12.75% 11.80% 9.17% 2016 $2.402 7.42% 9.89% 11.72% 8.84% 2017 $2.548 6.08% 7.69% 10.31% 8.42% 2018 $2.756 8.16% 7.22% 8.77% 8.76% 2019 $2.990 8.49% 7.57% 7.95% 9.65% 2020 $3.154 5.48% 7.37% 7.12% 9.44%

Table and calculations by author; data source The Hershey Company Investor Relations

The payout ratio is a quick way to judge the safety of a dividend payout which is quite important for dividend growth investors. The more stable the underlying business the higher a payout ratio can be pushed. Additionally, the more reinvestment opportunities for the cash flow the lower the payout ratio should be.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

Hershey's payout ratio has seen large fluctuations over the last decade although the trend over time is somewhere in the 50% range. The 10-year average net income payout ratio is 57% with the 5-year average at 63%. The free cash flow payout ratio averages are 61% and 53%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

To determine the quality of the business I like to look at a variety of metrics of the previous decade. First off I want to see a solid growth in revenue with stable gross profits as that's a good sign of the strength of the business. Moving further down the financial statements speaks more to the quality of the management team. For dividend growth oriented investors, the stability of the business is paramount to support a rising dividend payment over time.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

Hershey's revenue growth has been solid considering it's market is quite competitive and they are well-entrenched. Over the last decade sales have risen 41% or ~3.9% annualized. Gross profits have climbed 49% in total or ~4.5% annualized.

Meanwhile, operating income has well outpaced sales growth rising 74% in total or ~6.3% annualized with cash flow from operations climbing 96% in total or ~7.7% annualized.

Free cash flow the most across all metrics increasing 109% or ~8.5% annualized.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

Hershey's gross margins have increased over the last decade with a 10-year average of 44.7% and a 5-year average of 45.8%.

My preference is to see free cash flow margins greater than 10%. Historically, Hershey has been pretty close to those levels although from FY 2017 onward free cash margins have been well above 10%. The 10-year average free cash flow margin is 11.5% with the 5-year average at 15.9%.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

My preferred profitability metric is the free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC. The FCF ROIC represents the return of excess cash generated by the business that could theoretically be returned to shareholders based on the capital that's invested in the business.

Hershey's FCF ROIC has been excellent over the last decade regularly coming in greater than 20%. Hershey's FCF ROIC has averaged 21.4% over the last 10 years and 23.9% for the most recent 5 year period.

I consider myself a part owner of the businesses that I invest in which means that I want to see capital allocation decisions that make sense. That means that the first priority is capital expenditures to maintain as well as grow the business. Sustainable excess cash flow should then be used to pay and grow a dividend payment to reward shareholders. Excess cash flow above that should then be used for share repurchases, debt reduction or building up a cash buffer for strategic acquisitions.

To understand how Hershey uses its cash flow, I calculate 3 variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF - Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD - FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB - FCFaD less total cash spent on share repuchases

Ideally the business would generally show positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about any specific year being negative; however, I do want to see a positive FCFaDB over time. A positive FCFaDB means there's ample cash flow generated by the business to sustain the entire capital allocation process.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

As we saw earlier, Hershey has had positive and generally rising FCF over the last decade. In total that's given management $8.34 B in cumulative FCF generation to use for shareholders. Management has paid out a total of $4.44 B in dividends putting the cumulative FCFaD at $3.90 B.

With that $3.90 B in FCFaD management has spent $4.20 B on share repurchases putting the cumulative FCFaDB at -$0.29 B for the last 10 years.

That $4.2 B spent on share repurchases reduced the share count from 230.3 M in FY 2010 to 210.7 M at the end of FY 2019. That's roughly a 8.5% decrease in total or ~1.0% annualized.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

As an investor in the equity stake of the business, the capital structure is quite important since equity is lowest on the capital structure. If debt levels are too high and not supported by cash flows generated by the business, then shareholders will suffer.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

Debt makes up a large portion of Hershey's capital structure with a 10-year average of 69% and a 5-year average of 75%. Debt in relation to the capital structure is larger than I would like; however, I'm not concerned due to the manageable debt ratios that you can see below.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company SEC filings

I like to see how much debt there is in relation to EBITDA, operating income and free cash flow to get a sense of how leveraged the business is and how risky the equity stake is.

Hershey's debt-to-EBITDA, debt-to-operating income and debt-to-free cash flow ratios are acceptable given the fairly reliable nature of the business. The average over the last 10 years is 2.1x, 1.9x and 3.6x, respectively.

