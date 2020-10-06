Energy was the worst-performing sector of the commodities market in Q1 2020. The most under siege markets during a period often turn out to be the best performers in the following period, which is what happened with energy prices in Q2. However, April was the ugliest month in history for the oil market. May was the best, in terms of price appreciation at least. In Q3, the energy sector posted a gain thanks to the price action in natural gas.

In 2019, the sector was 15.11% higher than at the end of 2018. In Q1 2020, energy posted a 51.02% loss. In Q2, it was 55.73% higher. In Q3, it rose another 9.42% thanks to a substantial gain in natural gas. Meanwhile, over the first nine months of 2020, the energy sector was 21.30% lower than the end of 2019.

WTI and Brent crude oil posted significant losses in Q1 after the outbreak of Coronavirus weighed on demand. In April, the rising contango in the oil market and a tidal wave of petroleum sent landlocked NYMEX May futures below zero for the first time. On April 20, the price became a bearish hot potato and reached a low of -$40.32 per barrel. In Q1, the US and global economies moved into a self-induced coma. In Q2, they began to awaken. At the end of Q3, the virus remained a clear and present danger in the US as well as in other parts of the world. At the start of Q4, US President Trump was hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis in a sign that anyone on the planet can contract the virus.

In the natural gas market, the withdrawal season ended in late March 2020, and prices stabilized above the lows from that month, until June. The price of nearby natural gas futures fell to the lowest level since 1995 when the price traded to a low of $1.432 in June 2020. In Q3, natural gas futures moved to the highest level of 2020 at $2.789 in late September. Ethanol rebounded on the back of gains in corn and other agricultural futures markets.

The energy sector of the commodities market will reflect the economic and geopolitical landscapes as we move into Q4, but the progress of the global pandemic will determine if the demand for oil and gas makes a comeback. Any further shutdowns in the global economy could weigh on prices after the gains from the 2020 lows, but a rebound in business activity would keep the bullish party going. The plight of crude oil is the perfect example of how the cure for low prices in the commodities markets is low prices. Q4 tends to be a seasonally weak time for crude oil, but a strong period for natural gas prices.

Energy commodities power the world. Bullish and bearish factors on the economic and political landscapes were pulling the price of petroleum in opposite directions throughout Q3, and that is likely to continue into Q4. Tensions between Iran and the US reached a boiling point at the start of the quarter on January 8, but Coronavirus and the lack of a response by OPEC with US output rising caused the price of oil to fall to the lowest level in history in April. The rally in May was unprecedented, which led to the incredible Q2 gain. In Q3, the oil market digested those gains and spent most of the three months consolidating around the $40 per barrel level.

Oil and gas equities had signaled that price carnage was in the cards for the two fossil fuels. The stocks had underperformed the energy commodities throughout 2018, 2019, and during Q1 until prices collapsed and moved even lower in April 2020. The energy-related stocks were mostly stable with the energy sector in Q3 after recovering in Q2. Keep in mind that a percentage gain from a significant low always looks a lot more impressive. Energy commodities were over 21.3% lower than the level on December 31, 2019, as of the end of September. In Q4, the US election will determine the futures of energy policy in the country that is the world’s leading producer of petroleum and natural gas. We could see a return of volatility over the final quarter of 2020.

Crude Oil Review

Crude oil traded within a wide range of -$40.32 to a high at $65.65 so far in 2020 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The high came on January 8 and the low on April 20, when storage capacity made it impossible for some longs to find a home for the May NYMEX futures contract as it expired.

In Q1, NYMEX crude oil fell 66.46%, but it came roaring back by 91.75% in Q2. In Q3, crude oil posted a 2.42% gain and was 34.13% lower over the first nine months of 2020. The nearby futures contract settled at $40.22 per barrel on September 30, 2020.

We saw lots of price action in the crude oil market since October 2018. However, the volatility calmed considerably in Q3.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the price mostly consolidated at just over the $40 on NYMEX futures and remained below $44 per barrel before selling in the stock market took the price back below $40 in September and the beginning of October. The future of US energy policy could take the center of the stage and cause price variance in the energy commodity over Q4. I expect volatility to continue, but the demand side of the fundamental equation is the most significant factor over the coming weeks and months.

