Teekay LNG Partners, L.P. (TGP) is an owner-operator of tanker vessels carrying liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. This is an interesting sector to operate in right now as the international demand for both natural gas and natural gas liquids is rapidly growing despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Teekay LNG Partners has the largest fleet of these specialized tanker ships in the world, which positions the company well to exploit this demand as these vessels represent the only way to transport these substances over large bodies of water such as the ocean. Thus, there may be an opportunity here that is worth investigating.

About Teekay LNG Partners

As just mentioned, Teekay LNG Partners owns and operates the largest liquids tanker fleet in the world. This fleet consists of 23 wholly-owned liquefied natural gas tankers and another 26 tankers that are joint ventures with another company. Unfortunately, though, this fleet is somewhat older than that or competitors such as GasLog (GLOG) as the average vessel age is 9.5 years across both the wholly-owned and jointly-owned fleets. This could weaken the company's ability to secure business for its vessels compared to peers. For the time being though, the company does not have to as all of its vessels are employed under long-term contracts. This is something that is fairly common in the liquefied natural gas tanker space and is something that sets it apart from other segments of the shipping industry. It is also something that makes it much safer than other shipping industry segments because the long-term contracts ensure that the company's vessels will continue to generate revenue through short-term disruptions like the COVID-19 outbreak. This provides for steady cash flows and provides support for the distribution that the company pays out to its investors.

As we can see here, all of the wholly-owned vessels in Teekay LNG Partners' fleet are currently employed under long-term charters:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

The same thing can be said about the ships that the company owns jointly with other firms:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

There are two types of long-term charter. The first type involves the customer simply paying the same dayrate over the entire contract term. This is a very nice option for investors because it provides the company with insulation against fluctuations in the market dayrate. In short, even if the market dayrate declines, vessels under this type of contract will still generate the same amount of revenue. The second type of contract is one in which the dayrate fluctuates based on some kind of index. This can be both a positive or negative thing as the dayrate can go either up or down. It does put the company's revenues at the risk of the market though so it is less conducive to supporting the distribution. Fortunately, all of the wholly-owned and nearly all of the jointly-owned vessels are operating under fixed-rate contracts.

One thing that we do notice is that three of the company's jointly-owned vessels have contracts that expire in 2021. These ships thus face some re-contracting risk. The company will have to find new contracts for these vessels and will have to accept the prevailing market dayrate when it does. Although dayrates have rebounded sharply from the depths of the economic shutdowns, there is no guarantee that they will be higher when the company secures new contracts than what it is receiving right now. Thus, we may see a slight revenue decline over the next year or so as these vessels are re-contracted.

Fortunately, though, Teekay LNG Partners has a long history of delivering solid financial performance throughout the business cycle. In fact, in the second quarter, the company delivered a record total adjusted EBITDA and record adjusted earnings per unit. This is in spite of the global economic shutdowns that paralyzed the world's economy and whose effects are still plaguing many companies today. In fact, though, this is merely the continuation of a trend that has been going on for quite some time. As we can see here, the company has delivered steady and uninterrupted growth in both of these metrics since the start of 2018:

Source: Teekay LNG Partners

This was, however, the result of a massive $3.5 billion growth program that the company completed in December 2019. The demand for liquefied natural gas has been steadily growing as we will shortly see and Teekay LNG Partners was able to take advantage of this by adding vessels to its fleet and thus grow its revenues and cash flows. This is, unfortunately, one of the only ways to grow a company like this as depending on steadily rising dayrates is generally a futile model.

Liquefied Natural Gas Fundamentals

Tanker ships have only a limited capacity that they can carry and since the only way for a company like Teekay LNG Partners can grow is to add vessels to its fleet, we want to make sure that the demand for liquefied natural gas will grow. Fortunately, that is likely to be the case.

There was a great deal of fear that the pandemic-related lockdowns would have a sharply negative effect on the demand for liquefied natural gas. The lockdowns did indeed have an effect since the demand from industry fell year-over-year but it was certainly not as steep as the decline in demand for crude oil. Arguably, the fact that the winter of 2019-2020 was fairly mild in mature importing markets had a larger effect because there was less demand for natural gas for heating. As we can see here though, not all major importing markets saw lower demand this year compared to last:

Source: Poten & Partners, Teekay LNG Partners

Europe did indeed have lower demand than it did a year ago. The demand for liquefied natural gas on that continent fell 7% year-over-year. When we combine this with the above charts, we can see that global demand was indeed down due both to the mild winter and the coronavirus-related lockdowns but the overall impact was not as large as what many predicted.

We have already begun to see the demand for liquefied natural gas recover, especially among those countries that were the first to lock themselves down. In the second quarter of 2020, liquefied natural gas demand in China was up 20% year-over-year. Demand in the Middle East was also up but unfortunately, it was down in most regions:

Source: Poten, GasLog Limited

Overall, the second quarter of 2020 saw global liquefied natural gas demand decline 2% compared to the prior-year quarter. However, things look much better when we look at the first half of the year. Overall, liquefied natural gas demand was up 4% globally compared to the first half of 2019:

Source: Poten, GasLog Limited

As investors though we are more interested in what is going to happen going forward and not so much about what has happened in the past. Fortunately, there is reason for optimism here. According to Wood Mackenzie, the global demand for liquefied natural gas will grow at a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2020-2025 period. This will thus likely drive demand for tankers such as those operated by Teekay LNG Partners.

Financial Concerns

As is always the case, we want to take a look at a company's finances before we commit to making an investment in it. After all, we do not want to risk buying into an effectively bankrupt company or a company that is on the verge of a distribution cut since both scenarios result in a destruction of capital when the stock price declines. First, let us have a look at the company's debt. A high debt load can be quite risky because a company needs to make regular payments on its debt and needs to pay off all of its debt when it matures. There is no requirement to do this with equity. Thus, if some event occurs that causes a company's cash flow to decline, these payments could strain it. In addition, if the company cannot refinance its debt due to market weakness or some other reason, then it could be in a great deal of trouble when the debt matures.

As of June 30, 2020, Teekay LNG Partners had a net debt of $1.332156 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.662404 billion. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. While this is below the 1.0 ratio that we normally like to see, let us compare this to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity Teekay LNG Partners 0.80 GasLog Limited 5.10 Golar LNG (GLNG) 2.01

As we can see here, Teekay LNG Partners has a much more conservative structure than any of its peers. This is something that lends itself well to investors as the debt load appears to be much less of a risk than what other firms in the industry possess. Thus, it could prove more attractive to retirees or others that are seeking preservation of capital.

Distribution Analysis

Teekay LNG Partners boasts a very attractive 9.47% distribution yield at the current unit price, which easily meets our 7% threshold. As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the company can sustain this distribution as we do not want to be the victims of a distribution cut. The usual way to do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the second quarter of 2020, Teekay LNG Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $83.170 million. However, it only paid out $47.295 million in distributions. This gives the company a distribution coverage ratio of 1.76, which is clearly well above the 1.30 ratio that we typically like to see to ensure a margin of safety. Thus, when combined to the company's relatively stable revenues and cash flow it appears that the distribution is quite safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay LNG Partners offers a very intriguing way to invest in the still growing liquefied natural gas industry and generate a very appealing yield at the same time. The company's cash flows appear to be quite stable as they are nearly entirely covered by long-term contracts and this provides a measure of stability to the distribution. The fact that the company is generating significantly more cash than it needs to cover this distribution adds to the security of it. Overall, this appears to be a good opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends. While it has been updated to include events over the past 10 days, subscribers have had that period of time to act on it.