Valuation

For valuing potential investments I like to use multiple methods including minimum acceptable rate of return (MARR), dividend yield theory, and a simplified reverse discounted cash flow.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce, apply a realistic multiple on those future earnings for a terminal value and then determine whether the expected return surpasses your hurdle rate.

On average analysts expect Hershey to report FY 2020 EPS of $6.01 and FY 2021 EPS of $6.41. Analysts also expect Hershey to show annual EPS growth of 6.8% per year over the next 5 years and I then assumed that Hershey would show 5.0% annual EPS growth for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 50% payout ratio.

I like to use history as a guide to determine a reasonable multiple that the business could be valued at by market participants. Assuming nothing has fundamentally changed with respect to the business on the qualitative side I would expect future multiples to be in the historic range. As you can see in the following YCHart, Hershey has typically been valued between ~16x to 30x TTM EPS.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Hershey could provide if the assumptions laid out above come to pass. Returns include dividends taken in cash and calculated with a purchase price of $142.92, Friday's closing price. Returns are run through the end of calendar year 2025, "5 Year", and calendar year 2030, "10 Year".

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 30 13.4% 10.3% 25 9.8% 8.6% 22.5 7.7% 7.6% 20 5.5% 6.5% 17.5 3.0% 5.3% 15 0.2% 3.9%

Alternatively, I've calculated what price I could purchase shares at in order to produce the returns that I desire from my investments once again assuming the assumptions laid out above come to fruition. My typical hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Hershey I'll also examine return targets of 8% and 9%.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 30 $169 $148 $176 $161 $185 $176 25 $143 $128 $150 $139 $156 $151 22.5 $130 $118 $136 $128 $142 $139 20 $118 $108 $123 $117 $128 $127 17.5 $105 $98 $109 $106 $114 $115 15 $92 $88 $96 $95 $100 $102

Dividend yield theory is a valuation concept best used for stable businesses and built on the idea that there's a "normal" dividend yield that a business will offer. The fair value proxy is the 5-year average dividend yield.

Image by author; data source The Hershey Company Investor Relations and Yahoo Finance

Shares of Hershey currently offer a 2.25% dividend yield compared to the 5-year average of 2.43%.

The reverse discounted cash flow analysis is a way to decipher was market participants are expecting for the future of the business. I use a simplified version of the DCF built on revenue growth, the maximum of the 3-, 5- and 10-year average EBIT margin, a tax rate of 20%, and 0% and 10% EBIT margin improvement over the 20 year forecast period. Future cash flows are discounted at 8% and 10% hurdle rates.

For the 8% hurdle rate with 0% EBIT margin improvement, Hershey needs revenue growth of 4.3% over the next 20 years to support the current share price. With 10% EBIT margin improvement to 23.4%, revenue growth needs to be 4.0% per year to justify the 8% hurdle rate. The same scenarios but with 10% hurdle rates have required revenue growth of 6.9% and 6.4%, respectively.

Conclusion

Hershey has been a wonderful business for well over a century now. The Hershey Company has done well due to the strength of their brand and the repeat purchases that are an inexpensive treat for consumers.

The business itself is excellent and one I'd like to increase my stake in over time. However, the valuation needs to make sense to me before I do.

I do have some concerns with decisions made by management specifically relating to lowering the quality of some of their inputs in order to increase margins. This is something to keep an eye on moving forward to see if it hurts the brand reputation and sales.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range of $120 to $147. While the MARR analysis has a fair value range between $127 to $151 for 8% IRRs and $108 TO $128 FOR 10% IRRs.

The reverse DCF doesn't throw up any red flags and suggests that 8% returns are within reason given the historic baseline and 10% is within the realm of possibilities but will require everything firing on all cylinders.

A back of the envelope calculation using ROIC and reinvestment rate puts the intrinsic value compounding of Hershey in the 7-9% range which is more than adequate if that can be maintained.

The question is what kind of capital reinvestment opportunities Hershey has. International expansion has been a struggle for Hershey especially with its core brands. There's still room to expand there as Hershey is highly North America-centric.

I would expect Hershey's core business to continue to deliver low single digit growth over time while continuing to generate plenty of cash flow that Hershey can use for expansion into other fronts specifically the snack business.

I think a purchase of shares around the current share price is a defensible purchase with return expectations in the 6.5% to 8.5% range over the next 10 years. For a stable business that's not a bad future return. However, given my existing stake I'd be more comfortable adding shares in the mid-to-low-$130s as that reduces the risk while increasing the return potential, all else being equal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.