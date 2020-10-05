Truck sales are strong in the quarter despite the new F-150 not yet released.

Ford Motor (F) reported last Friday that its F-Series trucks sold better than before the coronavirus pandemic. The 3.5% year-on-year growth re-affirms the company’s core business strength in trucks. Still, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) is a competitive threat. Even though the Dodge Ram quality is questionable compared to the Ford F-Series, Ford still must grow its market share to support the stock’s rebound.

F-150 Sales Jump

Ford reported F-series sales climbing 3.5% to 221,647 trucks. Dodge reported 156,157 sales and General Motors (GM) posted 145,525 units. Aesthetically, the Chevrolet Silverado is unattractive, starting from the grille:

Below, Ford's 2021 truck looks more appealing:

GM unit sales likely benefited from the appealing starting price of $28,500. So, this gave unit volume growth a lift in the quarter. At the top-end trim level, the truck costs $57,100. Conversely, Ford has a more appealing mix of pickup trucks for customers to choose from. Both the F-Series and Ranger are of high quality and reliable. Readers may look at JD Powers giving a score of just 3 out of 5 but a consumer review is more useful. For example, the Ranger gets many 5-star reviews on reliability from owners.

Readers may read the scrutiny on JD Powers here. The firm also charges hundreds of thousands of dollars to auto manufacturers if they want access to the survey results.

Considering that the pandemic should have slowed sales and that Ford did not release its redesigned F-150 yet, chances are good that its market share will grow in the quarters ahead. Detroit Free Press reported that,

Overall, Ford sold 551,796 total vehicles versus 665,192 for GM and 507,351 for FCA.

When Ford releases a refreshed truck, it will compete more effectively against GM. Furthermore, Ford said, “No question, a strong housing market is tied to F-Series demand. The biggest growth in F-Series sales came in the southeast, up 18.1% over a year ago. The west and northeast were up 17.3% and 17.8% respectively.”

With interest rates at historic lows, housing demand will continue rising, fueling demand for the F-series in the southeast, west, and northeast regions.

Ford Stock Range-Bound

Since jumping in June in anticipation of the pandemic shutdown easing, shares re-tested and found support at the 50 and moving averages:

Last week, Ford broke-out above the 200-day moving average resistance.

Mustang Mach-E Price Cut

Last week, Ford cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E. The price of the entry-level trim will fall by $1,000, the California Route 1 version will decline by $2,000, and the Premium will cost $3,000 less. Ford claimed that "We're adjusting Mustang Mach-E pricing to remain fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes."

The comment makes no sense because the company did not even launch the electric vehicle to market yet. Accountants and marketers may have assessed the competition based only on pricing. Still, initial strong demand suggests that the Mustang Mach-E will sell at the manufacturer’s suggested price. By contrast, GM’s Corvette retailed for around $56,000 but will sell well-above costs. For example, some sellers are asking for up to $160,000 for the C8 Corvette.

If Ford has initial supply constraints for the Mach-E, resale prices may come in above the manufacturer's price.

Valuation

GM stock has an edge over Ford. Despite its blunder in making a deal with Nikola (NKLA), shares have a better positive momentum than that of Ford stock:

To GM's credit, the fraud allegations against Nikola will not cost it anything. More recently, NKLA stock rallied on speculation that GM would sweeten the deal.

Analysts and fellow authors are more bullish on GM stock and are neutral on Ford:

As an underdog, investors have low expectations for Ford. Another quarter of strong truck sales in the fourth quarter, followed by the EV launch in 2021, should send Ford shares to the $7.50-$9.00 range within the next few months.

Your Takeaway

Ford is a frustrating stock to own. Long-term investors suffered while those who bought the stock at the $3.96 low this year are up nicely. Now that the market anticipates strong truck sales amid the pandemic, Ford is unlikely to dip that low again in the near term. Continue accumulating Ford stock from here.