In Q1, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 65.40%. In Q2, it was 80.77% higher. In Q3, Brent edged 0.65% lower as it underperformed WTI, making it 37.87% lower over the first nine months of 2020. Nearby Brent futures closed on September 30 at $41.00 per barrel as the November contract rolled to December on the final day of September. Brent traded in a range from $16.00 to $71.99 over the last nine months. During the January 8 hostilities between the US and Iran, the price of nearby Brent futures moved to a high at $71.99 per barrel, but the price was trading at less than one-quarter of that price at the April low. When NYMEX futures fell to a negative price, Brent moved to its lowest price of this century at $16 per barrel.

NYMEX crude oil moved 2.42% higher over the past three months, but the XLE fell in the third quarter. The ETF closed at $37.85 on the final day of trading in Q2 2020 and was at the $29.95 level on September 30, a decline of $7.90 or 20.9% over the period. The XLE substantially lagged the price action in the crude oil market in Q3 on a percentage basis, which has been the trend over the past years.

Crude oil rested in Q3 as it traded in a narrow range compared to the past quarters. The potential for price action in the oil market in Q4 will depend on events in the Middle East, the global pandemic, and the US election. Uncertainty is likely to continue, which could cause periods of volatility. Few market participants expected the price of crude oil to trade below zero at the end of Q1. The market taught us to expect the unexpected in April. At the end of Q3, no one is talking about the potential for hostilities in the Middle East that could cause a price spike to the upside. At the price level at the end of Q3, problems in the region could create a head-spinning percentage move. However, a resurgence of the pandemic has the potential to destroy demand.

President Trump’s battle with COVID-19 at the start of October is not a bullish sign for the oil market. However, it is likely to increase the amount of liquidity and stimulus over the coming weeks and months. Stimulus at record levels and a bearish trend in the US dollar are not bearish for crude oil in the long term.

Oil Products Review

Oil products often reflect periods of seasonal demand, but they also are a piece of a complex puzzle when it comes to the price direction of crude oil, which is the critical input when it comes to the refining process. RBOB gasoline tends to rally in the spring and summer, and heating oil or distillates tend to do best during late fall and winter. However, they exhibit less seasonality than the gasoline futures market. 2020 has been anything but an ordinary year, and gasoline and heating oil prices slipped in Q3.

Both gasoline and heating oil futures fell in Q3. Heating oil futures posted a larger loss than gasoline for the quarter. Refining margins in gasoline and distillate products moved to the downside.

In Q1, gasoline futures declined by 64.94%, but they rallied by 102.72% in Q2. In Q3, gasoline posted a marginal 0.06% loss. Gasoline was 28.97% lower during the first nine months of 2020.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, gasoline traded in a range of 37.60 cents per gallon to $1.9924 on the active month contract on the NYMEX so far in 2020. Nearby futures closed on September 30, at $1.20080 per gallon wholesale. Gasoline reached the lowest level since 1999 at 37.60 cents in late March before recovering in Q2. At the end of Q3, gasoline was under pressure.

In Q1, the heating oil futures contract fell by 50.49%. In Q2, it recovered by 18.47%. In Q3, the distillate fell by 3.46% and was 43.38% lower over the first nine months of this year making it the worst-performing commodity so far in 2020. Heating oil futures are a proxy for diesel and jet fuel as the oil products are all distillates and have similar characteristics. Heating oil futures have some seasonal features, but less than gasoline as jet, diesel, and other distillates are year-round fuels. The distillate outperformed gasoline in Q1 but underperformed in Q2 and Q3. So far this year, distillates have done worse than gasoline as global economic conditions remained weak.

Source: CQG

Nearby heating oil futures closed on the final trading day of Q3 at $1.14540 per gallon wholesale. Heating oil traded in a range from 58.00 cents to $2.1195 per gallon over the past nine months. Oil product prices were weak in Q3 in a sign of problematic demand for petroleum.

Crack Spreads Review

The price action in crack or refining spreads shows that demand for crude oil and products remained under pressure in Q3.

In Q1, the gasoline crack fell 56.84%. In Q2, it rounded by 159.26%. In Q3, as the offseason approached, the gasoline crack fell by 15.80% and was 5.79% lower than at the end of 2019.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, demand destruction on the back of Coronavirus pushed the gasoline crack spread substantially lower during the week of March 9. The gasoline crack traded to a low of -$3.85. the wild trading conditions sent it to a high of $24.65 when crude oil moved into negative territory on the NYMEX May contract. The crack spread closed Q3 at $9.43 per barrel. We are now entering the offseason for demand, which could pressure gasoline and the refining margin over the coming months.

Meanwhile, the heating oil crack suffered a decline of 10.25% in Q1 2020. In Q2, it fell another 50.72%. In Q3, the selling continued, and it dropped by 21.95% and was 65.48% lower through the first nine months of this year.

