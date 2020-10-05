With the company trading at a forward P/E multiple of 13.8x, we believe PLCE is being fairly priced by the market.

While management’s actions to transition the company to a digital world are positive, we don’t see a clear growth path in PLCE.

The pandemic has accelerated The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) digital growth strategy. The company is working to reduce its store footprint, targeting 300 store closures by the end of fiscal 2021 including the 102 permanent store closures the company has executed through the first half of 2020. PLCE wants to bring its total fleet to 625 stores by 2021.

PLCE is not alone in implementing that strategy. For example, Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is also planning to reduce its store fleet by approximately 25%, or over 200 stores by 2024. The industry clearly sees an overcapacity of stores, driven by the adoption of e-commerce. With a reduced store footprint, it is reasonable to assume fewer sales but better profitability

The company is showing good momentum in its digital channel with e-commerce growth of 118% in the second quarter from the previous year period. However, on the profitability front, gross margins have shown a decrease of high single digits two quarters in a row. Management cites inefficiencies and high fulfillment costs as the reasons for margin compression.

PLCE is currently working on the integration of its Gymboree acquisition. The idea was to expand Gymboree's online presence while integrating both banner brands in "co-branded" stores. We believe the change in consumer trends towards casual collections would put some distress in Gymboree's sales in the coming quarters as the brand focuses more on "dressy" clothing. That said, Gymboree still represents a small fraction of sales and management was already taking steps to adjust its inventory trends.

With the company trading at a forward P/E multiple of 13.8x, we believe PLCE is being fairly priced by the market. For comparison, CRI is also trading at 13.8x forward earnings, but we believe CRI has more growth opportunities ahead given its strong relationship with big-box retailers and its private label brands.

In our opinion, PLCE also competes in a tougher segment of the market surrounding kid's clothing sizes 4-18, competing against off-price retailers and stores like GapKids, Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Target (NYSE:TGT), to name a few. Meanwhile, CRI derives over 50% of its revenues from newborn to toddler sizes (2T-5T), commanding 15% of the market share.

Online growth to offset declining store sales

PLCE reported second-quarter sales of $369M, down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis, and ahead of the consensus by $5.42M. The company also recorded non-GAAP EPS of minus $1.48, missing analysts' expectations by $0.23.

Before COVID struck the retail market, PLCE had already planned some changes to its business model by focusing more resources on growing its digital channel. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of e-commerce, and in that regard, PLCE showed positive results during Q2. The company saw an increase of 118% in e-commerce sales during Q2 compared to its prior-year period. Since March, management has noted an increase of new customers by approximately 175% and an increase in app downloads of 115%. The company ended the quarter with e-commerce sales accounting for 71% of total sales, driven in part by having its stores closed for over half of the selling days in the quarter.

While growth in e-commerce is positive to its long-term goals, the company still needs to work on the cost side of it. Adjusted gross margins for the second quarter fell by 760 basis points to 25.4% of net sales compared to the last year period. The decrease in adjusted gross margins follows a decline of 990 basis points in Q1 to 26.8% of total sales. In both instances, management points to higher inefficiencies and fulfillment costs associated with a large number of ship-from-store orders:

Obviously, we pointed out that the major hit on our gross margin line was the ship from store fulfillment that we did in the second quarter fulfilling e-com demand from our store inventory. We did roughly 55% of our e-comm shipping from -- in the perspective of ship from store. So obviously, a very unproductive way to move that inventory. - Q2 call

The high percentage of ship-from-store fulfillment during the quarter is way above management's expectations of a 3% to 5% range in-store fulfillment, indicating two possible things: 1) better gross margins in the future, and 2) the company was not prepared to handle the increased volume of online orders. That could mean the possibility of greater capital investment in distribution centers down the line to cope with increasing online demand and a shrunk store footprint.

E-commerce disadvantage?

While e-commerce growth has put a dent on PLCE's margins, the same cannot be said about CRI, and we believe it is due to how its store locations play a role. During Q2, CRI also highlights triple-digit growth in its e-commerce channel. However, unlike PLCE, CRI saw gross margins improve by 170 basis points.

For CRI, management views shipping-from-store as margin accretive relative to shipping from its distribution centers. We also believe CRI's store locations allows it to offer services such as curbside pickup and "buy online-pick-up in store" that are highly accretive to store profitability:

But we're encouraging that because we want people to order online, swing by the store. It's margin accretive when they pick up the order in store. And when they come to the store now that they're reopened, more often than not, they see something in the store that catches their eye and they increase the total purchase. - CRI Q2 call

In comparison, PLCE had 62% of its store fleet located in malls as of the end of 2019. By having the majority of its stores located in malls, the company cannot provide the same services as CRI such as curbside pickup, or at least it won't have the same efficiencies.

While we believe PLCE would catch up in relation to margins, the company could lose some sales to competitors as customers look for convenient and safe ways to shop. Many retailers see curbside pickup transforming from a safety measure to a convenience play.

The Bottom Line

Trading at a forward P/E multiple of 13.8x, we believe PLCE is trading at a fair valuation. The company's strategy is going to put a dent to top-line growth as it reduces its number of locations.

With many retailers investing in their digital channels, we expect competition to increase, which could make it hard for PLCE to gain share.

At this point, PLCE's growth opportunities look very dim. With the company trading at what we believe is fair value, the risk/reward is not appealing enough to start a position. We have a neutral view on the company.