Source: CQG

The weekly pictorial of the heating oil refining spread illustrates that it closed Q1 at $21.45 per barrel. In Q2, it fell to $10.57. In Q3, it closed at $8.25. At $8.25 at the end of Q3, the refining spread was much lower than it was last year at the time, as it closed Q3 2019 at $25.59 per barrel. Heating oil refining spreads underperformed gasoline because of economic conditions.

Crack spreads are real-time indicators for the profitability of those companies that turn raw crude into oil products. Volatility in gasoline and heating oil crack spreads directly impacts the earnings of those companies involved in refining oil.

Natural Gas Review

The price of natural gas plunged by 25.08% in Q1 2020. In Q2, it recovered by 6.77%. Q3, natural gas rose to the highest price in 2020 at $2.789 per MMBtu before correcting lower and was 44.32% higher. In 2020, natural gas was 15.44% higher through the first nine months.

In Q1 2020, natural gas fell to a multiyear low. In Q2, it declined to an even lower low, but in Q3, the energy commodity recovered.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the highs in natural gas in late 2019 came in early-November at $2.905 per MMBtu. The price moved progressively lower from the November peak, eventually reaching a low of $1.519 per MMBtu during the week of March 23. The low was the lowest price since 1995. In late June, the price fell to a lower low at $1.432 per MMBtu. Since the June low, natural gas recovered, sending the price over 91% higher when it reached $2.743 per MMBtu in late August.

Inventories rose to all-time highs in November 2016, when stockpiles climbed to 4.047 tcf. Injections into storage lifted inventories to 3.756 tcf as of September 25, 2020, 14.3% above last year’s level, and 12.1% over the five-year average. Stockpiles have not been a supportive factor for natural gas as they rose above last year’s high during the week ending on September 25. With only sevenweeks to go in the 2020 injection season, an average rise of 34.9bcf would put stockpiles at over the four tcf level for the third time since the EIA began reporting inventories. An average build of 41.5 bcf would put them at a new record high.

Nearby natural gas futures closed Q3 2020 at $2.527 per MMBtu. Technical support is at the June low at $1.423 level. Resistance is at the $2.743 level, the high from late August, as we head into Q4.

Changes in energy policy could impact the price of natural gas in early 2021. Meanwhile, political polls over the coming weeks could also cause an increase in price volatility for natural gas prices for deferred delivery. At the same time, the lowest prices in twenty-five years and carnage in the energy sector in late June could continue to cause a rise in bankruptcies and falling output of natural gas, which is ultimately supportive of the price. One of the highlights of Q3 was Warren Buffett’s acquisition of the transmission and pipeline assets from Dominion Energy (D). Berkshire Hathaway paid $4 billion and assumed $6 billion in debt to increase its transmission assets from 8% to 18% of the US natural gas market. The price of natural gas rallied after Mr. Buffett announced the acquisition. At the same time, the high at $2.743 per MMBtu came as Hurricane Laura hit the states along the Gulf of Mexico. The delivery point for NYMEX futures is in Earth, Louisiana, not far from the Gulf. The slightly higher high at $2.789 at the end of September came as the October contract rolled to November. Contango instead of price action was responsible for the higher high.

The price range in natural gas has been from lows of $1.02 to highs of $15.65 per MMBtu since 1990. A twelve-year price at below $3 is a bargain. Natural gas will move into the third quarter of 2020 at a level that was below the lowest for the century after risk-off conditions in all markets. Many producers were on the verge of bankruptcy. The price action in Q3 was bullish, but inventory levels remain a concern for the coming months. US energy policy could add to price variance as the winter of 2020/2021 approaches.

Politics rather than inventories and the weather could be the most significant factor when it comes to the path of least resistance for the price of natural gas in Q4. Debt-laden producers could go out of business unless government assistance and bailouts support the energy sector. Coronavirus did lots of damage to the energy sector in the US. However, the cure for low prices in commodities markets is low prices as production tends to decline. Warren Buffett gave the natural gas market a vote of confidence, but the election is likely to be the most significant event of 2020 for the energy commodity.

Ethanol

In the US, ethanol is a biofuel -- a product of corn. In Q1, price carnage in the energy sector pushed the ethanol price 33.75% lower. In Q2, ethanol rebounded by 33.92%. In Q3, higher corn prices lifted ethanol by 13.93%, but it was only 1.09% higher since the end of 2019. The biofuel fell to an all-time low at 79.9 cents it Q2 before turning higher. The price of nearby ethanol futures closed on September 30 at $1.3900 per gallon, while corn was 11.96% higher, and gasoline fell 0.06% in the third quarter.

Ethanol declined to a new record low in Q2. The price turned higher as crude oil and gasoline recovered. The ethanol mandate requires a blend with gasoline in the United States. In Brazil, another leading ethanol-producing country, the biofuel a primary fuel that powers automobiles.

Margins for ethanol producers edged higher over the third quarter. The price of the output, ethanol, was up by 13.93% with the price of the input, corn, 11.96% higher. Companies involved in refining corn into the biofuel paid less for the input but received more for the output. Meanwhile, some strength in grain and agricultural commodity prices and a rising stock market through most of Q3 resulted in a higher price for the shares of Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE: ADM), a company that processes corn into ethanol. ADM moved from $39.90 per share at the end of Q2 to $46.49 on September 30 or 16.52% higher. ADM shares moved higher with the overall stock market and outperformed corn and ethanol prices.

As we head into Q4, ethanol could become an issue after the 2020 Presidential election as the Democrats embrace the “Green New Deal” to reduce the carbon footprint.

The bottom line on energy and coal

The oil market was in wait and see mode as the US election unfolds at the end of Q3. The Trump administration supported energy independence and a drill-baby-drill policy with fewer regulations on producers. If Joe Biden becomes President, we could see a return to an environment that does not favor production, which could hand power back to OPEC and Russia. As US production falls, the potential for higher prices will rise, perhaps dramatically. However, the President’s diagnosis with COVID-19 was a negative factor as it signals a second wave of the virus, which is likely to weigh on the global economy.

I am going into Q4 with a very cautious view of crude oil as the winter months tend to be a bearish period, but the election could cause wide price variance. The critical factor over the coming three months continues to be demand. Widespread outbreaks of Coronavirus that shut down businesses and force people back into their homes would weigh on the price of crude oil.

When it comes to natural gas, the price goes into Q4 after a rally that took the price over 91% higher since late June and a correction that sent the nearby futures contract back towards the $2 per MMBtu level. I will look to trade both sides of the market with very tight stops. The stock levels are not bullish going into the peak season in November.

The price of coal tends to be a seasonal commodity that follows the price of other energy products. NYMEX crude oil and gas prices posted gains in Q3, and coal edged higher.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the price of December coal futures for delivery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands shows, the energy commodity closed Q2 at $54.20 per ton and moved higher to $58.70 at the end of Q3 2020, a rise of 8.30% in Q3. The price of Rotterdam coal futures outperformed NYMEX crude oil but underperformed natural gas in Q3. Meanwhile, the KOL ETF product, which holds shares in many of the leading coal-producing companies, climbed from $71.17 on June 30, to $77.91 on September 30, a rise of 9.47% over the period. KOL experienced a reverse 10-1 split in Q2, and the price of the ETN moved higher along with the stock market and coal in Q3.

Oil-related stocks lagged both the stock and oil market since 2018 and throughout 2019 and into 2020. The price carnage in March threatens the survival of many companies in the energy sector. However, many made comebacks from the mid-March lows and the share prices at the end of Q1. Energy companies will follow the prices of the commodities and the stock market, but we could see M&A activity increase as some of the weaker companies will fall victim to the global pandemic and low prices over the first half of 2020. Time will tell if Warren Buffett picked up a bargain or nightmare with his purchase of natural gas assets from Dominion.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) correlates with the price of crude oil, but it had lagged the energy commodity. During Q4 2019, it underperformed the energy commodity, as it appreciated by 4.45% compared to a rise in the price of NYMEX crude oil futures of 12.93% turned out to be a harbinger for the price of the energy commodity. In Q1, NYMEX crude oil fell by 66.46%, and VDE moved 53.1% lower as the shares outperformed the carnage in the oil market. In Q2, crude oil rallied by 91.75%, while VDE moved by 31.6% to the upside.

VDE holds shares in many of the leading energy commodities in the world, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The DJIA removed XOM in Q3 but kept CVX as part of the index. In Q3 2020, VDE moved from $50.30 on June 30 to $40.31 on September 30, a decline of 19.9%. NYMEX crude oil was 2.42% higher, so VDE underperformed the energy commodity for the quarter in a trend that continues as energy-shares have been weak since 2018.

Q4 could be a wild quarter in the energy sector because of the election and a continuation of October surprises.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.